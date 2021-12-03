10 of the most expensive celebrity homes sold in 2021, so far

Tom Cruise sold his massive ranch in Colorado for $US39.5 ($AU56) million earlier this year.

Cruise purchased his Telluride, Colorado, mansion in 1994, and he sold it in just two months this year for close to $US40 ($AU57) million

“The sale of this estate marks an all-time high for Telluride and the surrounding community,” the listing agent told Realtor.com in May.

The 10,000-square-foot main house sits on 320 acres and includes a spa, a sports court, and a two-bedroom guesthouse.