23 Successful Actors Who Dropped Out Of High School

Adam Berry/dapd Mark Wahlberg earned his high school diploma this year at age 42.

Sure Mark Wahlberg is a successful actor, having starred in big-time hits like “The Departed” and “The Fighter,” but the Boston-bred star didn’t earn his high school diploma until just this year.

Back in September, Wahlberg penned a column for the Huffington Post, explaining his motivations for finishing his degree.

“For almost a year, I’ve been taking classes and studying any chance I could get – on the set, travelling for work and at home,” he wrote. “It has been both humbling and challenging, but I’m happy to report that I am officially a high school graduate, having received my diploma this summer.”

And Wahlberg isn’t the only big name who didn’t graduate.

In fact, Walt Disney himself didn’t finish high school, even writing a letter to his school principal saying how “disgusted” he was with his education there.

There are many more actors just like Wahlberg and Disney — stars who left high school and found huge success in Hollywood.

