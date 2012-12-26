Magazine Publishers Believe These 10 Celebs Sold The Most Ad Pages In 2012

Jessica Chastain for Vanity Fair

Photo: Vanity Fair

Fall magazine issues tend to be the biggest and most important of the year — fat with ad pages. Magazine publishers thus try to get the hottest celebrity possible to grace their fall covers.Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain, who was buzzworthy this year for her role in “Zero Dark 30,” nabbed the desirable September cover of Vanity Fair. Magazines she was on the cover of sold almost 700 pages of advertisements this year. That’s no small feat.



But Chastain doesn’t hold the coveted top spot of most ad pages sold, though. That title goes to another young actress who starred in the eighth highest-grossing movie of the year. (And if you’re interested in more, see our ranking from 2011.)

*Special thanks to MediaRadar for gathering our data. The company looked at these 14 top magazines: Vogue, InStyle, Marie Claire, People StyleWatch, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, W, Playboy, Glamour, Cosmo, Allure, Self, Vanity Fair, and Rolling Stone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.