Celebrity Photographer Annie Leibovitz $715,000 In Debt

Another week, another celebrity bankruptcy scandal. This time it’s lenser-to-the-stars Annie Leibovitz, who’s $715,000 in debt. Evidently her $2 million annual salary at Vanity Fair wasn’t enough to pay the bills. Perhaps after the success of Miley Cyrus’s nudegate, she should get $3 million.



NY Post: Artistic shots of Miley Cyrus and Lebron James apparently don’t pay enough for famed photographer Annie Leibovitz to keep up with her bills, court records show.

Despite a Vanity Fair contract reportedly worth more than $2 million a year and a portfolio full of controversial and iconic celebrity portraits, Leibovitz has racked up $715,000 worth of debt, court documents show.

The 58-year-old photographer allegedly owes money for unpaid taxes, an aborted book project, and outstanding equipment rental fees. She’s also at least a year overdue in paying for renovations to her Greenwich Village townhouse, according to the documents.

