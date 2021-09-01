48 celebrity kids who look just like their famous parents

- Some celebrities have children that look just like them.
- Here’s a list of actors, artists, and musicians with kids that share striking resemblances to them.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Ava Elizabeth Phillippe looks exactly like her mother Reese Witherspoon.
Ava’s father is Ryan Phillippe.
Deacon Reese Phillippe also looks like a mirror image of his mom.
The two filmed a TikTok video promoting Deacon’s first song, “Long Run.” Witherspoon asked her son if she should make a TikTok dance to it, playfully embarrassing her son in the process.
Robin Wright’s daughter Dylan Penn resembles her mom.
Wright took her daughter as her date to the 2017 Emmy Awards.
Miles Legend takes after his dad John Legend.
Miles’ mother is Chrissy Teigen.
Kaia Gerber could be mistaken for her mother Cindy Crawford’s twin.
Kaia’s father is Rande Gerber.
You can tell Kate Hudson is Goldie Hawn’s daughter.
Hudson has two children of her own, Ryder and Bingham.
Rumer Willis shared this photo in which she looks exactly like her mom Demi Moore.
Rumer’s father is Bruce Willis.
Zoë Kravitz resembles her mom, Lisa Bonet.
Her dad is Lenny Kravitz.
Blue Ivy takes after her dad, Jay-Z.
Blue Ivy’s mother is Beyoncé.
Mamie Gummer mirrors her mom Meryl Streep.
Her father is sculptor Don Gummer.
Miley Cyrus is a look-alike of her mom, Tish Cyrus.
Cyrus’ music video for “Mother’s Daughter” features her mom.
Tracee Ellis Ross and her mom Diana Ross look like sisters.
Tracee’s father is Robert Ellis Silberstein.
Liv Tyler takes after her dad Steven Tyler.
Liv’s mother is Bebe Buell.
There’s a strong resemblance between Colin Hanks and his dad Tom Hanks.
The father-son duo appeared together in “The Great Buck Howard.”
Willow Smith takes after her mom Jada Pinkett Smith.
Willow and Jada team up on Facebook’s popular “Red Table Talk” series.
Willow’s brother Jaden Smith is a carbon copy of their dad Will Smith.
The two starred together in 2013’s “After Earth.”
The Kardashian-Jenner clan take after Kris Jenner, but Kim Kardashian definitely looks like her mother’s daughter.
Kim’s father is the late attorney Robert Kardashian.
Riley Curry looks like her dad Stephen Curry.
Her mother is Canadian-American actress Ayesha Curry.
Saint West looks particularly similar to his father Kanye West.
Saint has three siblings: North West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.
Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Pinault looks like the actress.
Her father is French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault.
Dakota Johnson takes after her mom Melanie Griffith.
Her father is Don Johnson.
Suri Cruise is growing up to look like her mom Katie Holmes.
Suri’s father is actor Tom Cruise.
Angelina Jolie’s first-born, Shiloh, takes after her mom.
Shiloh’s dad is Brad Pitt.
Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor resembles her supermodel mom.
Sailor Brinkley-Cook was part of the 2018 Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class.
Maya Hawke looks like both Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.
The actress was born in July 1998 and is the oldest of two children born to Thurman and Hawke. She appears on season three of “Stranger Things” as Robin.
Eva Amurri looks like her mom Susan Sarandon.
Her father is Italian film director and producer Franco Amurri.
Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv Freundlich have the same face shape.
Her father is film director and producer Bart Freundlich.
Scott Eastwood has the same eyes as his dad Clint Eastwood.
Scott has appeared in a number of his father’s films, including “Gran Torino” and “Invictus.”
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter Carys Zeta Douglas is a spitting image of her mother.
Michael Douglas is Carys’ father.
John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe’s youngest son, looks a lot like his dad.
The two appeared together on the reality series, “The Lowe Files.”
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin is growing up to look just like her mother.
Her father is musician Chris Martin.
Michael Consuelos looks eerily similar to his father Mark Consuelos.
The two look so much alike that Michael played a younger version of his father on the CW drama “Riverdale.” Mark told Insider that he wants to see his entire family on the show at some point.
Sophie Von Haselberg takes after her mom Bette Midler.
Von Haselberg told Vanity Fair she moved to China to avoid show business but ended up in the industry nonetheless. She has appeared in HBO’s Bernie Madoff biopic, “The Wizard of Lies,” and “American Crime Story.”
Brielle Biermann looks exactly like her mother, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak.
Brielle appeared with her mom on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Don’t Be Tardy.”
Ireland Baldwin mirrors her mom Kim Basinger.
Ireland’s father is Alec Baldwin.
Lily-Rose Depp got her model genes from Vanessa Paradis.
Her dad is actor Johnny Depp.
Jennifer Garner’s kids take after their mom.
The “13 Going on 30” actress shares her children — Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck — with her ex Ben Affleck.
Brooke Shields’ daughters, Rowan and Grier, share traits with their mom.
Their dad is Chris Henchy.
Iris Law and Rafferty Law look similar to their father Jude Law.
The siblings’ mom is Sadie Frost.
Lila Moss Hack is growing up to look like her mother Kate Moss.
Lila’s father is Jefferson Hack.
Lily Mo Sheen looks like her mom Kate Beckinsale.
Lily’s dad is Michael Sheen.
Brooklyn Beckham has similar facial features to his dad David Beckham.
Brooklyn is the oldest Beckham child.
Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell look alike.
Wyatt’s mom is Goldie Hawn.
Dan Levy takes after his dad Eugene Levy.
Dan and Eugene co-created “Schitt’s Creek.”
Jack Quaid looks like a younger version of his father Dennis Quaid.
Jack stars on Amazon Prime’s superhero series, “The Boys.”
Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian Hurley looks strikingly similar to his famous mother.
Damian’s father is Steve Bing.
Jack Sullivan Rudd has similar features as his father Paul Rudd.
Jack’s resemblance to his father drew attention when the duo attended Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
Leni Klum and her mother Heidi Klum have similar facial features.
Leni models just like her famous mother.