20 Celebrities Who Are High School Dropouts

Photo: Amazon, go4celebrity, Warner Brothers
We’ve shown you the celebrities who graduated from Ivy-League schools and went on to bright futures in Hollywood. But what about the ones who never even made it past the 12th grade?
From celebrities like Humphrey Bogart, who was expelled from prep school, to Pamela Anderson who, let’s face it, probably wouldn’t have gone anywhere different with a degree, here are 20 celebrities who still made it big without higher education.
Some probably could have used a bit more schooling.
Jessica Simpson decided to drop out of high school when she caught the attention of Columbia Records' executive producer Tommy Mottola.
The singer was immediately signed to the label. But don't worry, Simpson eventually earned her GED.
Now we're sure she knows what chicken of the sea really is.
The Canadian born comedian was clearly headed for stardom from day one, so it's no surprise that he dropped out of school at 16.
Though most people can't say the same, the drop worked out well for him--Carey went on to make hilarious films after his big break as the 'token white guy' (as he called it on 'The Tonight Show') on 'In Living colour.'
The Hilton heiress moved around and was constantly changing schools.
She attended freshman year of high school in California but was quickly moved to the East Coast to attend the Convent of the Sacred Heart, where Lady Gaga was also a student at the time. But that didn't last long either.
After finally settling in at Caterbury Boarding School in Connecticut, Hilton was promptly expelled for violating school rules.
Another drop out at 16, John Travolta caught the acting bug and left to act as ... a high school student in 'Welcome Back Kotter.'
But before he made it big in TV and movies, Travolta was singing and dancing on the stage in productions like 'Grease!' and 'Over Here!'
Now this cross-dressing getup in 'Hairspray' makes a lot more sense.
One of the greatest actors in film was a high school dropout. But he didn't choose to leave, he was kicked out.
Marlon Brando was already being held back a year at Libertyville High School in Illinois before he was expelled for riding his motorcycle through the hallways.
His parents then sent him to Shattuck Military Academy as a punishment and he excelled for a while ... until he was put on probation his senior year.
Brando was confined to his room but he sneaked out and got caught, resulting in yet another expulsion. The Academy invited him back the next year after students complained about the harsh punishment, but Brando never went to high school again.
'Up All Night' star Christina Applegate dropped out of Excelsior High School in Hollywood towards the end of her junior year to pursue acting and singing.
Normally parents wouldn't be so blasé about the decision, but with a record producer father and an actress mother, Applegate had the entertainment bug in her blood.
Lucky for her, she quickly found a pretty cushy gig as Kelly Bundy on 'Married with Children.'
Lindsay Lohan was on her way to a proper high school education and experience at Cold Spring Harbor High School, despite starring in 'The Parent Trap' and modelling since she was a young child.
But then she began homeschooling her junior year.
We suspect being taught life lessons by her mumager Dina or press-loving father Michael had the most to do with her subsequent downfall.
Oscar winner Al Pacino destined to be an actor.
Pacino grew up in New York City, where he attended the prestigious High School of the Performing Arts. The actor was terrible at studies and flunked everything except for English. He then dropped out of school because academics bored him and all he ever really wanted to do was act.
His mother wasn't too happy with the decision and, after an argument, Pacino left home to pursue his dream--and he never looked back.
For a brief moment in time, it looked as though Charlie Sheen was on his way to a normal, successful personal and professional life.
Sheen attended Santa Monica High School and found a love for acting from his father Martin Sheen, brother Emilio Estevez and two friends, Rob Lowe and Sean Penn.
He was so close to graduation but a few weeks before the big day, Sheen was expelled for terrible grades and attendance.
At least the actor had some 'winning' roles at the beginning of his career.
Cameron Diaz's drop from education wasn't a big surprise.
The actress was offered a modelling contract and gladly took it. But before she did, Diaz had some time to meet Snoop Dogg, who was apparently her marijuana dealer.
Ganja aside, Diaz is now a Golden Globe nominated actress and producer.
Considering some of Nicolas Cage's crazy antics, maybe some more lessons about life would have done him some good.
The actor dropped out of the Beverly Hills High School (notorious for teaching many future actors) at 17 to pursue acting and carry on his uncle Francis Ford Coppola's name. Even though he later changed it.
Chris Rock dropped out of high school with under a year to go so that he could become the funnyman he is today.
Would waiting two more semesters really have hurt the comedian's chances of starring in 'Head of State'?
Hilary Swank attended high school in Washington until she later dropped out at 16.
The two-time Oscar winner also competed in the Junior Olympics and the Washington state championships in swimming.
And what was her first big break?
utilising her athletic skills in 'The Next Karate Kid.' It seems school didn't really help her 'wax on' and off.
Oscar-nominated actor and producer Mark Wahlberg had a rough start in life.
While growing up in Boston, Wahlberg claims to have gotten in trouble with the law about 20 times from cocaine abuse to assault. And let's not forget about the Marky Mark phase.
Wahlberg attended Copley Square High School for a while until he was sent to Boston's Deer Island House of Correction at 16 for attempted murder of a Vietnamese man.
Now, Wahlberg is a successful actor, producer and family man.
One of the most opinionated ladies of 'The View' also happens to be a high school dropout.
No matter, Whoopi Goldberg later won a Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Oscar and became one of the only people to get all of those honours (otherwise known as EGOT-ing).
She's also one of the biggest actress/comedian/producers in Hollywood. Not bad for someone who though high school was too hard.
The billionaire mogul dropped out of high school at 16. Then he later started the ridiculously successful Virgin label.
Seems almost unfair that he now has so many successful companies and can afford to fly people like Ashton Kutcher into space.
Catherine Zeta-Jones is well-spoken and seems incredibly educated.
But the actress never finished high school.
Zeta-Jones went to become an extremely successful entertainer with an Oscar in tow and a 12-year relationship with husband Michael Douglas.
At 14 years old, Tom Cruise was certain he'd become a priest.
The actor was enrolled in a Franciscan seminary school. But he caught the acting bug in high school at Syracuse and left to find work in New York City.
Later he became one of the most highly sought after actors and devout Scientologist. My, how things change quickly.
The eccentric director behind such highly regarded films as 'Reservoir Dogs,' 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Inglorious Basterds' did not finish high school because he felt he could teach himself more than the public school system.
Seems he was right.
Pamela Anderson never needed school to be famous.
The busty actress most notably known for Playboy, 'Baywatch,' sex tapes and a tumultuous relationship with Tommy Lee dropped out of high school in Canada and moved on to 'bigger' things.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.