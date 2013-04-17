See How Celebs Partied At Coachella—Inside The Star-Studded Bashes [Photos]

For some, the three-day Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California is as much about the parties surrounding the concerts as the music itself.

Lacoste, Armani Exchange, H&M, Patrón, Guess and Ugg Australia are just a few of the brands that sponsor extravagant parties both day and night for Coachella-goers.

Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Sophia Bush, Alessandra Ambrosio and countless other celebs all took advantage of such industry parties this weekend.

And we have the photos to prove it.

Katy Perry posed with her pineapple drink at the Lacoste L!ve 4th annual desert pool party.

Rumer Willis and boyfriend Jayson Blair surveyed the grounds at the Lacoste party.

Alexa Chung played DJ.

Singer Rita Ora sent a strong message.

Joe Jonas, Alessandra Ambrosio, AnnaSophia Robb, and Nick Jonas were more relaxed.

The Jonas Brothers later attended the Guess Hotel pool party at the Viceroy Palm Springs.

Where guests could lounge on swans in the pool.

Actor Jesse Metcalf almost threw in his girlfriend.

Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough continued the party at the Guess Hotel pool.

Chloe Sevigny also attended.

As did Taraji P Henson.

And Geordon Nicol and Leigh Lezark of the Misshapes.

DJ Mia Moretti and pal Katy Perry attended Harper's Bazaar Coachella poolside fete at the Parker in Palm Springs.

Diane Kruger and longtime love Joshua Jackson hit the H&M Loves Music Coachella 2013 kick off event at Merv Griffin Estate.

Sophia Bush wore printed H&M pants to the H&M party.

Where Santigold performed poolside.

As party-goers watched from the water.

Eve performed at the Nylon + Boss Orange Escape House.

Audrina then pet a camel outside of the Hard Rock Music Lounge sponsored by Owl's Brew.

Where her former MTV co-star Whitney Port signed a surfboard.

And Kelly Rowland ate snow cones with Adrienne Bailon.

While Chris Masterson chilled in the sun with Travelocity's Roaming Gnome.

Where guests danced to live performances by St. Lucia and Penguin Prison, as well as DJ sets by MISSHAPES, K.I.D.S., Channel One, + Tres Dubois.

StyleCaster hosted a style haven sponsored by Ugg Australia.

A highlight of every Coachella weekend is Saturday's A|X Armani Exchange Neon Carnival. This year brought out Clint Eastwood!

Vanessa Hudgens drove a bumper car.

Maria Menounos tested her basketball skills.

Emma Roberts rode down a big slide.

Newly single Julianne Hough hammed it up for the cameras.

Bryan Greenberg posed with friends in front of the ferris wheel.

While other celebs like Carmen Electra saved their partying for the music fields.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's model-daughter Ireland Baldwin was there with her boyfriend.

