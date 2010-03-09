10 Real Online Startups Founded By Real Offline Celebrities

Celebrity entrepreneurs are nothing new.



But, in the 15-or-so years since the dot-com revolution, only a few famous faces have successfully ventured into the digital industry.

And some of them might surprise you.

Don’t think of MC Hammer, Will Ferrell, or Kim Kardashian as web-savvy? Think again.

These celebs, along with a handful of others, have combined the accessibility of the internet with their star power to launch some very popular online endeavours, most of which are driven by user-generated content. None has gone bust yet.

David Roberts, CEO of Peter Gabriel’s The Filter, gave us some insight into why internet startups are a great entrepreneurial choice:

“Thanks to powerful and flexible technology and an abundance of developers, it is possible to build a prototype very quickly (within 4 weeks in many cases) and release it.”

“This enables you to get real feedback and usage data from users and then improve the service iteratively. This keeps risks low and also means that you can adapt your business model as you experience how users react to your service.”

“… this approach also makes it easier to build the first version of your product without any financing.”

His advice for anyone considering starting a business in the internet space? “Keep focused and be prepared to adapt.”

Click here to check out these 10 celebrity-run Internet startups >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.