6 Celebrities Who Sold Their Homes For Under $1 Million

Photo: Zillow

This post originally appeared at Zillow.Besides large pools, high security and untouched gourmet kitchens, most celebrity homes have something else in common: a big price tag.



From Anderson Cooper’s $3.79 million penthouse to Jennifer Aniston’s $42 million former pad,celebrity real estate is nearly always priced in the high seven figures.

However, with some digging, we’ve found some recognisable stars whose homes are a little more modestly priced. Priced where mere mortals would have a shot at owning it. Maybe. These are all homes owned by stars that sold for under a million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.