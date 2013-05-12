Celebrities Who Take Their mums As Dates On The Red Carpet

While most stars opt to bring their significant others to red carpet events, these celebs share the spotlight with the women that have been there from the very beginning.



Take a look at which celebrities who bring their mothers to the Oscars, Emmys, and movie premieres.

More from Zimbio:

Parenting Tips from Celebrity mums

Guess the Leonardo DiCaprio Movie by the Suit He Wore in It

5 Reasons to Love ‘The Great Gatsby’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.