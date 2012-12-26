Magazine Publishers Believe These 10 Celebs Sold The Most Ad Pages In 2012

Jessica Chastain Sept. 2012 Vanity Fair CoverJessica Chastain for Vanity Fair

Photo: Vanity Fair

Fall magazine issues tend to be the biggest and most important of the year — fat with ad pages. Magazine publishers thus try to get the hottest celebrity possible to grace their fall covers.Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain, who was buzzworthy this year for her role in “Zero Dark 30,” nabbed the desirable September cover of Vanity Fair. Magazines she was on the cover of sold almost 700 pages of advertisements this year. That’s no small feat.

But Chastain doesn’t hold the coveted top spot of most ad pages sold, though. That title goes to another young actress who starred in the eighth highest-grossing movie of the year. (And if you’re interested in more, see our ranking from 2011.)

*Special thanks to MediaRadar for gathering our data. The company looked at these 14 top magazines: Vogue, InStyle, Marie Claire, People StyleWatch, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, W, Playboy, Glamour, Cosmo, Allure, Self, Vanity Fair, and Rolling Stone.

10. Adele: 515 ad pages

Adele appeared on an October issue of Rolling Stone and the March issue of Vogue.

9. Gwen Stefani: 529 Ad Pages

Gwen Stefani graced the September issue of Harper's Bazaar and the October issue of Marie Claire.

8. Taylor Swift: 559 Ad Pages

Taylor Swift appeared on February's Vogue, November's Glamour, December's People StyleWatch, and December's Cosmopolitan.

7. Gwyneth Paltrow: 565 Ad Pages

Gwyneth Paltrow was the cover model for the March issue of Harper's Bazaar and October's InStyle.

6. Blake Lively: 589 Ad Pages

Blake Lively appeared on the July issue of Marie Claire, the October issue of Allure, and the March Elle issue.

5. Sofia Vergara: 624 Ad Pages

Sofia Vergara graced the cover of April's InStyle, May's Vanity Fair, August's People StyleWatch, and September's Elle.

4. Jennifer Lopez: 645 Ad Pages

Jennifer Lopez was the cover model for the April issue of Vogue and the September issue of InStyle.

3. Jessica Chastain: 682 Ad Pages

Jessica Chastain appeared on both the March and September Vanity Fair issues and the December Marie Claire issue.

2. Lady Gaga: 706 Ad Pages

Lady Gaga graced the cover of September's Vogue and January's Vanity Fair.

1. Jennifer Lawrence: 777 Ad Pages

Jennifer Lawrence was the cover model for an April issue of Rolling Stone, March's Vanity Fair, April's Glamour, October's W, and December's Elle.

