21 times celebrity children looked just like their famous parents on red carpets

- It’s no secret that many celebrity children look just like their famous parents.
- But on red carpets, the resemblance between the older and younger generations can be uncanny.
- Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson twinned in 2014, and Zoë Kravitz looked just like Lisa Bonet in 2016.
Colin Hanks looked like the younger version of his father Tom Hanks in January 2008. They even matched in black tops and printed scarves at the time.
Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner look just like each other, especially when they coordinate outfits. They did so for an event in May 2010.
Dakota Johnson and her mom Melanie Griffith wore matching expressions and contrasting outfits on a red carpet later that year.
Steven Tyler and his daughter Liv Tyler share both a strong resemblance and an edgy style, as seen on a red carpet in February 2011.
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson looked more like sisters than mother and daughter at a 2014 event. The latter star wore a white gown, while Hawn chose a three-piece silver ensemble.
Dan Levy and Eugene Levy are the ultimate father-and-son duo. They both wore classic suits and black-rimmed glasses at the Canadian Screen Awards in March 2015.
Jack Quaid was the spitting image of Dennis Quaid when they walked a red carpet together in October of that year. Both wore standard menswear looks.
The resemblance was strong between Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep when they posed together in November 2015. They also wore similar winter fashion: bright coats, dark boots, and wispy hairstyles.
Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet looked like twins in February 2016. They both wore flowing dresses, sandals, and matching hairstyles.
Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak were almost identical on a red carpet in September 2016. They coordinated in leather and wore the same style of makeup.
Sophie Von Haselberg walked a red carpet with her mom Bette Midler in June 2017. Though they wore different styles, they still looked just like each other.
Dylan Penn could have been mistaken for her mom Robin Wright when they both wore black gowns to the 2017 Emmy Awards.
Ava Phillippe looks just like her mom Reese Witherspoon — especially when they coordinated in black minidresses and matching heels for an awards event that year.
Though they rocked different hair colors and opposite fashion styles, Will Smith and Jaden Smith still mirrored each other on a December 2017 red carpet.
In December 2018, Sailor Brinkley-Cook stood alongside her mom on a red carpet, and they both looked stunning. They also wore similar blonde hairstyles.
Maya Hawke looked like a brunette version of her mom Uma Thurman when they stood next to each other at a Giorgio Armani event in January 2019.
Tracee Ellis Ross shares many similarities with her mother Diana Ross, including the glamorous fashion sense they both showed in February 2019.
Brooklyn Beckham and his dad David Beckham share the same smile and dapper style. Both were on display in April 2019 when they walked a red carpet together.
You could easily see the resemblance between John Owen Lowe and his dad Rob Lowe when they walked a Tom Ford red carpet together in February 2020.
It was tough to tell Demi Moore and Rumer Willis apart at the same event. Luckily, Willis wore a white pantsuit while her mom opted for an edgier black dress.
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford showed their familial similarities at the 2021 InStyle Awards. The younger model wore a white gown with a fringe skirt, and her mom donned a bedazzled dress.