28 celebrities who’ve had home births

Ashley Graham delivered her son, Isaac, in a birthing pool inside her Brooklyn home in 2020. She just announced she also gave birth to twin boys at home on January 7. Ashley Graham. James Devaney / Contributor / Getty Images “I have to say, now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Graham said in an episode of her podcast “Pretty Big Deal,” according to Shape, after giving birth to her first son in January 2020. “There’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard, I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home.” On January 7, Graham announced she had given birth to twin boys while laboring at home alongside her husband, Justin Ervin. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.”

Hilary Duff gave birth to her second child, daughter Banks Violet, at home in Los Angeles. Hilary Duff. Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images During a 2020 tour of her home for Architectural Digest , Duff showed the room where she delivered her daughter. According to People, Duff told Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast that giving birth at home was an overall positive, though lengthy, experience. After being in labor “for a really long time,” the “Younger” star said it took about five full pushes to give birth to her daughter. In the end, Duff said she “would totally do it again.”

Last March, Kehlani gave birth to her first child, Adela, at home in her own bathroom. Kehlani. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP “Unmedicated home birth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done,” Kehlani wrote on Instagram, according to USA Today . “Thankful beyond words. In love beyond comparison.” Kehlani also called out the controversy that exists when it comes to choosing to give birth at home. “All birth is extremely hard and transformative,” Kehlani wrote on Twitter. “Homebirth is a medical decision as is hospital birth … Using my experience to shame another’s isn’t what I want, power to anyone who brings life forth, it’s a next-level journey whichever way.”

Actress Eva Amurri gave birth to her son Mateo at home, with the help of her 5-year-old daughter, Marlowe. Eva Amurri. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Despite ending her marriage to former professional soccer player Kyle Martino a month earlier, Amurri described a positive home birthing experience in March 2020 surrounded by her family and birth team. “My daughter was there right beside me. My ex-husband, and forever co-parent, was downstairs with our son, waiting for the first cries of the newest member of our family,” the actress wrote in a blog post. “As I screamed and bore down to bring Mateo in to the world, I felt as much fire and fury as I always had during the final moments of birth, but so much hope too.”

Cindy Crawford said she gave birth to both Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber at home in Los Angeles after building a relationship with a midwife. Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, and Presley Gerber. John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images According to Today , the supermodel opened up about her home birth experience during an Instagram Live interview with Carson Meyer, a doula based in Malibu, California. “I never considered home birth. I never thought about it,” Crawford said in the interview. However, after building a relationship with a midwife and learning more about home birth, Crawford decided to go ahead with the idea to have both Presley, now 22, and Kaia, now 20, at home. “I would never push anyone or talk anyone into doing home birth,” Crawford said. “I just think it’s nice to know it’s an option that is available.”

Lisa Bonet chose to give birth to all three of her kids at home. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 Academy Awards. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images The actress’ first daughter, Zoë Kravitz, whom she had with singer Lenny Kravitz, was born in 1988. Years later, Lisa Bonet began dating “Game of Thrones” actor Jason Momoa and gave birth to their daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, at home as well. Momoa even recounts the dramatic day he realized he might miss Lola’s birth. According to USA Today, the actor fell asleep while on location filming the series “Stargate Atlantis.” After waking up to “about 70 calls,” the actor sprung into action and headed straight for the airport, where he managed to snag the last seat on a flight home. Momoa made it just in time for the birth, with two hours to spare.

Ricki Lake is a major advocate of home births and the co-producer and co-director behind the pro-home birth documentary, “The Business of Being Born.” Ricki Lake. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images After feeling disappointed by the experience of birthing her first son, Milo, Lake decided to explore home-birthing for her next child. Lake’s documentary, “The Business of Being Born,” had made her one of the most well-known advocates of home birth.

Julianne Moore also gave birth to her daughter, Liv, at home. Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images According to PopSugar , Moore, who has one other child, has also contributed to Ricki Lake’s home-birth-advocacy mission and spoken out in favor of giving birth at home.

Gisele Bündchen gave birth to her and Tom Brady’s two children, Benjamin and Vivian, at home. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images For Benjamin’s birth in 2009, Bündchen decided to have a water birth at her home in Boston despite her doctor’s and her husband’s warning that it might be too dangerous, according to her book “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life” and the Daily Mail However, after a successful delivery, the supermodel decided to also give birth to her daughter, Vivian, at home three years later — this time, in a birthing tub rather than her own bathtub.

