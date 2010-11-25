The 10 Coolest Kitchens Of Celebrities

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and across America, refrigerators and cupboards are being stockpiled with everything needed to cook turkey, create countless side dishes and bake multiple pies.
In anticipation of the hours we’ll be spending in the kitchen next week, wishing we had two ovens and a lot more counter space, Zillow.com is looking at some of our favourite celebrity kitchens that feature both of those things and much more.
Pop star, movie star, fashion designer, Emmy-Award winner, it seems Justin Timberlake can do it all. But can he cook? Well, if not, he can't blame the kitchen in his TriBeCa condo in the Pearline Soap Factory building for holding him back.
The kitchen features restaurant-quality appliances by Wolf, Sub-Zero and Meile. It also has beautiful hardwood floors, an 11-foot ceiling, lots of natural light and a great view of downtown NYC. The 3-bedroom, 3,000-square foot condo is currently listed for $5.25 million, up from the $4.8 million Justin paid for it two years ago.
It's hard to imagine Lady Gaga working away in a kitchen -- unless she's tinkering on creating a new meat dress -- but if she's planning on cooking this Thanksgiving, she may be doing so in this Bel-Air, CA estate that she rents for $25,000 a month.
The gigantic gourmet kitchen with tons of storage opens up to an outdoor eating area with sweeping views of Los Angeles. The home Lady Gaga is renting is currently listed for $4.695 million.
Letting Tracy Morgan loose in the kitchen sounds like a recipe for disaster, especially knowing he was displaced from his 16th-floor apartment at Trump Place last year from a smoky fire caused by a faulty fish tank.
Tracy has a new spot now and is renting a Midtown Manhattan luxury condo in the Columbus Circle area, which features a kitchen with gorgeous stainless-steel appliances and finishes throughout. Not only is the space bright and shiny it can withstand lots of wear and tear.
For beach lovers, Ricky Martin's home may be a dream-come-true. This two-story Mediterranean ocean-front home boasts 108 feet of secluded beach. But for foodies, the kitchen might be the perfect paradise. It has everything a would-be chef needs: a huge work island, tons of custom cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances.
Design-wise, this is one stylish room; think Florida Spanish luxe with an over-sized brick-barrel vaulted ceiling and tile. At $18.9 million, Ricky's home is currently the highest-listed Golden Beach home (12 miles north of Miami Beach).
Earlier this summer, singer Sheryl Crow put her 154-acre, solar farm in the Nashville area on the market for $7.5 million. According to Zillow's Price History chart, it looks like it was pulled from the market in September. In addition to an equestrian facility, private nanny quarters, indoor riding area and 14-stall barn, this home has a gigantic kitchen.
Perfect for cooking and entertaining, the kitchen features high-end appliances, tons of counter space and storage, an ample wine fridge, and plenty of seating around a large eat-in bar. The fish tank adjacent to the work island gives the space an extra flair.
Hilary Duff and hubby-to-be Mike Comrie recently purchased this 5,260 sq foot home in Beverly Hills for a reported $3.85 million.
Duff recently told Rachael Ray that the two of them are a disaster in the kitchen. Perhaps someone can give them a cooking class as a wedding present so they can fully take advantage of this spacious, light and bright kitchen.
Kelly Clarkson reportedly didn't spend too much time in her Nashville home that she bought for almost $1.5 million in 2007 and is now on the market at a loss for $1,449,000, but her kitchen sure feels homey.
The open kitchen is painted in a deep green and yellow combination that manages to be both striking and soft. The dark wood flooring and stone back splash contribute to the country, yet modern vibe, kind of like Clarkson herself. Vaulted ceilings and ample light open up the space.
She's since moved onto bigger digs to accommodate her expanded family, but before she became a mum, Kourtney Kardashian probably cooked for her boyfriend, Scott Disick, in this fairly simple kitchen in her Calabasas home.
The kitchen may be on the small side, but it features granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, and a marble bar. Kourtney gets bonus points for the large refrigerated wine closet right off the kitchen.
After 12 years, actress Winona Ryder has listed her Spanish villa home in Hollywood Hills last month for $4,095,000. The two-time Academy Award nominee is perhaps looking to find new owners before the holiday; The Zillow Price History chart shows the listing price dropped 3.5% this week to $3,950,000.
Whomever the new residents may be, they will happily inherit a cozy kitchen perfect for any and all Thanksgiving prep. Accented with exposed brick, the open kitchen features hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and a marble island.
The well-lit cooking space also opens up onto a large, brick patio and pool surrounded by tall hedges -- the perfect design to keep the family feast a private affair.
Kevin Jonas, the oldest member of the Jonas Brothers boy band, and new bride, Danielle Deleasa, are cashing in on their year-old home ownership in Westlake, TX and are reportedly looking to head to the west coasts of LA for 2010 holiday festivities.
Should the couple change their minds, the Vauqero Golf Club estate, currently listed for $2.2 million, is perfect for a family gathering. The spacious kitchen, which features dark wood cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances, hardwood floors and a breakfast bar, flawlessly flows into the living and dining areas where post-dinner activities can commence.
