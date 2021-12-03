10 of the most expensive celebrity homes sold in 2021, so far

- This year, celebrities were busy making big real estate moves.
- Tom Cruise, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill all sold homes for more than $US35 ($AU50) million.
- Kelly Clarkson and Justin Bieber both let go of their digs for around $US8 ($AU11) million.
“The sale of this estate marks an all-time high for Telluride and the surrounding community,” the listing agent told Realtor.com in May.
The 10,000-square-foot main house sits on 320 acres and includes a spa, a sports court, and a two-bedroom guesthouse.
The island also includes beach yurts and staff quarters.
“We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else,” Hill told Architectural Digest in 2017. “We basically had to build a little town.”
The property, which went on the market in February, has since sold, according to the Knight Frank listing.
The sprawling house is 12,500 square feet with seven bedrooms. The estate also has a two-bedroom guesthouse, a pool, a spa, a basketball court, and a wine cellar.
The mansion has a private island, a private boat ramp, an in-ground pool, and seven bedrooms.
Miguel Rivera, who was the listing agent, told Insider that Johnson “made the home his own,” but eventually, the pro golfer decided it was “not what he wanted in the end.”
The house is located in the exclusive Isleworth community in Florida and has 12 bedrooms, a home theater, views of the lake, and marble floors.
The house has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, wood beams on the ceiling, and a two-floor guest house.
The house sits on a 6,100-square-foot property and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home theater, and a wine cellar.
The house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with marble countertops, and a room designed for a pet. There’s also a pool and a cabana in the backyard.
The waterfront property is 1,300 square feet and has two bedrooms with an additional studio space.
The “Sex and the City” actress told The New York Times that the home was her “sanctuary.”
The Laurel Canyon house is 2,345 square feet with three floors, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and panoramic views.