48 celebrity kids who look just like their famous parents

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe looks exactly like her mother Reese Witherspoon. Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe are basically twins! Instagram/reesewitherspoon Ava’s father is Ryan Phillippe.

Deacon Reese Phillippe also looks like a mirror image of his mom. Deacon looks exactly like Reese and Ryan. @officialreesetiktok/TikTok The two filmed a TikTok video promoting Deacon’s first song , “ Long Run .” Witherspoon asked her son if she should make a TikTok dance to it, playfully embarrassing her son in the process.

Robin Wright’s daughter Dylan Penn resembles her mom. They have the same strong facial features. Rich Polk/Getty Images Wright took her daughter as her date to the 2017 Emmy Awards

Miles Legend takes after his dad John Legend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have two kids. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Miles’ mother is Chrissy Teigen.

Kaia Gerber could be mistaken for her mother Cindy Crawford’s twin. Kaia has begun modeling like her mother. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Kaia’s father is Rande Gerber.

You can tell Kate Hudson is Goldie Hawn’s daughter. Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are both actors. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Hudson has two children of her own, Ryder and Bingham.

Rumer Willis shared this photo in which she looks exactly like her mom Demi Moore. Rumer has twinned with her famous mom in the past. Instagram/ruelarue Rumer’s father is Bruce Willis.

Zoë Kravitz resembles her mom, Lisa Bonet. Kravitz currently stars in ‘Big Little Lies.’ Jason Merritt/Getty Images for InStyle Her dad is Lenny Kravitz.

Blue Ivy takes after her dad, Jay-Z. Blue Ivy is quite the fashionista. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS Blue Ivy’s mother is Beyoncé.

Mamie Gummer mirrors her mom Meryl Streep. They’ve been in a movie together. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Her father is sculptor Don Gummer.

Miley Cyrus is a look-alike of her mom, Tish Cyrus. Miley’s mother is Tish. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR Cyrus’ music video for “Mother’s Daughter” features her mom.

Tracee Ellis Ross and her mom Diana Ross look like sisters. Diana and Tracee in 2014. John Shearer/Invision/AP Tracee’s father is Robert Ellis Silberstein.

Liv Tyler takes after her dad Steven Tyler. Steven and Liv. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Liv’s mother is Bebe Buell.

There’s a strong resemblance between Colin Hanks and his dad Tom Hanks. Tom and Colin. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images The father-son duo appeared together in “The Great Buck Howard.”

Willow Smith takes after her mom Jada Pinkett Smith. Willow and Jada work together on ‘Red Table Talk.’ Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Willow and Jada team up on Facebook’s popular “Red Table Talk” series.

Willow’s brother Jaden Smith is a carbon copy of their dad Will Smith. Jaden and his father Will. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The two starred together in 2013’s “After Earth.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan take after Kris Jenner, but Kim Kardashian definitely looks like her mother’s daughter. Kim and her mom have similar facial features. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Kim’s father is the late attorney Robert Kardashian.

Riley Curry looks like her dad Stephen Curry. Riley and Stephen. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For KCSports2015 Her mother is Canadian-American actress Ayesha Curry.

Saint West looks particularly similar to his father Kanye West. Saint and Kanye. Instagram/kimkardashian Saint has three siblings: North West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Pinault looks like the actress. Valentina is in the middle. Actress Rowan Blanchard is on the left. Salma Hayek/Instagram Her father is French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault.

Dakota Johnson takes after her mom Melanie Griffith. Johnson and Griffith are both actors. Dan Steinberg/AP Photo Her father is Don Johnson.

Suri Cruise is growing up to look like her mom Katie Holmes. Suri and Holmes at a New York Knicks game. James Devaney/Getty Images Suri’s father is actor Tom Cruise.

Angelina Jolie’s first-born, Shiloh, takes after her mom. Shiloh has five siblings. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Shiloh’s dad is Brad Pitt.

Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor resembles her supermodel mom. Christie Brinkley, left, and Sailor Brinkley Cook at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch festival. Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Sailor Brinkley-Cook was part of the 2018 Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class.

Maya Hawke looks like both Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Ethan and Maya (left) are seen together in 2018. Thurman and Maya (right) are seen together in 2019. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images The actress was born in July 1998 and is the oldest of two children born to Thurman and Hawke. She appears on season three of “Stranger Things” as Robin.

