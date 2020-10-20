Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Hilary Duff.

During a recent tour of her Los Angeles home for Architectural Digest, Hilary Duff showed the room where she gave birth to her second child, daughter Banks Violet.

Duff isn’t the only celebrity to choose natural home birth over a traditional doctor-assisted birth in a hospital.

From Ricki Lake to Ashley Graham and Maya Rudolph, many celebrities have chosen to give birth at home with the assistance of midwives, birth doulas, or even their own partners and children.

Home births are on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic as many mothers-to-be are opting to give birth at home instead of in a hospital.

However, some celebrities have been advocates of home-birthing for years.

Celebrities like Hilary Duff, Kehlani, Gisele BÃ¼ndchen, and Alyson Hannigan have opened up about why they chose to have a home birth and their experiences with it.

Here are 26 celebrities who’ve had home births.

Hilary Duff gave birth to her second child, daughter Banks Violet, at home in Los Angeles.

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Hilary Duff.

During a recent tour of her home for Architectural Digest, Duff showed the room where she delivered her daughter. According to People, Duff told Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast that giving birth at home was an overall positive, though lengthy, experience. After being in labour “for a really long time,” the “Younger” star said it took about five full pushes to give birth to her daughter.

In the end, Duff said she “would totally do it again.”

Last March, Kehlani gave birth to her first child, Adela, at home in her own bathroom.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Kehlani.

“Unmedicated home birth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done,” Kehlani wrote on Instagram, according to USA Today. “Thankful beyond words. In love beyond comparison.”

Kehlani also called out the controversy that exists when it comes to choosing to give birth at home.

“All birth is extremely hard and transformative,” Kehlani wrote on Twitter. “Homebirth is a medical decision as is hospital birth … Using my experience to shame another’s isn’t what I want, power to anyone who brings life forth, it’s a next-level journey whichever way.”

Ashley Graham delivered her son Isaac in a birthing pool inside her Brooklyn home.

James Devaney / Contributor / Getty Images Ashley Graham.

“I have to say, now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Graham said in an episode of her podcast “Pretty Big Deal,” according to Shape. “There’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard, I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home.”

Actress Eva Amurri gave birth to her son Mateo at home, with the help of her 5-year-old daughter, Marlowe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Eva Amurri.

Despite ending her marriage to former professional soccer player Kyle Martino a month earlier, Amurri described a positive home birthing experience surrounded by her family and birth team.

“My daughter was there right beside me. My ex-husband, and forever co-parent, was downstairs with our son, waiting for the first cries of the newest member of our family,” the actress wrote in a blog post. “As I screamed and bore down to bring Mateo in to the world, I felt as much fire and fury as I always had during the final moments of birth, but so much hope too.”

Cindy Crawford said she gave birth to both Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber at home in Los Angeles after building a relationship with a midwife.

John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, and Presley Gerber.

According to Today, the supermodel opened up about her home birth experience during an Instagram Live interview with Carson Meyer, a doula based in Malibu, California.

“I never considered home birth. I never thought about it,” Crawford said in the interview.

However, after building a relationship with a midwife and learning more about home birth, Crawford decided to go ahead with the idea to have both Presley, now 21, and Kaia, now 19, at home.

“I would never push anyone or talk anyone into doing home birth,” Crawford said. “I just think it’s nice to know it’s an option that is available.”

Lisa Bonet chose to give birth to all three of her kids at home.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The actress’ first daughter, Zoë Kravitz, whom she had with singer Lenny Kravitz, was born in 1988. Years later, Lisa Bonet began dating “Game of Thrones” actor Jason Momoa and gave birth to their daughter Lola, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11, at home as well.

Momoa even recounts the dramatic day he realised he might miss Lola’s birth. According to USA Today, the actor fell asleep while on location filming the series “Stargate Atlantis.” After waking up to “about 70 calls,” the actor sprung into action and headed straight for the airport, where he managed to snag the last seat on a flight home. Momoa made it just in time for the birth, with two hours to spare.

Ricki Lake is a major advocate of home births and the co-producer and co-director behind the pro-home birth documentary, “The Business of Being Born.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Ricki Lake.

After feeling disappointed by the experience of birthing her first son, Milo, Lake decided to explore home-birthing for her next child. Lake’s documentary, “The Business of Being Born,” had made her one of the most well-known advocates of home birth.

Julianne Moore also gave birth to her daughter, Liv, at home.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich.

According to PopSugar, Moore, who has one other child, has also contributed to Ricki Lake’s home-birth-advocacy mission and spoken out in favour of giving birth at home.

Gisele Bündchen gave birth to her and Tom Brady’s two children, Benjamin and Vivian, at home.

Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady.

For Benjamin’s birth in 2009, Bündchen decided to have a water birth at her home in Boston despite her doctor’s and her husband’s warning that it might be too dangerous, according to her book “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life” and the Daily Mail.

However, after a successful delivery, the supermodel decided to also give birth to her daughter, Vivian, at home three years later – this time, in a birthing tub rather than her own bathtub.

Andy Grammer’s wife Aijia described a “powerful” home birth experience.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images Andy Grammer and wife Aijia.

“I tried ALL the things: Hypnosis, therapy, craniosacral healing, chiropractic, acupuncture, pelvic floor physical therapy, shamans, books, affirmations, podcasts. You name it, I did it. If anyone had a suggestion of how to have a successful home birth, I listened,” Aijia, who gave birth to her first child through a Cesarean section, wrote in an Instagram post.

“And Drumroll…..that s— worked! It wasn’t a traumatic event at all, it was beautiful. Easily one of the most powerful things I have ever done in my life. I changed the narrative about myself.”

Alanis Morissette has opened up about having her first two children, Ever and Onyx, at home.

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Alanis Morissette, Souleye Mario Treadway, and Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway.

From the beginning of her first pregnancy, Morisette pictured herself having a home birth with the assistance of a midwife and a doula.

“I didn’t really even imagine myself having the birth experience in the hospital,” Morissette told Today. “My home is like my little sanctuary… The experience was beyond pain. It was a transcendental experience. I just went to this whole other world. I basically had to be the little soldier that I am and really focus on this new beautiful creature coming out of me.”

Morisette gave birth to her third child, Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, on August 8, 2019, though she has not publicly said whether the baby was born at home.

Lake Bell has had two home births, though she described her second one as an “egregious up-and-down” experience.

Ron Batzdorff/ABC/Getty Images Lake Bell.

According to Vogue, during her first home birth, Bell’s daughter Nova was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. After assistance from her midwife, the baby began to breathe normally.

In Bell’s second home birth, however, the same complications occurred and were not so easily fixed. The actress recounted how she and the baby, Ozgood, had to be rushed to the hospital, where he stayed in the NICU for 11 days. Thankfully, Bell and the baby were discharged with a “clean bill of health.”

Professional beach volleyball player Morgan Miller and husband, former Olympic skier, Bode Miller welcomed their twin sons at home with the help of midwives.

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Morgan and Bode Miller.

According to Today, Miller was assisted by her mother-in-law, who is a former midwife, as well as other midwives to help deliver Asher and Aksel. Morgan and Bode Miller are also parents to Easton, 1, and Nash, 4, and two children from Bode’s previous marriage, Dace, 11 and Nate, 6. Their 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, died in 2018.

Miller described the day the twins were born in an Instagram post, calling it “a day that couldn’t have been scripted and aligned more perfectly to bring these two into the world.”

Demi Moore had all three of her children at home.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Demi Moore.

The actress, 57, shares children Rumer Willis, 32, Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 26, with actor Bruce Willis.

Alyson Hannigan, star of “How I Met Your Mother,” said she decided to give birth to both of her children at home after asking herself, “Where am I most comfortable?”

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Alyson Hannigan.

Hannigan spoke to Yahoo Parenting about her decision to give birth to both Satyana Marie, 6, and Keeva Jane, 3, at home.

“It’s definitely not the right choice for everyone. I don’t like hospitals and the idea of being in labour somewhere I don’t like at all wasn’t how I wanted to bring my kids into the world. I thought, ‘Where am I most comfortable?’ For me, the choice [to give birth at home] was phenomenal,” Hannigan said.

With a doctor and midwife assisting, James Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly gave birth at home in June 2018.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Kimberly and James Van Der Beek.

According to People, the couple’s daughter Gwendolyn was born at home with the assistance of a doctor and a midwife.

“Every child awakens a different energy in you… and this one has been bringing up the truth ever since we found out she was on her way,” the actor said in a statement.

Meryl Streep reportedly gave birth to at least one of her four children at home.

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Meryl Streep.

The Oscar-winning actress hasn’t released many details about the births of her children, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, Henry Wolfe, and Louisa Jacobson. However, according to reports, at least one of her three daughters was born at home.

“SNL” mainstay Maya Rudolph gave birth to her second child, Lucille, at home … although that wasn’t the plan.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Maya Rudolph.

According to an interview on Chelsea Lately, Rudolph didn’t intend on ever having a home birth, and it was quite unexpected.

