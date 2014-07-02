The Most Expensive Celebrity Homes In New York City

For all of us normals, living in New York City isn’t exactly easy on the wallet. But when the sky’s the limit, as it is for many celebrities, you’d expect that they’d have the best homes money can buy.
Our friends at apartment data website AddressReport helped us hunt down the priciest places owned by celebs in the Big Apple.
From the Flatiron district to Williamsburg to the Village, these celebrities’ homes will put your 500-square-foot studio to shame.
To estimate the approximate current value of the homes, we spoke to expert source AddressReport, which keeps data in these homes’ markets.
Estimated value: $US5.2 million
'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe majorly upgraded from the cupboard under the stairs. He purchased the three-bedroom corner apartment at 1 Morton Square for $4.9 million in 2008.
'The boy who lived' lives in luxury, enjoying sunset views of New York Harbor from the curved windows, marble and granite counters, and a 500-bottle wine cellar.
Co-star Alan Rickman, who played Professor Snape, is rumoured to live in the building as well.
Estimated value: $US5.25 million
When he's not buddying up to Oprah or making over homes across the country, Nate Berkus has a six-room co-op in Greenwich Village he can fix up over and over again, according to AddressReport. The celebrity design guru purchased the unit, down the street from his previous co-op, in 2013.
The duplex apartment has a wraparound rooftop terrace, a chef's kitchen with a custom-fabricated greenhouse, and wood-burning fireplaces in the living room and dining room.
Estimated value: $US6.9 million
This red carpet power couple owns a single famous townhouse in the West Village, decked out with 12-foot ceilings, antique floor boards, a courtyard, and tin ceilings throughout the house.
Built in the 1880s, the Greek revival unit was previously owned by David Shaffer, a famous psychiatrist and Anna Wintour's ex-husband.
Estimated value: $US8 million
Last year, HuffPo queen Arianna Huffington was sued for $US275,000 worth of damage to a ritzy Chelsea loft she rented. The accused party animal then went into the business of being her own landlord -- buying up a luxury loft on Mercer Street.
The 4,000+ square-foot home boasts a regal master suite with a 30-foot-long fitting room.
Estimated value: $US8.3 million
This California transplant adds warmth and coziness to a two-story loft on the Upper East Side. The recently renovated space provides a built-in stereo system, gallery, library, and plenty of entertaining area.
Drew Barrymore recently welcomed her second daughter into the world. The four-bedroom duplex has plenty of room for mum, husband Will Kopelman, and two girls.
Estimated value: $US8.5 million
After a long day in the reality television courtroom, Judge Judy Sheindlin escapes to her Midtown East penthouse in a 14-story Rosario Candela-designed building, say the folks at AddressReport. Amenities include 5.5 full- and half-baths, a wine cellar that holds 900 bottles, and a rooftop terrace.
Clearly, the courtroom isn't the only venue she commands. The judge shaved more than a million dollars off the listing price.
Estimated value: $US9 million
Cameron Diaz beat out fellow stars for an ultra-private retreat in Chelsea. The luxury flat, located in a former New York Telephone Company call center, is complete with 18-inch thick walls and soundproof floors.
The SoCal native enlisted the help of West Coast design queen Kelly Wearstler to give her Chelsea apartment just the right amount of razzle-dazzle. The pair decided on a colour palette of burnished metals and illustrious minerals, giving the space warmth and shine.
Estimated value: $US9.25 million
Former First Kid Chelsea Clinton proved her sharp negotiating skills last fall when she and hedge funder husband Marc Mezvinsky purchased the fourth-floor, flour-bedroom apartment for a full $US1.25 million less than it was listed for. The Whitman building is a four-unit conversion that takes up the entire floor and overlooks Madison Square Park -- a perfect setting for soon-to-be-mum Clinton.
The Clinton/Mezvinsky family counts NASCAR champ Jeff Gordon, hedge-funder John Silvetz, and model Wilda Deon Bray among its neighbours.
Estimated value: $US9.5 million
The straight-talking comedian attempted to flip this Greenwich Village four-bedroom duplex last summer -- listing the home she bought for $US8 million at a 35% profit. Despite the jaw-dropping 429 square foot private terrace, the unit failed to nab a buyer.
In the meantime, serial home flipper O'Donnell, wife Michelle Rounds, and five children can enjoy the bold carpets, original light fixtures, and 3,000 square feet of living space.
Estimated value: $US10 million
Romance novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford and husband dragged this exclusive River House estate through the real estate market for three years before find it a loving owner, Uma Thurman. The 'Kill Bill' star scored the 13-room Midtown East spread for nearly $US19 million below asking price.
The River House building was once called the 'grand dame of Manhattan real estate' for its elite co-op board that denied famous actresses and socialites. Thurman passed the test with flying colours.
