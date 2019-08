14 celebrities who posted Photoshopped pictures of themselves on Instagram

Celebrity Photoshopping is nothing new. It’s been on magazine covers for ages. And with social media, celebrities are now capable of posting digitally altered versions themselves.

As a trend, celebrity Photoshopping is frequently criticised for promoting unrealistic body standards that, at worst, can leave the star looking almost inhuman.

And it’s pretty pervasive. Everyone from Kylie Jenner to BeyoncĂ© have been accused of peddling falsified images of themselves online. Here are 14 alleged celebrity Photoshop mishaps that everyone noticed:

More from INSIDER:

This article originally appeared at INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.