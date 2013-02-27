Inside The Celebrity Parties Before The Academy Awards

Photo: Getty
The parties leading up to the Academy Awards are often more fun than the show itself.Prior to Sunday’s telecast, Los Angeles is turned into a party-haven for celebrities.
Kim Kardashian crashed Elton John’s annual Oscar viewing party with her sisters at Pacific Design centre while Nicole Richie made it a date night, Hilary Swank was honored by Unicef and Jessica Chastain celebrated women in film.
Elton John, along with his longtime partner David Furnish, hosted the 21st Annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at Pacific Design centre. Here they are posed with Britney Spears.
Stars like Tom Brady and Gisele checked in at the William Morris endeavour agency party on Friday night.
Conan O'Brien, Tyra Banks, Jonah Hill, Les Moonves. Tobey Maguire, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Moore were among the celeb attendees.
Chris Lowell, Jessica Chastain and Daniel Radcliffe hit the Women In Film's 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Party hosted by Perrier Jouet, MAC Cosmetics and MaxMara at Fig & Olive restaurant.
Russell Simmons attended The Art of Shaving and Bungalow 8's exclusive party to kick off the Oscars.
Alessandra Ambrosio picked up some free swag at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge pre-Academy Award suite at W Hotel Hollywood.
