12 celebrity mums who got real about breastfeeding

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Pictures Chrissy Teigen has been very open about breastfeeding on social media.

Over the past few years, many celebrities have opened up about their breastfeeding experiences.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has responded to the backlash she received after posting a photo of her drinking wine while feeding her child with a bottle, calling attention the myth that those who are breastfeeding must abstain from drinking alcohol.

In 2016, Mila Kunis said she was never ashamed to breastfeed in public though she was shamed for it.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some stars who are also mums have chosen to speak out about and share photos that normalize breastfeeding.

Here are some times celebrities have shared their experiences with breastfeeding.

Singer Alanis Morissette recently appeared on the cover of Health magazine while breastfeeding.

caption Alanis Morissette has three children.

When asked why she wanted to appear on the magazine cover while breastfeeding her third child, Alanis Morissette said it’s because she “loves mums so much.”

“I just think mums are so selfless day in and day out – women are just killing it all the time. And they are so often quietly suffering, or not-so-quietly suffering, and still going – functioning sufferers. And if there can be even one moment of respite that my humour around it or my validation of it can help – that’s why I did it,” she explained. “Plus, I love education and teaching.”

The “Ironic” singer also spoke about the postpartum she experienced after giving birth to her first two children. She said she experienced anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation, but with the birth of her third child, she’s mostly felt anxiety.

“With this one, it’s mostly anxiety and almost no depression. I’ve come to understand that this is purely animal,” she explained, speaking about the birth of her third child.

“With breastfeeding, your oxytocin goes sky-high. Then cortisol goes sky-high because you’re trying to protect the baby from, you know, a potential saber-toothed tiger. You’ve got these two competing hormones … On that animal level, you’re just supposed to be up all night feeding your baby and sleeping all day when they’re napping. Who the f— does that? I don’t know any mum that is like, ‘I totally sleep when they sleep,'” she added.

Morissette also shared a family photo with her older son and her husband as she breastfed her baby for World Breastfeeding Week in 2018.

In 2019, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has responded to backlash she received after posting a photo of her drinking wine while feeding her child with a bottle.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has been open about breastfeeding her kids.

In July 2019, the “Jersey Shore” star and mother of three posted a photo of her drinking wine while feeding her then-2-month-old baby Angelo James with a bottle, captioning it, “‘What’s mum life like with 2 kids and a newborn?’ THIS,” adding the hashtags “#MomJuice” and “#ImAGoodMomISwear.”

Shortly after she uploaded the photo to Instagram, some began posting criticisms related to the misconception that breastfeeding parents should avoid drinking any alcohol.

“You not suppose to drink alcohol if you breastfeeding your baby,” one person commented on the reality star’s Instagram post.

“You’re not a mum. I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby,” Polizzi replied. “Let a mawma live and keep being 17.”

In the past, she’s also spoken about breastfeeding her other two children, Lorenzo and Giovanna.

“With Lorenzo, I didn’t actually latch on. I just did the pump, so it didn’t hurt that bad. But with Giovanna, I tried to latch on at the hospital and she latched on right away,” she said on her podcast back in 2014.

“Giovanna has been on my boob every single hour for the past four days, and my nipple is going to fall off,” she said at the time. “It’s so painful, but I gotta do what I gotta do because I feel like my breast milk is the best milk for my baby. No matter how much pain I’m in, I’ve just gotta bite my tongue and give her my milk.”

Jenna Jameson said she exclusively breastfed her child and was very proud.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni For Jenna Jameson, breastfeeding was a huge accomplishment.

“Absolutely one of my biggest accomplishments I’ve ever achieved,” the TV personality wrote in an Instagram post in 2017, speaking about breastfeeding her baby. “I’d like to say to all the mums out there that I talk to everyday and give nursing tips how much it means to me that you trust my advice.”

In 2018, Chrissy Teigen pretended to nurse her daughter’s doll.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen has been open about her breastfeeding experiences.

In 2018, Chrissy Teigen shared a photo on Instagram that showed her feeding her infant son Miles while pretending to breastfeed her daughter Luna’s babydoll. “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now,” she wrote.

That same year, the singer shared a photo of her bottle-feeding her son Miles, and she refused to be shamed for not breastfeeding him.

In response to an Instagram commenter saying, “You no longer breastfeed?” Teigen wrote, “john never breastfed Miles,” referring to her husband John Legend.

In 2016, Tess Holliday reminded everyone that breastfeeding mums come in all shapes and sizes.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Tess Holliday wants to normalize breastfeeding.

“Working mums come in all shapes, sizes, colours & creeds!#normalizebreastfeeding#workingmom#whorunstheworld,” the model wrote in a caption on a photo of her breastfeeding her baby while getting styled on the set of a photo shoot.

Alyssa Milano defended breastfeeding on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Stuart Isett/Fortune Most Powerful Women Alyssa Milano has defended the right to breastfeed in public.

Not only has Alyssa Milano chronicled her breastfeeding journey on Instagram, but also she got into a somewhat heated conversation about it with Wendy Williams on TV back in 2016.

During an episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” Williams commented on Milano’s breastfeeding photos, stating that some of them were “too much.” Milano responded by asking, “Would you eat under a blanket?”

Williams maintained that breasts are sexual objects first, calling them “fun bags.” Milano then responded with, “You’re lucky the baby’s not here. I’d whip ’em out and feed her on your show!”

In 2016, Adele reminded concertgoers that not every mum can breastfeed and that’s OK.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Adele has said she wasn’t a fan of the pressure to breastfeed.

“Breastfeeding mommies? You know what, it’s f—— ridiculous,” Adele told concertgoers in 2016, according to Refinery 29. “All those people who put pressure on us, you can go f— yourselves, all right?”

The singer then added that she was only able to breastfeed her son Angelo for nine weeks.

America Ferrera wrote a cute breastfeeding-positive jingle for World Breastfeeding Week in 2018.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images America Ferrera made a little song about breastfeeding.

“They’re my boobies, and I’ll feed where I want to- feed where I want to – feeeeed where I want to,” America Ferrera wrote on Instagram in 2018.

Kourtney Kardashian has talked about breastfeeding being a special experience.

David Becker/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian has spoken about breastfeeding.

Kourtney Kardashian weaned her son, Mason, from breastfeeding after 14 months, according to Parenting magazine.

She had a goal of stopping after six months but, in 2011, she spoke about her experience as being a special one that she didn’t want to end.

Khloe Kardashian has spoken about her struggles with breastfeeding.

caption Khloe Kardashian has one child.

Khloe Kardashian has said she wasn’t able to breastfeed her daughter True for as long as she wanted to – needing to stop after three months.

She shared this news with her followers and many shared their similar stories.

“I tried breast-feeding for weeks and weeks!” Kardashian wrote in response to a fan account on Twitter, per Today. “For me it was so painful but I also was not producing a lot of milk. So I had to pump every time she was napping. I guess due to my stress my milk was not coming in.”

In 2016, Thandie Newton shared a photo of her breastfeeding her baby at a festival.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Thandie Newton is an actress.

“This is what my body is made for,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “And the rest is my choice.#Freedom”

Mila Kunis said she was never ashamed to breastfeed in public, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t shamed for it.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Mila Kunis said she was shamed for breastfeeding in public.

“It took us a little back because people actually looked at us in a shameful [way] and we were like, ‘Oh my God,’ because it’s so not a sexual act,” she told Variety in 2016. “It didn’t matter to me what other people thought … If it’s not for you, don’t look.”

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.