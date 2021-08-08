From pug figurines to a table swing, here are the most unique things celebrity real-estate expert Sara Gore has seen inside the homes of famous people

Gore said Taylor Swift’s Cornelia Street rental home had “lots of dark, moody, or dramatic interiors.” Its most notable feature was a 30-foot (9.14m) indoor pool.

Taylor Swift rented the three-story townhouse, located in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City, for a few months between 2016 and 2017

In 2019, there was renewed interest in the converted carriage house after the pop star released her seventh studio album, “Lover,” which featured a track titled “Cornelia Street.” In the upbeat romantic song, Swift opened up about not being able to visit the titular street if a cherished relationship were to come to an end.

Swift’s fans speculated that the lyrics might have discussed the early days of the singer’s relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The couple met and started dating in 2016, around the same time Swift lived in the Cornelia Street home.

Gore, who toured the NYC property on “Open House” in 2017, told Insider it was “a unique home” and “completely original.” The massive 30-foot (9.14m) pool in the basement was an especially memorable feature for Gore.

“Hard to beat a private pool in the heart of Greenwich Village with so much private outdoor space,” she said.

David Aldea, Swift’s former landlord, sold the home in 2019 (the same year that “Lover” was released) for $US11.5 ($AU16) million. He said at the time of the sale that before Swift became his tenant, he was unaware that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was one of the most recognizable names in the world.

“I’m just not a pop-culture guy, and I even said to someone, ‘I’m meeting a person named Taylor Swift who wants to rent my home,'” Aldea told Vulture in August 2019.

During the “Open House” tour two years prior, in 2017, Aldea told Gore he bought the house as a single-family home and gut-renovated it, adding some personal touches like Art Deco interiors and white marble stairs.

The 5,500-square-foot townhouse has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a wall with antique bricks from Paris.