Andy Grammer’s wife Aijia described a “powerful” home birth experience. Andy Grammer and wife Aijia. Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images “I tried ALL the things: Hypnosis, therapy, craniosacral healing, chiropractic, acupuncture, pelvic floor physical therapy, shamans, books, affirmations, podcasts. You name it, I did it. If anyone had a suggestion of how to have a successful home birth, I listened,” Aijia, who gave birth to her first child through a Cesarean section, wrote in an Instagram post in April 2020. “And Drumroll…..that s— worked! It wasn’t a traumatic event at all, it was beautiful. Easily one of the most powerful things I have ever done in my life. I changed the narrative about myself.”

Alanis Morissette has opened up about having her first two children, Ever and Onyx, at home. Alanis Morissette, Souleye Mario Treadway, and Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway. JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images From the beginning of her first pregnancy, Morisette pictured herself having a home birth with the assistance of a midwife and a doula. “I didn’t really even imagine myself having the birth experience in the hospital,” Morissette told Today in 2013. “My home is like my little sanctuary… The experience was beyond pain. It was a transcendental experience. I just went to this whole other world. I basically had to be the little soldier that I am and really focus on this new beautiful creature coming out of me.” Morisette gave birth to her third child, Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, on August 8, 2019, though she has not publicly said whether the baby was born at home.

Lake Bell has had two home births, though she described her second one as an “egregious up-and-down” experience. Lake Bell. Ron Batzdorff/ABC/Getty Images According to Vogue , during her first home birth, in 2014, Bell’s daughter Nova was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. After assistance from her midwife, the baby began to breathe normally. In Bell’s second home birth, in 2017, however, the same complications occurred and were not so easily fixed. The actress recounted how she and the baby, Ozgood, had to be rushed to the hospital, where he stayed in the NICU for 11 days. Thankfully, Bell and the baby were discharged with a “clean bill of health.”

Professional beach volleyball player Morgan Miller and husband, former Olympic skier, Bode Miller welcomed their twin sons at home with the help of midwives. Morgan and Bode Miller. Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images According to Today , Miller was assisted by her mother-in-law, who is a former midwife, as well as other midwives to help deliver Asher and Aksel. Morgan and Bode Miller are also parents to Easton, 3, and Nash, 6, and two children from Bode’s previous marriage, Dace, 13, and Nate, 8. Their 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, died in 2018. Miller described the day the twins were born in an Instagram post, calling it “a day that couldn’t have been scripted and aligned more perfectly to bring these two into the world.”

Demi Moore had all three of her children at home. Demi Moore. Victor Boyko/Getty Images The actress, 59, shares children Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 27, with actor Bruce Willis.

Alyson Hannigan, star of “How I Met Your Mother,” said she decided to give birth to both of her children at home after asking herself, “Where am I most comfortable?” Alyson Hannigan. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Hannigan spoke to Yahoo Parenting in 2015 about her decision to give birth to both of her children at home. “It’s definitely not the right choice for everyone. I don’t like hospitals and the idea of being in labor somewhere I don’t like at all wasn’t how I wanted to bring my kids into the world. I thought, ‘Where am I most comfortable?’ For me, the choice [to give birth at home] was phenomenal,” Hannigan said.

With a doctor and midwife assisting, James Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, gave birth at home in June 2018. Kimberly and James Van Der Beek. Michael Kovac/Getty Images According to People , the couple’s daughter Gwendolyn was born at home in June 2018 with the assistance of a doctor and a midwife. “Every child awakens a different energy in you… and this one has been bringing up the truth ever since we found out she was on her way,” the actor said in a statement.

Meryl Streep reportedly gave birth to at least one of her four children at home. Meryl Streep. Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images The Oscar-winning actress hasn’t released many details about the births of her children, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, Henry Wolfe, and Louisa Jacobson. However, according to reports , at least one of her three daughters was born at home.

Maya Rudolph gave birth to her second child, Lucille, at home … although that wasn’t the plan. Maya Rudolph. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images According to an interview on “Chelsea Lately” in 2020, Rudolph didn’t intend on ever having a home birth, and it was quite unexpected. “[A home birth] was not my plan, but that’s what happened … because the baby came out really fast. Luckily, she just kind of glided into her father’s arms. It was scary, but it was kind of awesome. Hospitals make me nervous because I feel like hospital equals death, like it smells like dead people and weird fluids that pickle people,” she said.

Model Iskra Lawrence and partner Philip Payne welcomed their son via home birth in April 2020. Iskra Lawrence. Getty In a June 2020 vlog detailing her experience, Lawrence described “never-ending” contractions and the scary moment she realized her son wasn’t breathing at first after being born. However, after a few seconds, their child was breathing perfectly normally. Despite enduring painful labor, Lawrence says she would absolutely do it again. “There’s something in nature that protects you from remembering the vividness of the pain. You would never do it again if you kept on reliving the pain, ’cause there’s really nothing like it,” Lawrence said, according to People.