“[A home birth] was not my plan, but that’s what happened … because the baby came out really fast. Luckily, she just kind of glided into her father’s arms. It was scary, but it was kind of awesome. Hospitals make me nervous because I feel like hospital equals death, like it smells like dead people and weird fluids that pickle people,” she said.

Model Iskra Lawrence and partner Philip Payne welcomed their son via home birth in April 2020.

Getty Iskra Lawrence.

In a vlog detailing her experience, Lawrence described “never-ending” contractions and the scary moment she realised her son wasn’t breathing at first after being born. However, after a few seconds, their child was breathing perfectly normally.

Despite enduring painful labour, Lawrence says she would absolutely do it again.

“There’s something in nature that protects you from remembering the vividness of the pain. You would never do it again if you kept on reliving the pain, ’cause there’s really nothing like it,” Lawrence said, according to People.

Jennifer Connelly had a scheduled water birth at home in 2011.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jennifer Connelly.

According to E! Online, Connelly, who is married to actor Paul Bettany, had a scheduled water birth to welcome daughter Agnes Lark Bettany into the world.

“Like many women, I gave birth to her at home,” the actress told Us Weekly at a charity event that year. “But unlike many women around the world, my birth was attended by a skilled midwife. I am very excited to be here to support Save the Children to support mothers around the world that don’t have access to health care.”

“Lost” actress Evangeline Lilly gave birth to both of her children at home.

George Pimentel/Getty Images Evangeline Lilly.

According to Us Weekly, Lilly, who already shared a child with partner Norman Kali, pushed for hours before welcoming their son into the world. However, nothing probably compared to Lilly’s first at-home delivery, which lasted an epic 30 hours.

Alexi Meyer, Seth Meyers’s wife, gave birth in the lobby of the couple’s apartment building.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Seth Meyer and Alexi Ashe Meyer.

This experience definitely isn’t a typical home birth. According to Seth Meyers himself on NBC’s “Late Night,” and again in his comedy special “Lobby Baby,” Meyers’ wife Alexi gave birth to their son, Axel, in the lobby of the couple’s apartment building.

According to the Washington Post, the birth was so unexpected that neighbours brought out hot towels and the umbilical cord was cut by a member of the New York City Fire Department.

“Lost” actress Emilie de Ravin gave birth to her son Theodore “Theo” Kubrick in her bedroom at home.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Emilie de Ravin.

Emilie de Ravin gave birth next to her fiancé Eric Bilitch, who helped with the process.

“It was so nice to be able to just feel what your body is doing and what it can do and going through it with him, even though I know I was going through it with [Vera],” de Ravin said on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, according to People. “Just being able to have … the physical and emotional connection at the same time. As opposed to just looking in a mirror, like I was with her.”

“Parenthood” actress Erika Christensen had a surprise home birth with her second child.

Paul Archuleta/WireImage/Getty Images Erika Christensen.

According to an Instagram post the actress wrote after the birth, Christensen waited “far too late” to call the doctor, and the baby’s father, Cole Maness, was the one to deliver the baby.

“It happened! It happened this morning,” Christensen wrote. “And it will go down in family history because babygirl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself. My fault, as I didn’t know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mum too. You should have seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail.”

Bekah Martinez, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk’s season of “The Bachelor,” gave birth to both her son, Franklin, and daughter, Ruth, at home.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Bekah Martinez.

After being sent home on “The Bachelor,” Martinez found love with partner Grayston Leonard. The couple has since had two children together, Ruth, 1, and newborn baby Franklin.

Choosing to share a video of Franklin’s home birth with her thousands of followers, Martinez wrote on Instagram, “At first I felt nervous about sharing this video. Don’t get me wrong; my experience with Franklin’s birth was beyond what I could have hoped for … Strangely though, the footage felt so raw and primal that I was actually uncomfortable watching it back. I sat with this feeling for a while, and I came to a couple conclusions.”

“One, that I truly was scared of the mean things people might say about something so sacred to me,” Martinez continued. “But also, more importantly, I realised that I felt uncomfortable watching myself in that much POWER. I realised I still had so many negative, subconscious, deeply-embedded thoughts telling me that I wasn’t feminine enough; that I looked and sounded weird. I projected so many insecurities onto an experience that was truly one of the most powerful, magical moments of my life.”

“Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik is an advocate for home birth.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Mayim Bialik.

“My second son was born at our house, in the middle of our living room, just under three hours after my labour began in the darkness of dawn,” Bialik wrote in a Today Mums article on the myths surrounding home birth.

“Home birth is right for people who want to take natural birth to the next level: Let me birth in the place this baby was created,” the actress wrote.

Bialik also opened up about the more comical side of her home birth, saying her older son, Miles, watched her give birth “from his high-chair while eating granola.”

