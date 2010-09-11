Celebrity Ponzi Schemer Kenn Starr Finally Admits Guilt

At first, Kenn Starr plead not guilty to charges by a slew of celebrities who claim he swindled millions out of them in an elaborate Hollywood Ponzi scheme.



Now, he’s coming clean, according to WSJ.com:

“From 2009 to 2010, instead of using my client’s money as I promised, I knowingly used a portion of the money for my own purposes,” Starr said.

The timing of the change in his plea interestingly coincides with reports from Starr’s wife, former stripper Diane Passage, that Wesley Snipes was stalking her in hopes of trying to clear tax evasion charges, and a possible 3 year jail sentence, from Snipes’ name.

