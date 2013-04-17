See How Celebs Partied At Coachella—Inside The Star-Studded Bashes [Photos]

For some, the three-day Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California is as much about the parties surrounding the concerts as the music itself.



Lacoste, Armani Exchange, H&M, Patrón, Guess and Ugg Australia are just a few of the brands that sponsor extravagant parties both day and night for Coachella-goers.

Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Sophia Bush, Alessandra Ambrosio and countless other celebs all took advantage of such industry parties this weekend.

And we have the photos to prove it.