Jennifer Connelly had a scheduled water birth at home in 2011. Jennifer Connelly. Amy Sussman/Getty Images According to E! Online, Connelly, who is married to actor Paul Bettany, had a scheduled water birth to welcome daughter Agnes Lark Bettany into the world. “Like many women, I gave birth to her at home,” the actress told Us Weekly at a charity event that year. “But unlike many women around the world, my birth was attended by a skilled midwife. I am very excited to be here to support Save the Children to support mothers around the world that don’t have access to health care.”

“Lost” actress Evangeline Lilly gave birth to both of her children at home. Evangeline Lilly. George Pimentel/Getty Images According to Us Weekly , Lilly, who already shared a child with partner Norman Kali, pushed for hours before welcoming their son into the world. However, nothing probably compared to Lilly’s first at-home delivery, which lasted an epic 30 hours.

Alexi Meyer, Seth Meyers’s wife, gave birth in the lobby of the couple’s apartment building. Seth Meyer and Alexi Ashe Meyer. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images This experience definitely isn’t a typical home birth. According to Seth Meyers himself on NBC’s “Late Night,” and again in his comedy special “Lobby Baby,” Meyers’ wife, Alexi, gave birth to their son, Axel, in the lobby of the couple’s apartment building. According to the Washington Post, the birth was so unexpected that neighbors brought out hot towels and the umbilical cord was cut by a member of the New York City Fire Department. After the ordeal, the couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Adelaide, in September 2021. The couple chose to give birth at home with the assistance of a midwife in their home bathtub.

“Lost” actress Emilie de Ravin gave birth to her son Theodore “Theo” Kubrick in her bedroom at home in 2018. Emilie de Ravin. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Emilie de Ravin gave birth next to her fiancé Eric Bilitch, who helped with the process. “It was so nice to be able to just feel what your body is doing and what it can do and going through it with him, even though I know I was going through it with [Vera],” de Ravin said on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast in 2019, according to People. “Just being able to have … the physical and emotional connection at the same time. As opposed to just looking in a mirror, like I was with her.”

“Parenthood” actress Erika Christensen had a surprise home birth with her second child. Erika Christensen. Paul Archuleta/WireImage/Getty Images According to an August 2018 Instagram post the actress wrote after the birth, Christensen waited “far too late” to call the doctor, and the baby’s father, Cole Maness, was the one to deliver the baby. “It happened! It happened this morning,” Christensen wrote. “And it will go down in family history because babygirl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself. My fault, as I didn’t know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too. You should’ve seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Jade Roper Tolbert and husband Tanner Tolbert welcomed their second child after Jade gave birth on the floor of her bedroom closet. Jade and Tanner. ABC “It was wild,” Jade told People after giving birth to her son, Brooks, at home on July 31, 2019. After the “Bachelor in Paradise” star’s water broke two weeks before her due date, the couple realized that going to the hospital wasn’t going to be an option. “Her water actually broke… as we were actually watching ‘The Bachelorette,'” Tanner said. “We weren’t shocked that he came early, but we were shocked that he came so fast.” After feeling the baby’s head start to crown, the couple called paramedics for support. “One of the main paramedics caught the baby and I cut the cord right there in our closet,” Tanner said. “But we didn’t waste a lot of time because we wanted to get mom and baby on the gurney to the hospital.”

Bekah Martinez, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk’s season of “The Bachelor,” gave birth to both her son, Franklin, and daughter, Ruth, at home. Bekah Martinez. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images After being sent home on “The Bachelor,” Martinez found love with partner Grayston Leonard. The couple has since had two children together. Choosing to share a video of Franklin’s home birth with her thousands of followers, Martinez wrote on Instagram in August 2020, “At first I felt nervous about sharing this video. Don’t get me wrong; my experience with Franklin’s birth was beyond what I could have hoped for … Strangely though, the footage felt so raw and primal that I was actually uncomfortable watching it back. I sat with this feeling for a while, and I came to a couple conclusions.” “One, that I truly was scared of the mean things people might say about something so sacred to me,” Martinez continued. “But also, more importantly, I realized that I felt uncomfortable watching myself in that much POWER. I realized I still had so many negative, subconscious, deeply-embedded thoughts telling me that I wasn’t feminine enough; that I looked and sounded weird. I projected so many insecurities onto an experience that was truly one of the most powerful, magical moments of my life.”

“Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik is an advocate for home birth. Mayim Bialik. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images “My second son was born at our house, in the middle of our living room, just under three hours after my labor began in the darkness of dawn,” Bialik wrote in a Today Moms article in 2011 on the myths surrounding home birth. “Home birth is right for people who want to take natural birth to the next level: Let me birth in the place this baby was created,” the actress wrote. Bialik also opened up about the more comical side of her home birth, saying her older son, Miles, watched her give birth “from his high-chair while eating granola.”