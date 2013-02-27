Inside The Celebrity Parties Before The Academy Awards

Photo: Getty

The parties leading up to the Academy Awards are often more fun than the show itself.Prior to Sunday’s telecast, Los Angeles is turned into a party-haven for celebrities.



Kim Kardashian crashed Elton John’s annual Oscar viewing party with her sisters at Pacific Design centre while Nicole Richie made it a date night, Hilary Swank was honored by Unicef and Jessica Chastain celebrated women in film.

