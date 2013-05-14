Celebrities Share Photos From Their Mother's Day Celebrations

Selena Gomez announced her mum’s pregnancy on Mother’s Day.

Countless celebrities Tweeted, Instagrammed, Vined and Facebooked photos from their Mother’s Day celebrations on Sunday, while others posted throwback photos of their mums.



Selena Gomez even used the day to announce her mother’s pregnancy, making her a big sister at age 20.

Ryan Seacrest flipped frittatas, Cindy Crawford hit the beach, and a few showed off funny faces.

Check out personal photos from the stars.

1

1

1

1

1

1

[slide

permalink=”and-took-him-out-for-some-fun-in-the-sun-7″

title=”And took him out for some fun in the sun.”

content=”‘Pure joy ❤

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.