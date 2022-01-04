21 times celebrity children looked just like their famous parents on red carpets

Colin Hanks looked like the younger version of his father Tom Hanks in January 2008. They even matched in black tops and printed scarves at the time. Tom and Colin Hanks at ‘The Great Buck Howard’ premiere on January 19, 2008. George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner look just like each other, especially when they coordinate outfits. They did so for an event in May 2010. Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West at a charity event on May 26, 2010. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson and her mom Melanie Griffith wore matching expressions and contrasting outfits on a red carpet later that year. Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson at the ‘Biutiful’ premiere on December 14, 2010. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Steven Tyler and his daughter Liv Tyler share both a strong resemblance and an edgy style, as seen on a red carpet in February 2011. Steven Tyler and Liv Tyler at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 27, 2011. Craig Barritt/Stringer/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson looked more like sisters than mother and daughter at a 2014 event. The latter star wore a white gown, while Hawn chose a three-piece silver ensemble. Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson at a ‘Love In For Kids’ benefit on November 21, 2014. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy are the ultimate father-and-son duo. They both wore classic suits and black-rimmed glasses at the Canadian Screen Awards in March 2015. Dan Levy and Eugene Levy at the Canadian Screen Awards on March 1, 2015. George Pimentel/Getty Images

Jack Quaid was the spitting image of Dennis Quaid when they walked a red carpet together in October of that year. Both wore standard menswear looks. Jack Quaid and Dennis Quaid attend a ‘Truth’ screening on October 7, 2015. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The resemblance was strong between Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep when they posed together in November 2015. They also wore similar winter fashion: bright coats, dark boots, and wispy hairstyles. Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep at a charity lunch on November 20, 2015. Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet looked like twins in February 2016. They both wore flowing dresses, sandals, and matching hairstyles. Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet at a Saint Laurent event on February 10, 2016. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak were almost identical on a red carpet in September 2016. They coordinated in leather and wore the same style of makeup. Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak at the ‘Strut’ premiere on September 12, 2016. Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images

Sophie Von Haselberg walked a red carpet with her mom Bette Midler in June 2017. Though they wore different styles, they still looked just like each other. Sophie Von Haselber and Bette Midler at the Tony Awards on June 11, 2017. Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Dylan Penn could have been mistaken for her mom Robin Wright when they both wore black gowns to the 2017 Emmy Awards. Robin Wright and Dylan Penn at the Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. Rich Polk/Getty Images

Ava Phillippe looks just like her mom Reese Witherspoon — especially when they coordinated in black minidresses and matching heels for an awards event that year. Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon at a WSJ event on November 1, 2017. Andrew Toth/Stringer/Getty Images

Though they rocked different hair colors and opposite fashion styles, Will Smith and Jaden Smith still mirrored each other on a December 2017 red carpet. Will Smith and Jaden Smith at the ‘Bright’ premiere on December 13, 2017. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In December 2018, Sailor Brinkley-Cook stood alongside her mom on a red carpet, and they both looked stunning. They also wore similar blonde hairstyles. Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Christie Brinkley at an awards event on December 4, 2018. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Maya Hawke looked like a brunette version of her mom Uma Thurman when they stood next to each other at a Giorgio Armani event in January 2019. Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke at a Giorgio Armani event on January 22, 2019. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross shares many similarities with her mother Diana Ross, including the glamorous fashion sense they both showed in February 2019. Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 24, 2019. George Pimentel/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and his dad David Beckham share the same smile and dapper style. Both were on display in April 2019 when they walked a red carpet together. Brooklyn and David Beckham at the ‘Our Planet’ premiere on April 4, 2019. David M. Benett/Getty Images

You could easily see the resemblance between John Owen Lowe and his dad Rob Lowe when they walked a Tom Ford red carpet together in February 2020. Robe Lowe and John Owen Lowe at a Tom Ford show on February 7, 2020. David M. Benett/Getty Images

It was tough to tell Demi Moore and Rumer Willis apart at the same event. Luckily, Willis wore a white pantsuit while her mom opted for an edgier black dress. Demi Moore and Rumer Willis at a Tom Ford show on February 7, 2020. Steve Granitz/Getty Images