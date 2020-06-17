Celebrities who have given their kids ridiculously expensive gifts

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images; Eliantte/Instagram Cardi B bought her daughter a diamond necklace.

While some celebrities make an effort to maintain a normal life for their children, others have been buying their kids exorbitantly expensive gifts from the time they were born.

Cardi B and Kylie Jenner both purchased diamond jewellery for their daughters, who were both around 1 year old.

Other stars, like the Beckhams and Sandra Bullock, have used their money to begin building their offspring’s art collections.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Celebrities are often seen wearing designer clothes and driving high-end cars, so it comes as little surprise that many of them have also purchased over-the-top gifts for their children.

Cardi B and Kylie Jenner, for example, both bought diamond jewellery for their then 1-year-old daughters. Sandra Bullock and the Beckhams, on the other hand, have begun investing in their children’s art collections.

From cars that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to private islands, these celebrities have spared no expense when it comes to giving gifts to their children.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West paid $US65,625 for one of Michael Jackson’s jackets to give to North West as a Christmas gift.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West share daughter North.

The couple placed the winning bid of $US65,625 on one of the pop star’s old jackets at Julien’s Auctions’ Icons And Idols: Rock N’ Roll event in New York in October 2019, according to E! News. Kim and Kanye gifted it to North for Christmas.

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she would love this,” Kim said in an Instagram story in December 2019. “She’s so grateful and so excited.”

Because North was only 6 years old and much too small for the garment when they gave it to her, the couple “tacked up” the jacket and the sleeves.

“When she gets older, we can untack the sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life,” Kim explained.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham commissioned artist Damien Hirst to create a work estimated to cost £600,000 for their daughter Harper.

David Beckham/Instagram Harper is one of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s children.

The Beckhams reportedly commissioned the famous artist to create a piece of artwork called “Daddy’s Girl” for their 1-year-old daughter Harper in August 2012.

According to reports, the painting – which depicts a large heart with butterflies – is estimated to be worth £600,000.

“We named it ‘Daddy’s Girl,'” David, who also shares three sons with Victoria, told Vogue. “I’m still amazed we have a little girl. I change her nappy and I’m still amazed that it’s a girl. Amazing.”

Billy Ray Cyrus bought his daughter Miley Cyrus a $US24,000 Cam-Am Spyder motorcycle for her 21st birthday.

Jason Merritt/Getty Billy Ray Cyrus gave Miley Cyrus a motorcycle for her birthday.

On her 21st birthday in 2013, Miley received a $US24,000 customised motorcycle from her father. According to People, the three-wheeled bike has the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer’s initials on it.

“Happy birthday @mileycyrus @tishcyrus. Can’t wait to hit the open road on our @officialspyder !!!” Billy Ray wrote on Twitter.

Sean “Diddy” Combs gave his son Justin a $US360,000 Mercedes Maybach on his 16th birthday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his son, Justin.

At Justin’s 16th birthday party in New York City, which was featured on VH1’s “My Super Sweet 16,” the rapper surprised his son with a $US360,000 Mercedes Maybach car.

After Diddy received backlash for giving his son such an extravagant gift, he defended himself on an episode of ABC’s “Nightline.”

“I think it’s appropriate to give my kids whatever I want to give my kids. I feel the way I raise my children, I don’t have to explain to you or anyone else, ’cause nobody knows the way I raise my children,” he said.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian built and designed a modern playhouse for their three children.

Star Max Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three children together.

In a 2019 video for Architectural Digest, Kourtney revealed the interior of the modern, technology-free playhouse that she and Disick designed and built for their children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said she used old books from her childhood, vintage stools, and sheepskin rugs to warm up the playhouse.

During an episode of “Flip It Like Disick,” Disick explained the inspiration behind the structure.

“I was inspired by a picture I saw in Forbes magazine of a really cool structure I saw in Mexico,” he said, adding, “One of the things that drew me to this hotel in Baja was all the different woods that were being used in one. I want to basically do this same thing in this playhouse in the backyard.”

Kylie Jenner gave her daughter Stormi Webster a diamond ring for her first Christmas.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner has a daughter named Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder gifted her then 1-year-old daughter a diamond ring for Christmas in 2019. She showed off Stormi’s glistening jewels on her Instagram story, which led to criticism for the over-the-top gift. The cost of the ring hasn’t been reported.

That same Christmas, Webster also received a two-story furnished playhouse from grandmother Kris Jenner, while her dad Travis Scott organised a visit from Poppy, a life-sized character from the movie “Trolls.”

Tyrese Gibson bought his 8-year-old daughter her own private island.

Mark Davis/Getty Images The singer has a daughter named Shayla.

While attending the GQ’s Men of the Year party in 2015, the singer told Entertainment Tonight that he’d bought his 8-year-old daughter Shayla her own private island.

He didn’t specify how much he paid for the island or where it was located, but he did add that it was called “Love Island.”

Sandra Bullock purchased a $US14,000 Andy Warhol painting for her son Louis.

DISCIULLO/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Sandra Bullock has a son.

In 2011, the “Blind Side” actress bought Warhol’s “Peaches” print at an amFAR gala in Los Angeles, California, as a gift to her then 1-year-old son Louis. All proceeds from the gala went to AIDS research.

“I want to thank Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd for not being cheap [expletives] and gifting my son with his first Warhol,” Bullock said, calling out her agents, after purchasing the work.

Cardi B bought a $US100,000 necklace for her daughter Kulture.

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images Cardi B has a daughter named Kulture.

As a first birthday gift for Kulture, whom Cardi B shares with Offset, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper purchased a diamond necklace with the characters from Netflix’s “Word Party” on it.

According to TMZ, the necklace – which is estimated to cost around $US100,000 – is made of diamonds, white gold, and enamel. The jeweller behind the creation, Eliantte, shared a video of the necklace.

Elton John bought his son Zachary a £1.3 million apartment adjoining to the singer’s house in Los Angeles.

Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images Elton John has a son named Zachary.

The singer purchased a £1.3 million apartment for his infant son in 2011, Daily Mail reported. The outlet said that John hired an interior designer to transform the apartment into a nursery – with around-the-clock nannies.

“Elton and David have wanted this baby for a long time. They bought their first apartment in 2007 and then the following year they bought the smaller one next door. Everyone originally thought they bought the smaller apartment because they wanted extra space, but then I found out they were trying to have a baby,” a source told Daily Mail.

The source added, “From what I understand the baby and his nannies are living in one apartment and Elton and David are living in another.”

John later confirmed the purchase to Barbara Walters.

“We have an apartment and we bought another apartment next door,” he said. “We didn’t bother to knock through to the second apartment so it’s freestanding and we turned it into a nursery.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.