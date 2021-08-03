Celebrity parents who welcomed babies via surrogates

“Queer Eye” star Tan France and his husband, Rob, welcomed their son Ismail via surrogate in July.

The style expert posted a funny Instagram post of himself with a sonogram edited on his stomach back in April 2021.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love,” France wrote, tagging his husband.

In August 2021, the “Queer Eye” star shared on Instagram that their son, Ismail France, was born on July 10 — seven weeks early. He spent the first three weeks of his life in the NICU before getting to go home with his dads.

“Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives,” France added.