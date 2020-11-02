6 celebrity LGBTQ couples who have adopted children

“Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown adopted his biological son’s half brother in 2011.

Brown learned he had a biological son after high school, but he immediately took on the role of loving father to Jason “Rachel” Brown (pictured right).

“I came out at 16 years old as a proud, gay man. My last girlfriend in high school — when I was 15 — became pregnant with my child but did not tell me,” Brown told Parents in 2018. “She moved away, and I never had contact with her again; remember this is before social media.”

After gaining full custody, Brown also decided to adopt Jason’s half brother, Chris. The process wasn’t always easy, however.

“The adjustment process was challenging at times,” Brown also told Parents in 2018. “New house means new rules and expectations not just for the children but for me — the parent — as well. Navigating each other’s expectations, the move-in, diet, friends, school, and homework can be overwhelming.”