See How Celebs Partied At Coachella—Inside The Star-Studded Bashes [Photos]

For some, the three-day Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California is as much about the parties surrounding the concerts as the music itself.
Lacoste, Armani Exchange, H&M, Patrón, Guess and Ugg Australia are just a few of the brands that sponsor extravagant parties both day and night for Coachella-goers.
Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Sophia Bush, Alessandra Ambrosio and countless other celebs all took advantage of such industry parties this weekend.
And we have the photos to prove it.
THERMAL, CA - APRIL 13: Singer Rita Ora attends LACOSTE L!VE 4th Annual Desert Pool Party on April 13, 2013 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for LACOSTE)
DJ Mia Moretti and pal Katy Perry attended Harper's Bazaar Coachella poolside fete at the Parker in Palm Springs.
Diane Kruger and longtime love Joshua Jackson hit the H&M Loves Music Coachella 2013 kick off event at Merv Griffin Estate.
Where guests danced to live performances by St. Lucia and Penguin Prison, as well as DJ sets by MISSHAPES, K.I.D.S., Channel One, + Tres Dubois.
A highlight of every Coachella weekend is Saturday's A|X Armani Exchange Neon Carnival. This year brought out Clint Eastwood!
