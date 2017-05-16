14 celebrities who posted Photoshopped pictures of themselves on Instagram

Celebrity Photoshopping is nothing new. It’s been on magazine covers for ages. And with social media, celebrities are now capable of posting digitally altered versions themselves.
As a trend, celebrity Photoshopping is frequently criticised for promoting unrealistic body standards that, at worst, can leave the star looking almost inhuman.
And it’s pretty pervasive. Everyone from Kylie Jenner to Beyoncé have been accused of peddling falsified images of themselves online. Here are 14 alleged celebrity Photoshop mishaps that everyone noticed:
But when Kerr posted the same photo on Instagram a few months later, fans noticed a huge difference.
Kerr's waistline is noticeably smaller than it is in the original photo.
She claimed she pulled the photo off the internet and didn't know it was photoshopped, but it's not the only photo she's posted with those issues.
'My feet look red lol -- had to take that out. Only real red is my hair,' she wrote in her now-deleted Instagram post.
For what it's worth, Jenner took to Snapchat not long after to explain that it wasn't Photoshop, it's simply the way her curtain looks.
The lines should be straight, but they have been distorted, indicating some digital work has been done.
It's not the first time she's been accused of manipulating her thigh gap in pictures.
Strange stairs have also haunted other celebrities, like Lindsay Lohan.
It could be because of the camera lens. Or maybe someone decided to make Grande's hand twice its usual size in Photoshop.
Photoshopping isn't always for bodies. Check out this photo of Selena Gomez that was posted by her makeup artist.
The doorway is warped right above her shoulder, indicating that's where it was Photoshopped. The effect may have been to make Gomez's hair look more full than it actually is.
Model Martha Hunt is selling a swimsuit with another model in this Victoria's Secret Instagram post.
In this image, it looks like her left arm disappeared somehow, with an elbow impossibly far away from her body.
As with doorways and walls, there's a curved background feature that should appear straight. It's a dead giveaway for Photoshopping.
The singer posted a photo of himself with his friend Ricky Van Veen, who co-founded College Humour.
A representative for Kardashian later denied the image was altered, and Kardashian herself said she's 'just trying to motivate others & show anyone struggling with weight they can totally achieve whatever they want if they are dedicated.'
It's far from the only time that Kardashian has allegedly been caught posting altered images.
Kris Jenner has also been called out for Photoshop. Here's a selfie Gordon Ramsay posted when they met in 2014.
As you can see, both of their faces look heavily airbrushed.
The whole room seems to bend upward, right around where her upper-arms are.
Gaga has spoken critically about magazine covers that Photoshopped her image in the past.
It makes it seem like the arch was digitally expanded, instead of being her actual pose.
For what it's worth, Spears doesn't seem to have an issue with Photoshopping.
'There's so much they can do with computers to make people look a certain way,' she told Ryan Seacrest. 'So, when I'm waiting for them to take a picture, I'm like, 'I might as well eat six pieces of pizza.''
More from INSIDER:
- This woman quit her job as a consultant to make edible cookie dough — and people can’t get enough of it
- This 71-year-old woman donated an ambulance and was rescued by it 3 months later
- 12 foods you should only buy organic
- The best chocolate chip cookie in every state
- Stunning photos of the couple that got married at the top of Mount Everest after trekking up with their suit and dress in tow
This article originally appeared at INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.