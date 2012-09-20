21 Celebrities Who Look Nearly Identical

Photo: HBO screencap
Since “The Newsroom” aired on HBO, we’ve been bothered by one thing—other than the questionable writing.Actress Alison Pill looks awfully similar to a few of Hollywood’s big actresses.
However, it’s not just her who has us doing a double take.
Plenty of stars—from often mistaken Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel to 21 other celeb doppelgangers—could easily be confused for one another. And they often are mistaken by fans in real life.
We’ve rounded up the celebrity look-alikes including actors who get mistaken for each other in public, those from Google suggestions, and a few of our own similarities we’ve noticed over the years.
From Amy Adams to Jeremy Renner see all of the celebrity look-alikes, and let us know if we missed any you’ve noticed.
Despite the eye colour difference, 'The Muppets' and 'Bachelorette' actresses get confused often.
Fisher joked about the duos striking resemblance in her cover story with Allure in January 2009.
'If 'Shopaholic' is a hit, then it was Isla Fisher in the movie,' said Fisher. ' ... and if it doesn't work out, it was Amy Adams.'
Neeson has said people often confuse the 'Harry Potter' and 'Taken' stars. No surprise since the two have starred in multiple films alongside each other ('Schindler's List,' 'Wrath of the Titans'). The only difference is that Fiennes usually plays the bad guy while Neeson's the hero.
'I get mistaken for my pal Ralph Fiennes,' said Neeson. 'I've been congratulated for my Hamlet on Broadway 14 years ago. 'And he gets mistaken for me sometimes. We'd pass as brothers, you know.''
We're ready for Perry to guest star on Fox; however, we don't think Deschanel would be a fan.
The 'New Girl' actress is actually kind of frustrated when fans confuse the two.
'It's a little bit annoying, to be totally blunt,' Deschanel told MTV. 'The only similarity that we have is that we look a little bit alike.'
The 'Modern Family' and 'Ted' actresses say they get mistaken for the other all the time. Upon meeting each other in December 2010, the two decided they'd pretend to be each other in public.
Tobey Maguire has said people mistake him for 'Brothers' co-star Jake Gyllenhaal and Elijah Wood.
While we could see the Elijah Wood resemblance, we're of the belief he looks similar to another former co-star from 'Spider-Man 3.'
Elizabeth Banks admits she pretends to be Handler when people confuse her with the 'Chelsea Lately' host.
'I was sitting in Toronto and a guy walked up to me and said, 'Oh my god, my girlfriend loves you. She would die if I didn't get your autograph. This is so exciting!' He's like, 'I just love your books. I mean, My Horizontal Life....' I was like, 'Oh, he thinks he's meeting Chelsea Handler.' I couldn't ruin it for him!'
We're not the first to confuse the '300' and 'Children of Men' actor.
When it comes down to it, we remember Butler is more likely to star in romantic comedies ('Bounty Hunter,' 'P.S. I Love You').
Any Google search will tell you Justin Bieber's girlfriend and 'Pretty Little Liars' actress Hale often get confused.
Hale has even said she was mistaken for Gomez once when a fan tried to steal her phone to call Bieber.
When Jeffrey Dean Morgan entered Seattle Grace Hospital on ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy' we had to do a double take to make sure he wasn't the Academy Award winner.
Many think the 'Lovelace' actress Amanda Seyfried bears a striking resemblance to Australian model Ward who's set to appear in the upcoming 'Great Gatsby' film.
Others say the 'In Time' actress looks like an older version of Dakota Fanning.
Some people think when the 'Crazy Stupid Love' actor gained 60 pounds he looked very similar to David Arquette; however, we're going to say Gosling looks very similar to a young Arquette.
Short, long, curly or straight hair, Keira Knightley look strikingly similar no matter how you pair them.
The two look so similar, Knightley played Portman's double, Sabé, in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.
Ever since the two co-starred in '10 Things I Hate About You,' we always thought Gordon-Levitt could play the late Ledger's twin.
Long or short hair, if 'Once Upon A Time' came out a few years earlier, we easily could have seen 'The Dead Zone' actress Nicole de Boer play Snow White instead of Ginnifer Goodwin.
Ironically, both actresses have to deal with prince charmings who laid in comas for years.
Whenever we flip past ABC's 'Castle' we think we're catching sight of 'The Avengers' star on screen.
We're not the first to make the connection.
MTV and Entertainment Weekly are among those who have called the actresses mirror images.
However, we also think 'All My Children' veteran Chrishell Stause is a close ringer for Kelly, too.
No, the 'True Blood' villain from season 4 isn't doubling as the lead singer of 'The Wallflowers,' Jakob Dylan, but he could.
As a redhead, 'The Newsroom' actress Alison Pill definitely channels '80s actress Molly Ringwald.
As a blonde, we think Pill resembles a young Julia Stiles from her '10 Things I Hate About You' glory days.
This is actually a running joke between the two that has been referenced numerous times on NBC's 'Community.'
McHale even took over Seacrest's Twitter handle and website one day.
