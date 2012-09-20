21 Celebrities Who Look Nearly Identical

Photo: HBO screencap

Since “The Newsroom” aired on HBO, we’ve been bothered by one thing—other than the questionable writing.Actress Alison Pill looks awfully similar to a few of Hollywood’s big actresses.



However, it’s not just her who has us doing a double take.

Plenty of stars—from often mistaken Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel to 21 other celeb doppelgangers—could easily be confused for one another. And they often are mistaken by fans in real life.

We’ve rounded up the celebrity look-alikes including actors who get mistaken for each other in public, those from Google suggestions, and a few of our own similarities we’ve noticed over the years.

From Amy Adams to Jeremy Renner see all of the celebrity look-alikes, and let us know if we missed any you’ve noticed.