Eva Amurri looks like her mom Susan Sarandon. Amurri and Sarandon are both actors. John Sciulli/Getty Images for Heifer International Her father is Italian film director and producer Franco Amurri.

Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv Freundlich have the same face shape. Julianne Moore is Liv Freundlich’s mother. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Her father is film director and producer Bart Freundlich.

Scott Eastwood has the same eyes as his dad Clint Eastwood. Both Scott and Clint are actors. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Scott has appeared in a number of his father’s films, including “Gran Torino” and “Invictus.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter Carys Zeta Douglas is a spitting image of her mother. Carys Zeta Douglas and her mom in 2017. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Michael Douglas is Carys’ father.

John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe’s youngest son, looks a lot like his dad. Rob and John. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images The two appeared together on the reality series, “The Lowe Files.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin is growing up to look just like her mother. Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Her father is musician Chris Martin.

Michael Consuelos looks eerily similar to his father Mark Consuelos. Michael Consuelos looks a lot like his day, Mark. Katie Yu/The CW and ABC The two look so much alike that Michael played a younger version of his father on the CW drama “Riverdale.” Mark told Insider that he wants to see his entire family on the show at some point

Sophie Von Haselberg takes after her mom Bette Midler. Von Haselberg attended the 2017 Tony Awards with her mother. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Von Haselberg told Vanity Fair she moved to China to avoid show business but ended up in the industry nonetheless. She has appeared in HBO’s Bernie Madoff biopic, “The Wizard of Lies,” and “American Crime Story.”

Brielle Biermann looks exactly like her mother, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak. Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann at the 2019 Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo. Paras Griffin/Getty Images Brielle appeared with her mom on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Don’t Be Tardy.”

Ireland Baldwin mirrors her mom Kim Basinger. Both Baldwin and Basinger model. Frazer Harrison/Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ireland’s father is Alec Baldwin.

Lily-Rose Depp got her model genes from Vanessa Paradis. Vanessa Paradis with her daughter Lily-Rose Depp in Paris. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images Her dad is actor Johnny Depp.

Jennifer Garner’s kids take after their mom. Jennifer and her children at the ceremony for her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP The “13 Going on 30” actress shares her children — Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck — with her ex Ben Affleck.

Brooke Shields’ daughters, Rowan and Grier, share traits with their mom. Rowan Henchy, Brooke Shields, and Grier Henchy attend OCRFA’s 20th Annual Super Saturday in 2017. Mike Pont/Getty Images Their dad is Chris Henchy.

Iris Law and Rafferty Law look similar to their father Jude Law. Both Iris and Rafferty model. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff, Alberto E. Rodriguez, and Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images The siblings’ mom is Sadie Frost.

Lila Moss Hack is growing up to look like her mother Kate Moss. Kate and Lila ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Matt Crossick – WPA Pool/Getty Images Lila’s father is Jefferson Hack.

Lily Mo Sheen looks like her mom Kate Beckinsale. Sheen and Beckinsale. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic and Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Lily’s dad is Michael Sheen.

Brooklyn Beckham has similar facial features to his dad David Beckham. Brooklyn and David in 2019. Darren Gerrish/WireImage Brooklyn is the oldest Beckham child.

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell look alike. Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell attend Goldie Hawn’s Annual Goldie’s Love In For Kids. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Wyatt’s mom is Goldie Hawn.

Dan Levy takes after his dad Eugene Levy. Dan and Eugene costar on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Dan and Eugene co-created “Schitt’s Creek.”

Jack Quaid looks like a younger version of his father Dennis Quaid. Jack Quaid’s mother is Meg Ryan. Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Jack stars on Amazon Prime’s superhero series, “The Boys.”

Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian Hurley looks strikingly similar to his famous mother. Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian posed for a Christmas photo. Instagram / Damian Hurley Damian’s father is Steve Bing.

Jack Sullivan Rudd has similar features as his father Paul Rudd. Jack and Paul attended the Super Bowl LIV Pregame at Hard Rock Stadium. Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images Jack’s resemblance to his father drew attention when the duo attended Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.