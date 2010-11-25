The 10 Coolest Kitchens Of Celebrities

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and across America, refrigerators and cupboards are being stockpiled with everything needed to cook turkey, create countless side dishes and bake multiple pies.



In anticipation of the hours we’ll be spending in the kitchen next week, wishing we had two ovens and a lot more counter space, Zillow.com is looking at some of our favourite celebrity kitchens that feature both of those things and much more.

