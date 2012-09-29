See Where Celebrities And Big Shots Live In NYC's West Village

Photo: Google Maps
The West Village is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Manhattan, and its tree-lined blocks are especially popular with big-name celebrities.Located right below Chelsea and above SoHo on the lower west side of Manhattan, this affluent area is best known for its designer brand name stores, famous eateries, and gorgeous brownstones.
We did some digging and found out which brownstones and apartment buildings this neighbourhood’s most famous faces call home.
Liv Tyler's West 11th Street digs are right down the street from a Marc by Marc Jacobs boutique as well as the famous Magnolia Bakery.
Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter lives on Bank Street. His brownstone-laden block is quiet even though he's a mere two blocks away from the noisy Bleecker Playground.
Daniel Radcliffe calls this Morton Square apartment complex home, and his 'Harry Potter' co-star Alan Rickman is rumoured to live there as well. The building has stunning views of the Hudson River—perfect for those NYC sunsets.
Hyatt Bass, the Texas oil heiress who is rumoured to be beefing up security at her NYC home, lives on Greenwich Street. By walking down her road, she can easily frequent any one of the many cozy restaurants and local theatres.
Brooke Shields calls West 10th Street her home. Though the area is rife with young families, right around the corner on Bleecker Street is the lingerie store Marc and Max.
SK Capital Partners' James Marden lives on beautiful Barrow Street. Marden recently made headlines when his ex-girlfriend allegedly stole furniture meant for his digs.
Julianne Moore currently lives on West 11th Street, though she has twice tried (and failed) to sell her townhouse. The location is a mere two blocks away from her favourite haunt Magnolia Bakery.
Rachel Maddow has a pad on Jane Street, but hopefully she's a sound sleeper—she's right down the road from a popular nightlife hotspot, the raucous Jane Hotel.
Phillip Seymour Hoffman is another Jane Street resident. Though luckily for him, he's farther away from the Jane Hotel and closer to Piccolo Angelo, said to serve up the best Italian in NYC.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick own a pretty sweet pad on Charles Street, where they recently hosted an Obama fundraiser. It's just a block away from beloved Irish Pub, Wilfie & Nell.
SJP also owns this apartment on West 12th street that she reportedly uses for work. It's right across the street from Abingdon Square Park.
This is the nearby Greenwich Village double-brownstone home SJP and Broderick are reportedly trying to sell for $25 million after just purchasing it last year. The real estate lovers apparently never even moved in.
Speaking of SJP, Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex and the City' apartment isn't on the Upper East Side like it is on the show. In reality, the townhouse where SATC was shot is right around the corner from SJP's real-life digs.
rumour has it Hugh Jackman and Calvin Klein both live on Perry Street. Their shared building comes complete with a roof garden, a restaurant named Perry St. in the lobby, and stellar views of the Hudson River.
Director Sofia Coppola is right at home on gorgeous Morton Street. It's a wide, tree-lined avenue surrounded by many other family-owned brownstones.
Tiger Woods reportedly lives at this Hudson Street address. Though it's on one of New York's noisier streets, Tiger is only a block away from the Hudson River.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.