28 celebrities who’ve had home births

Ashley Graham delivered her son, Isaac, in a birthing pool inside her Brooklyn home in 2020. She just announced she also gave birth to twin boys at home on January 7.

“I have to say, now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Graham said in an episode of her podcast “Pretty Big Deal,” according to Shape, after giving birth to her first son in January 2020. “There’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard, I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home.”

On January 7, Graham announced she had given birth to twin boys while laboring at home alongside her husband, Justin Ervin.

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.”