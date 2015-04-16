Inside all of this weekend's hottest, celebrity-filled Coachella parties

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NEON CARNIVALParis Hilton partied at the annual Neon Carnival.
For some, the three-day Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., is as much about the parties as it is the music.
And instead of giant parties, this year’s festival “saw a new set of unofficially affiliated parties that largely mark a move toward the more intimate and targeted,” noted BizBash.
Aaron Paul, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, Zoe Kravitz, Julianne Hough, and other celebs — including tons of models — all took advantage of this weekend’s hottest bashes.
The best party of the weekend is always the Neon Carnival, a late-night outdoor dance party that takes place in the Thermal airport hangar.
Hosted by Paper magazine with PacSun, 'Dope' the movie, and Tequila Don Julio, it's complete with open bars...
And even a GlamSquad area where professionals touch up your hair and makeup after a long day at the festival.
Ambrosio, Constance Jablonski, and their model friends found where the private jets were stored during the party.
The Neon Carnival was just one party of many that Brody Jenner and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter attended throughout the weekend.
The previous night, Katy Perry partied with friends at the Moet Ice Imperial at Moschino's late night bash hosted by designer Jeremy Scott.
While Justin Bieber and Chris Brown attended the Nylon Midnight Garden Party at a private residence.
'Orange Is The New Black' actress Taryn Manning hit the Samsung Galaxy Owner's Lounge, where festivalgoers were able to escape the desert heat and check out the latest products.
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actress Kate Bosworth layed low at Coach's party at the Soho Desert House.
There was plenty of action during the day. Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor and Alexa Chung hung in the DJ booth at the Refinery29 x AOK party.
Model Gigi Hadid and actress Sarah Hyland attended the Official H&M Loves Coachella Party at the Parker in Palm Springs.
Models Gigi Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, Jourdan Dunn, and Shanina Shaik at the 'Love Drive Vibe' event at the Bootsy Bellows party, sponsored by McDonalds and Chevrolet.
And of course, there were pool parties, like New Era's LED Day Club Event at the Hilton Hotel in Palm Springs.
