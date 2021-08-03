Celebrity parents who welcomed babies via surrogates

- There are many ways to have a family in 2021, including adoption, IVF, and surrogacy.
- A surrogate has a fertilized embryo implanted in their uterus, and then carries the baby.
- “Queer Eye” star Tan France just announced his son was born on July 10 via surrogate.
“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love,” France wrote, tagging his husband.
In August 2021, the “Queer Eye” star shared on Instagram that their son, Ismail France, was born on July 10 — seven weeks early. He spent the first three weeks of his life in the NICU before getting to go home with his dads.
“Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives,” France added.
“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” she wrote. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”
Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8, she wrote. Friends told Page Six the child was born via a surrogate.
“She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” Heard added.
The announcement comes following a years-long bitter legal battle with her ex, Johnny Depp, whom she divorced in 2017.
“Most of all, I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him lovingly, tenderly, and gave birth to him,” he continued. “It’s an extraordinary blessing, which she and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children.”
He plans to raise his son with his ex-boyfriend, Benjamin Maisani. The two split in 2018 after at least four years together.
“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” Hilaria Baldwin captioned a photo of the baby on Instagram. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”
She didn’t find surrogacy easy, though.
“You know, it is really different,” Kardashian told ET in 2017. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”
The couple also have a son, James Wilkie, whom Parker carried herself.
He shared that two different women were involved. “There was an egg donor, a wonderful woman who was anonymous,” he said. “We took two of our best guys and implanted them into her eggs, two different eggs.” That way, they don’t know which twin is biologically theirs. Then, they used a different woman to be surrogate.
“The one true hurdle I’ve faced in life is that I have a broken belly. After years of trying to get pregnant, exploring the range of fertility treatments, all unsuccessful, our journey led us to gestational surrogacy. From that came two miracles. The first was meeting our carrier and her husband who were truly humbling in their decency and generosity. And the second miracle was the birth of our baby boy, Felix Handelman. Felix means ‘happy’ and ‘lucky’ in Latin. And true to his name, Felix is a very happy baby and a blessing on our life,” she wrote.
Their second son, Magnus, was born in 2012, also with the help of a surrogate. “Like Felix, Magnus was born via gestational surrogate. This experience has exceeded all expectations, taught us a great deal about generosity and gratitude, and established a relationship that will last a lifetime,” Banks wrote.
He had previously thanked his surrogate when he revealed he was expecting a son in December 2018. “Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he said on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”
“This is an incredible thing to do with your life, to give the gift of carrying someone’s child. I am forever grateful and feel very blessed and grateful to her — she who will remain anonymous. I was there with her when they inseminated her, and we held hands. I looked into the microscope and I saw the embryo,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in 2014.
The couple also shares a daughter, Sunday Rose, who Kidman gave birth to in 2008.
Their twins, Bronwyn Golden and Slater Josiah, were born in January 2006.
“We headed down the adoption road at the same time we were investigating the surrogacy road and left it up to whatever happened first, because we weren’t attached to either way,” Sagal told OK! magazine in 2007. “Our surrogacy situation just fell into place really easily.”
“Adoption was one option, but it’s complicated and can take a long time. Surrogacy was an intriguing and faster option. I thought, ‘I’m going to jump into this with no fear,'” he told People at the time.
Ten years later, Martin and his husband, Yosef, welcomed their first daughter together, Lucia. A year later, in 2019, they added a fourth child to their growing brood, a son Renn.
Since the birth of Duke, the couple have been extremely open about their journey to have another baby. In 2015, Giuliana revealed that their surrogate had miscarried with their last embryo.
They repeated the secrecy with the birth of their second daughter, Frances.
“I didn’t really have a choice about being open, since it was obvious I wasn’t pregnant. And for me it wasn’t a choice, I needed to use a surrogate. But I didn’t feel judged, it’s more like I felt awkward. Even recently, we were at this baby group and the teacher made the assumption ‘Well, you all birthed your children’ and I couldn’t be like, ‘Well, actually…’ So sometimes I feel a little left out when other moms talk about what their birth experience was like, and I feel the loss of not having carried or having been able to carry. But luckily I keep my circle tight and close, so I never feel judged,” she told Yahoo!
“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl,” Wade shared on Twitter.
“We have always wanted to be parents, and Zeppelin has made our dreams come true,” they said in a statement to People.
The “Irishman” star also has two children with ex-wife Grace Hightower. Hightower gave birth to their son, Elliot, in 1998. In 2011, they welcomed a daughter Helen, via surrogate.