Estimated value: $US10 million
'The Wolf of Wall Street' locked down an apartment just a little north of the Financial District -- a modest two-bedroom in Greenwich Village.
The WELL-Certified building has insane green amenities -- like vitamin C-infused showers, an aromatherapy air supply, 'posture-supportive heat reflexology flooring' (whatever that means), and a wellness concierge -- to keep Leo looking young.
Estimated value: $US10.5 million
Keith Richards and bombshell wife Patti Henson scooped up this penthouse on Fifth Avenue to the tune of $US10.5 million, according to AddressReport. It first landed on the market for $15 million in 2012.
Three previously separate units combine to create this 'masterpiece of form and function,' complete with three terraces on the first floor, custom white lacquer millwork, and a Sonos sound system throughout.
Estimated value: $US11 million
Sportscaster Bob Costas is among dozens of A-listers who call 15 Central Park West home. He and his wife ditched the Time Warner Center a few blocks away and moved here, for a cool $US10.8 million, in 2007.
The three-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot apartment grants them access to the building's elaborate perks: a private theatre, wine cellar, room service, and health club.
Estimated value: $US12.5 million
Queen Bey and the Hov, the highest-earning celebrity couple in America, shelled out just $US6.85 million for the penthouse of this converted 1929 brick warehouse building in Tribeca, according to AddressReport. Its value has practically doubled over 10 years.
While little is known about how the pair renovated the space, it made headlines a few years ago when it was rumoured to be the setting for their nuptials.
Estimated value: $US12.5 million
Moore bought her West 11th Street townhouse in 2003 for $US3.5 million, according to AddressReport. She tried twice to sell it, though unsuccessfully both times. The last listing price was $US12.5 million.
The six-bedroom, three-plus bathroom home dates back to the late 1800s features French doors, original architecture and moldings, a large recreational media room, and high-tech security system.
Another perk: It's right around the corner from Magnolia Bakery, so Moore and her family can mack on some cupcakes whenever suits them.
Estimated value: $US13 million
Director Sofia Coppola -- who will helm the 'Little Mermaid' live-action adaptation -- is right at home on gorgeous, tree-lined Morton Street. According to AddressReport, she and her husband, Phoenix front man Thomas Mars, shelled out $US9.6 million for the townhouse, which hit the market just 10 days prior.
They cleared the asking price by $US1 million.
It's easy to see why -- the crown jewel of the West Village home is its 2,000 square-foot lush garden.
Estimated value: $US13 million
Denzel Washington was also drawn to 'The Tower of Power,' 15 Central Park West, for the building's amenities and private nature. He paid just over $13 million for his three-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment back in 2006.
The unit was designed by the firm of Yale's dean of architecture, Robert A.M. Stern, so it's fit for a classy man like Denzel.
Estimated value: $13.5 million
The former 'Full House' star and her fiance, the brother of the former president of France, purchased a five-bedroom Turtle Bay townhouse this past April, say the folks at AddressReport.
The townhouse is 8,000 square feet with a private garage, courtyard with fountain, ballroom, elevator, and artist's studio (the place was previously owned by painter David Deutsch).
The home was previously listed for $US16.5 million before Olsen and Sarkozy bought it for $US13.5 million.
Estimated value: $14 million
The footballer/supermodel power couple spent $US14 million on a top-of-the-line, and top of the building, three-bed condo at One Madison in October.
Their 47th floor unit offers views all around, floor-to-ceiling windows, marble countertops, and location, location, location -- the building is in the heart of Manhattan, right in the Flatiron district.
The Brady-Bündchen clan is gathering quite the real estate portfolio, as the couple also owns a massive, vineyard chateau-style home in Brentwood, California, and another mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts, close to where the Pats play.
Estimated value: $14.75 million
In September, Baldwin and his yoga instructor wife Hilaria Thomas purchased a $US2.25 million addition to the penthouse Baldwin previously paid $US12.5 million for in 2011, bringing the whole place to a present-day value of about $US14.75 million.
Baldwin and Thomas gave birth to a baby girl at the end of August, and could be using the additional space, for which they reportedly paid $US100,000 over the asking price, for a live-in nanny for little Carmen.
Baldwin and Thomas' duplex penthouse take up the 12th and top floors of their gorgeous, 1920s-era building, while the new unit is apparently on the 10th floor. The building comes equipped with a functional fitness center and children's play room.
Estimated value: $20 million
Jackson reportedly paid $US17.3 million for his Tribeca penthouse duo in 2008, and after trying to sell the places, both separately and together, he's finally in contract to a seller for both.
The duplexes are side-by-side in two adjacent townhouses, now connected to form a single unit. Combined, the places are bigger than Middle Earth -- nearly 9,000 square feet, with 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.
