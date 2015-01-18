A Rapper Created These Incredibly Detailed Celebrity Portraits Using Nothing But Emojis

As it turns out, emojis aren’t just for communications anymore — they can be used to create works of art.
Rapper Yung Jake created a handful of celebrity portraits using Emoji.ink, a website that lets you click and drag emojis to make a picture. When asked why he chose emojis to create his artwork, he said it was because “everyone likes emojis,” according to CNET.
Yung Jake’s images are incredibly detailed and immediately recognisable.
We discovered this one of Jerry Seinfeld on Instagram after parody account Seinfeld2000 reposted it.
A photo posted by @yungjake on Jan 16, 2015 at 9:51am PST
There’s also one of Larry David, the creator of “Seinfeld” and the star and writer of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
A photo posted by @yungjake on Jan 14, 2015 at 11:40am PST
Here’s one of Miley Cyrus. You can easily see which emojis he chose for each part of her face.
Kuva, jonka @yungjake julkaisi Tammi 15, 2015 at 8:23 PST
And here’s Kim Kardashian, which Yung Jake shared on Twitter.
kim… pic.twitter.com/Qsm2mG7sxb
— black hoodies (@yungjake) January 9, 2015
You can check out more of his work on his Instagram and Twitter.
