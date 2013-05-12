Celebrities Who Take Their mums As Dates On The Red Carpet

While most stars opt to bring their significant others to red carpet events, these celebs share the spotlight with the women that have been there from the very beginning.
Take a look at which celebrities who bring their mothers to the Oscars, Emmys, and movie premieres.
More from Zimbio:
- Parenting Tips from Celebrity mums
- Guess the Leonardo DiCaprio Movie by the Suit He Wore in It
- 5 Reasons to Love ‘The Great Gatsby’
Everyone was surprised when Selena Gomez turned up with her mum Mandy Teefey at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Not that we have a thing against mums, we just expected then-boyfriend Justin Bieber to be the singer's date to all red carpet events.
While plenty of us would LOVE to attend the Oscars with Ryan Gosling, the actor selected two special ladies to accompany him in 2007: his mum, Donna, and sister, Mandi. Donna would eventually become her son's go-to date for all major red carpet events.
Here's another star who opted to bring his mum instead of his girlfriend to the Academy Awards. Justin Timberlake seemed to have a great time with his mum Lynn Harless at the 2010 Oscars. But don't worry, he met up with Jessica Biel at the after party.
Charlize Theron's mum Gerda was sitting right next to her famous daughter when she won the Best Actress Oscar in 2003 for Monster. Actress Diane Lane generously switched seats with Gerda just prior to the big announcement.
Justin Bieber's mum Pattie Malette has been supporting her talented son since he was singing on YouTube, so it's only fitting that the pop star has brought his mother to more than a few high-profile red carpet events.
Jennifer Lawrence's parents, Karen and Gary, were right by their daughter's side when she took home the 2013 Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook. We can see where the Hunger Gamesstar gets her good looks!
Nominated for Best Actor for his work in Silver Linings Playbook, Bradley Cooper hit the 2013 Oscars red carpet with his mother, Gloria. The actor recently revealed that he even moved in with his mum after his father's death a few years ago and called her a 'cool chick.'
Miley Cyrus' mum knows how to work a red carpet dress almost as well as her pop star daughter! Tish Cyrus looked ultra-glam in a black gown when she attended the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party with Miley.
Emma Stone brought her mother Krista along for the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012. The ladies even wore coordinating black evening gowns.
When you're a star as big as Brad Pitt, securing tickets for your mum and dad is no big thing. Mr. and Mrs. Pitt accompanied their twice nominated son to the 2012 Oscars. William and Jane didn't get to sit in the front row with their son and his lovely lady, Angelina Jolie, though.
Before she won her own Oscar for Les Mis, Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet at the 2009 Academy Awards with her mother, Kate.
Jeremy Renner is the best son ever. He brought his mum Valerie to the Academy Awards in 2010 and 2011!
Rihanna's mother Monica may not always approve of her daughter's racy social media snaps, but she's always there to support the pop star -- even if it means reading her the riot act. 'I'm not afraid of any person in this world, but my mother, I'm terrified of her,' Rihanna told Elle in March 2013.
Chris Evans isn't afraid to be called a mama's boy.The Avengers stars hit the red carpet at the 85th Annual Academy Awards with his mother, Lisa Evans. 'It's nice to remember how exciting and fun this stuff can be,' he said at the time. 'Being with her brings all that back.'
Taylor Swift got her big break in the music business when she was just 14 years old, thanks in no small part to her mum's support and sacrifice. Andrea Swift kept on cheering her pop star daughter on at the 2010 Grammys, where Swift picked up an impressive four statues.
Russell Brand made his first Oscars appearance at the 2011 ceremony with his mum Barbara. The British comedian would've brought then-fiancee Katy Perry, but she was out on tour at the time and couldn't make it. By the time the 2012 show rolled around, the two had filed for divorce.
When it came time for Katy Perry to attend the premiere of her documentary concert movie Part of Me, she brought her adorable grandmother Ann Hudson along.
Leonardo DiCaprio's mum Irmelin was content to stand on the sidelines and watch her son with pride at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2010.
Liam Hemsworth and brother Luke Hemsworth brought their mother Leonie to the Emirates Melbourne Cup Day celebration in 2010. Leonie Hemsworth probably needed a lot of patience when she was dealing with three growing boys, but it's all paying off now.
For better or worse, Lindsay Lohan and her mother Dina have remained close through all of the up and downs (and mug shots). The Lohan girls -- including little sister Ali -- all posed together at the Los Angeles premiere of Just My Luck in 2006.
Will Smith and his mother, Caroline Smith, made a very smiley pair at the Lakeview Terrace premiere in 2008. Caroline worked as a school administrator for the Philadelphia school board while her son was growing up.
Things may not have worked out with Katie Holmes, but at least Tom Cruise will always have his mother, Mary Lee Mapother, to keep him company on the red carpet.
George Clooney brought his parents, Nina and Nick, and gilfriend Stacy Keibler to the premiere of 'The Descendants.' The flick would eventually earn the star an Oscar nomination for Best Actor (and we're sure his mum was very proud).
Matthew McConaughey and his adorable mum Kay McConaughey looked sweet together at the world premiere of Bernie during the 2012 SXSW Film Festival.
Ludacris has nothing but the utmost respect for his dear mum, Roberta Shields. The rapper once said of her, 'What's not to love about my mother? She's always been there for me. She's great at being a leader. I love her drive and self-motivation. If she wasn't tough on me I wouldn't be the person I am today.'
Jeremy Piven brought his mum Joyce to the Emmys in 2005 and 2007. Joyce no doubt knew how to hobnob with all of the big Hollywood types since she once taught acting to future stars John Cusack, Joan Cusack, and Aidan Quinn, among others.
Sean Penn had his most important gal by his side at the 2004 Academy Awards. The actor's mum, Eileen, braved the sea of photogs for the star, who had won the Best Actor statue the previously year for Mystic River.
Media mogul Sean Combs definitely remembers his roots. The star brought his mum, Janice Combs, to the 2008 Emmy Awards and has attended many other events with her.
Before she was a two-time Oscar winning actress, Hilary Swank was just a normal girl from Nebraska. And no one remembers that better than her mother, Judy Swank, who accompanied her daughter to the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2005.
Tina Knowles has been a driving force in her daughter's career since the very beginning (she designed Destiny's Child's costumes for years), so it's not surprising that Beyoncé has walked a few red carpets with her proud mama.
Tina Simpson hangs out with her daughters and their little ones a whole lot, but she surprisingly hasn't spent too much time on the red carpet with them. Jessica Simpson did bring her mum as her date to the VH1 Big in '05 Awards and 2010 Women In Media Awards.
Another star brought his mum to the 2008 Oscars: Colin Farrell. The Hollywood bad boy was probably between girlfriends at that point and decided to play it safe by having his mum, Rita, join him for the festivities.
Fergie and her mother Terri Gore both looked glamorous at the New York City premiere of 'NINE.' Mama Fergie is no doubt super excited for the birth of her daughter and Josh Duhamel's first child later this summer.
We doubt Javier Bardem will ever forget the night of the 2008 Oscars. The No Country for Old Men star got to share his Best Supporting Actor win with his mum, Pilar. Future wife Penelope Cruz was also in attendance, which no doubt made the win twice as sweet.
Red carpets may be old hat to Hollywood's hottest stars, but not to their mums. Keira Knightley's mother, Sharman Macdonald, looked thrilled to be walking the red carpet at the 2006 Golden Globes after party with her famous daughter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.