The buyer of the duplexes is still a mystery, but there's a rumour going around that it could be Taylor Swift.
Estimated value: $US24.5 million
'Live! With Kelly and Michael' co-host Kelly Ripa and soap star husband Mark Consuelos are currently in contract with a buyer for their listed $US24.5 million SoHo penthouse.
The five-bed, four-bath apartment was put on the market in January, after two years -- and millions of dollars' worth -- of renovations. The apartment now features gorgeous white oak floors, a rooftop deck with outdoor fireplace, and state-of-the-art home gym.
Other high-profile faces reportedly living in the building at one time or another include Nicole Kidman, Harvey Weinstein, and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Estimated value: $US25 million
The 'Sex and the City' star and her Broadway beau have flipped a number of properties in New York City, the most recent one being an East Village townhouse they bought for just under $US19 million in 2011.
The home was up for sale about two years ago for $US25 million, but no one took the bait. It's now back on the market as of June 2014.
Perfectly decked out in SJP's exquisite style, the 6,800 square-foot dream home has five bedrooms, seven fireplaces, a 24-hour high-tech security system, and a peaceful courtyard patio. Amanda Seyfried apparently lives down the street.
Estimated value: $US26.5 million
The 'X-Men' star's 11,000 square-foot, three-level condo is the largest unit in the building. The Wolverine purchased the triplex, overlooking the Hudson River, for $US21 million in 2008, report the folks at AddressReport.
Previously owned by Sun Microsystems billionaire Bill Joy, who listed it for a staggering $US40 million, the five-bedroom spread has a professional kitchen, gym, sauna, library, and wine cellar.
Estimated value: $US26.5 million
In 2008 Sting bought his five-bedroom duplex condo at 15 Central Park West, one of Manhattan's most exclusive addresses. His new home turned him into Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein's nextdoor neighbour.
The 'Roxanne' rocker had previously lived just up the street in an apartment at 88 Central Park West, another celeb-loving luxury building, that sold for $US26 million.
Overlooking the rectangular expanse of green from the 16th and 17th floors, Sting enjoys an expansive terrace and 5,500 square feet of space.
Estimated value: $US28.5 million
Lee listed his Upper East Side manse at the beginning of the year for $US32 million with Sotheby's, but the home is now on the market for $US28.5 million with Brown Harris Stevens. There's no telling whether he'll get this asking price either, but we know Lee will do the right thing.
With five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-baths, the historic Barbara Rutherford Hatch House is a four-story dream home with a large basement, home gym, courtyard, library, and more sky lights than one would know what to do with.
According to AddressReport, Lee first bought the home in 1998 for $US16.6 million.
Estimated value: $US28.5 million
In February David Lauren and his wife, Lauren Bush Lauren, closed on a trio of townhouses that celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz had been trying to sell for over a year.
Covered in a natural layer of quaint ivy from the front facade to the central patio garden, the townhouses are very West Village. The brick buildings date back to the 1830s, and with 16 rooms between them, the power couple can be free to start a family in more than 10,000 square feet of space.
Leibovitz had started buying up the townhouses in 2002, and all have been gut renovated since.
Estimated value: $US37.5 million
Bon Jovi is livin' on a prayer that he can get the $US37.5 million he reportedly put his SoHo place up for just two months ago, according to AddressReport.
This isn't the first time the rock star has put this very apartment on the market; in January the condo was purportedly up for $US42 million with no takers at the time. We can't imagine why: Besides its stellar location, the apartment has six bedrooms, multiple fireplaces, a state-of-the-art media room, and sweet roof deck perfect for summer cookouts under the stars.
Estimated value: $US75 million
After renovating the place to the tune of $US25 million, Moore's gorgeous apartment is currently on the market for $US75 million.
Moore lives in the celeb-filled San Remo building, a beautiful, Art Deco-style icon overlooking the west side of Central Park. The $US75 million price tag includes a two-bedroom unit that she owns on the ground floor of the building, in addition to her triplex.
If walls could talk, Moore's have seen it all, as she was living in the San Remo with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, back when she was still married to the 'Two and a Half Men' star.
Estimated value: $US80 million
Hilfiger purchased his beautiful Plaza penthouse back in 2008 for $US50 million, and just listed it in October for $US80 million -- not a bad price, considering Hilfiger and his wife put nearly $US20 million into renovating the place.
Hilfiger's four-bedroom pad spans 6,000 square feet over two floors, and offers sweeping views of Central Park and the city skyline. Rumour has it that the dining room walls are painted with a custom 'Eloise' mural by the original illustrator of the book, which is set at the Plaza.
And because the apartment was designed by a designer, you can expect that the place is nothing short of fabulous.
