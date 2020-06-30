Celebrity parents who don't post photos of their kids online

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images John Krasinski and Mindy Kaling don’t post photos of their kids on social media.

While many celebrities flood social media with photos of their families, others refrain from posting about their children.

Some famous figures cover their kids’ faces with emojis, and others don’t include them in their feeds at all.

Insider rounded up a list of celebrities who have made it a point to maintain their children’s privacy online.

Many celebrities can’t control the photos that paparazzi take, but they can exercise control over what they post on social media.

And some of the most well-known actors, artists, and entertainers have decided against sharing photos of their children on social media to maintain their privacy.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard regularly discuss parenting on their social media accounts, but they cover their daughters’ faces with emojis. Kerry Washington, on the other hand, admitted to creating a private Instagram account to publish photos of her kids.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling won’t share photos of their daughters until they’re old enough to give consent.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling share two daughters.

Gosling doesn’t have social media accounts and Mendes confirmed that she won’t share photos of their daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 4, until they’re old enough to give consent.

After the actress shared an Instagram photo of a painting in April, one of her followers asked why she doesn’t post pictures of Gosling or their children.

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent,” she wrote.

Kerry Washington shares photos of her children with her therapist when she gets the urge to post online.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Washington attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2019.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” actress has decided against publishing photos of her children, Isabelle, 6, and Caleb, 3. Washington also shares her husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s daughter from a previous relationship.

However, she admitted that she still has the temptation to share memories together on her social media accounts on an episode of NBC’s “Today” in November 2019.

“I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I want to post it online, and I tend to just send it to my parents or to my shrink instead. I’m like, ‘My kids are so cute and I don’t want to post about them, so look at how cute they are!'” she said. “I have a private Instagram to my shrink and he loves it!”

She joked that having her therapist watching her content isn’t always positive for her ego.

“It’s not great when I get parenting feedback, incidentally, based on something he heard me say in the background of the video,” she said.

Her decision to keep her children off her social media pages doesn’t come as a massive surprise given the fact that Washington has kept her personal life out of the spotlight for years.

“I decided not to talk about my personal life that much in the press. Because I’ve had some experiences where I had talked about my personal life, and it didn’t feel good,” she said during the interview.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz announced that they won’t share photos of their daughter shortly after she was born.

Getty Images / Donato Sardella Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz have a daughter together.

When the couple announced the arrival of their first child on Instagram in January, Madden and Diaz said they wouldn’t post any pictures.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the “Charlie’s Angels” actress wrote.

She added, “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Although she’s said that Madden is an “amazing father” and noted that their opposite sleep schedules have been an asset in the baby’s early months, Diaz has stayed true to her word and refrained from posting photos of Raddix.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell cover their daughters’ faces in social media posts.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013.

Shepard and Bell have made it a point to shield their daughters from paparazzi photos and social media. Although they have posted pictures of Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, to Instagram, they have used emojis to cover their faces.

After their daughters were born, they started a no-kids photo policy movement in 2014 to keep images of celebrities’ children from being published without an adult’s consent.

“I’m telling you right now, we don’t want our daughter’s face anywhere ever until she decides because I have the utmost respect for her,” Bell told Access Hollywood.

Shepard showed that he was on the same page and tweeted, “Please boycott magazines that run pics of ‘celebrity children.’ They shouldn’t be punished for who their parents are.”

Anna Paquin said she keeps her twins off her social media page “specifically” for them.

Getty Images Anna Paquin shares twins with Stephen Moyer.

Paquin shares 7-year-old twins Charlie and Poppy with her husband Stephen Moyer.

“Everyone chooses what works for their family. There are aspects of one’s private life that are fun and cute and not too revealing. And then there’s stuff where you’re making decisions for people who don’t have a say yet about whether they want to be in the public eye,” she told Today Parents in February 2018.

She continued, “I’ve always been very private. I’m not as neurotic about it as I was when I was younger. I don’t want people to know too much about my real, inner private life. That’s part of having been a teenager and feeling constantly, brutally self-conscious and not wanting anyone to stare at me but having a job where that was part of it.”

The “X-Men” actress added that she doesn’t believe posting photos of her kids online would stop the paparazzi from following them.

“You won’t find any pictures of my children. That’s a choice we made very specifically,” she said. “I want the right to say that they’re not fair game.”

Ashton Kutcher said that his and Mila Kunis’ kids haven’t chosen a public life, so they don’t post photos of them.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got married in July 2015.

The “That ’70s Show” costars have a 5-year-old daughter named Wyatt and a 3-year-old son named Dimitri. While Kunis isn’t active on social media, Kutcher has explained why his fans don’t see photos of their children online.

“We don’t share any photos of our kids publicly because we actually feel like being public is a personal choice…. My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not,” the actor said on an episode of “The Thrive Global Podcast” in October 2017.

He continued, “So, I think they should have the right to choose that, and I actually don’t think that they should have images of them as children that are out there, that somebody could potentially blackmail them with or do whatever – you know. It’s their private life; it’s not mine to give away.”

Adele keeps her son away from cameras because “it’s really hard being a famous person’s child.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS Adele performs during the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The “Someone Like You” singer said that she’s keeping her 7-year-old son Angelo out of the spotlight on social media and away from paparazzi to protect him in the future.

“We need to have some privacy,” Adele told Vogue in March 2016. “I think it’s really hard being a famous person’s child. What if he wants to smoke weed or drink underage, or what if he’s gay and doesn’t want to tell me, and then he’s photographed and that’s how I find out?”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski don’t share photos of their daughters.

AP/Willy Sanjuan Emily Blunt and John Krasinski share two daughters.

The couple shares daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 4, but their fans rarely see them. Blunt isn’t on social media, and Krasinski hasn’t published photos of his daughters online.

A believer in Bell and Shepard’s no-kids photo movement, the “Office” actor made a point to share one photo of Hazel after she was born.

“Pics of kids should only come direct from parents. So I’m thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!! #NoKidsPolicy,” he tweeted.

Mindy Kaling avoids showing her daughter’s face in photos.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Mindy Kaling has a daughter named Katherine.

Not only does the writer and actress spare details about her 2-year-old daughter Katherine’s life, but she doesn’t post photos of her face on social media. Kaling posts the back of Katherine’s head when she does appear on her feed.

“I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships. It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing,” she told Glamour in June 2019.

Kaling has also refrained from answering questions about Katherine’s paternity.

“My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she told The New York Times in June 2019.

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom keep their son off their social media pages.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom divorced in October 2013.

Although they divorced in 2013, both Kerr and Bloom have refrained from sharing photos of their 9-year-old son Flynn to their social media accounts. When they do post with him, they cover his face with an emoji or heart.

Bloom revealed that he got a tattoo dedicated to Flynn on Instagram in February, and the ink spelled out his son’s name, birth date, and birth time in Morse code.

