6 Celebrities Who Sold Their Homes For Under $1 Million

Photo: Zillow
This post originally appeared at Zillow.Besides large pools, high security and untouched gourmet kitchens, most celebrity homes have something else in common: a big price tag.
From Anderson Cooper’s $3.79 million penthouse to Jennifer Aniston’s $42 million former pad,celebrity real estate is nearly always priced in the high seven figures.
However, with some digging, we’ve found some recognisable stars whose homes are a little more modestly priced. Priced where mere mortals would have a shot at owning it. Maybe. These are all homes owned by stars that sold for under a million.
Purchased for: $690,000
Currently listed for: $639,900
While many rock n' rollers claim New York or L.A. as their home base, American Idol Season 5 runner-up and Grammy-nominated singer Chris Daughtry has lived in North Carolina throughout his career in a home listed on the Oak Ridge real estate market well below the cost of most celebrity hideouts: $639,000. The brick 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath home, pictured below, may be a little snug for Daughtry, his wife and four children, even though it boasts over 3,600 square feet of living space. Other amenities include a salt-water pool and spa, professional putting green -- all on a 1.17-acre lake view lot.
Source: Zillow
Purchased for: $437,000
Previously listed for: $899,000
For an award-winning actress, Marlee Matlin's home is remarkably normal and for sale for under a million. To help pay off IRS debt in 2011, the Oscar winner put her suburban home on the Pasadena real estate marketfor $899,000. According to property records, she and her Los Angeles police officer husband purchased the home in 1999 for $437,000. The suburban, kid-friendly home, pictured below, is not currently on the market -- it was last listed for $899,000. Matlin may have paid off her debt without the sale of her home, or perhaps the house was picked up by a buyer.
Source: Zillow
