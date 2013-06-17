9 Celebrities' favourite Father's Day Memories

We all have our favourite memories with our fathers. Celebs have theirs, too.
As you’re celebrating Father’s Day with your families, celebrities are doing the same.
Nine celebrities shared Father’s Day memories on Facebook.
From Fergie to Snooki see recent and old photos of stars sharing special days with their fathers.
Happy Father’s Day!
Fergie recalls a day she went wine tasting with her sister and father to celebrate his birthday in Sun Valley, Idaho last July.
'Every day I appreciate moments & memories with my dad more & more,' says Fergie. 'I love that our passion for wine & work on Ferguson Crest vineyard has given us even more time together now, filled with love, laughter & the most important thing of all... family. I love you, padre.'
'This is me and my dad at the house I was born in, in Malibu. I was a little blond kid running round barefoot all the time. Our house was near Dukes on pacific coast highway, so we would have beach days all the time with my sister and my family. It was so much fun cause I have a big family. My dad is the greatest, sweetest and most caring father!'
Mraz recalled a time from 2010 when he and his father were together.
'Dad as my date, celebrating our wins at the Grammys!'
Farley shows off an early photo with her family.
'My aunt is holding me and my Dad has a beer. I hate clowns!' says Farley.
'My dad's the best, he's always been supportive of me whatever I do,' says Snooki.
The photo to the right shows Snooki and her father June 7th at the Passions Nightclub at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida.
