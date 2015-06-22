13 famous father and son duos who have appeared together in movies

Kirsten Acuna
Zoolander ben jerry stillerParamountBen Stiller and father Jerry Stiller in ‘Zoolander.’

There are a lot of fathers and sons in Hollywood, but not all of them have starred together in the same movie.

Then there’s Ben and Jerry Stiller who have appeared together in a total of four films.

Here are 13 fathers who starred in movies with their sons.

Additional reporting by Ana Douglas and Melia Robinson

Will Smith and son Jaden both appeared in 2013's sci-fi movie 'After Earth.'

Comedic father-and-son duo, Ben and Jerry Stiller have appeared together in 'The Heartbreak Kid,' 'Zoolander,' 'Heavyweights,' and 'Hot Pursuit.'

Three generations of the Douglas clan -- Kirk, Michael and Cameron -- starred together in 'It Runs in the Family.'

Cameron, Kirk and Michael Douglas with Kirk's ex-wife Diana Douglas at a special screening of 'It Runs in the Family.'

Scott Eastwood had small cameos in Clint Eastwood's films 'Gran Torino,' 'Invictus,' and 'Trouble With the Curve.'

Scott and Clint Eastwood at the premiere of son's 'Flags Of Our Fathers.'

Indio Falconer plays a younger version of Robert Downey Jr.'s character in 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.'

Co-star Michelle Monaghan with Indio and Roberty Downey, Jr. at the 2005 premiere of 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.'

Brendan Gleeson and son Domhnall both starred in the 'Harry Potter' series. Brendan played 'Alastair Mad-Eye Moody' while his son played Ron's cool older brother Bill Weasley.

Lloyd Bridges plays Jeff Bridges' uncle in 'Blown Away.'

Donald and Kiefer Sutherland starred side-by-side in 'Max Dugan Returns' and 'A Time to Kill.'

Josh Brolin makes a cameo with father James in 'My Brother's War.' The duo first starred together in TNT TV movie 'Finish Line' in 1989.

Josh Brolin and father James Brolin during an interview for their TV movie, 'Finish Line.'

James and Scott Caan played father and son in 'Mercy' about about a young novelist trying to find love with reformed bad boy, Johnny Ryan (Scott).

Charlie and Martin Sheen both starred in 'Cadence'and 'Wall Street.'

*Emilio Estevez (Sheen's other son) originally appeared as an extra in 'Apocalypse Now'; however, the scene was later removed from the final cut.

Tom and Colin Hanks played father and son on screen in 'The Great Buck Howard,' in which the young Hanks attempts to become an assistant to a magician.

Peter Jackson gave his son, Billy, cameos in the 'Lord of the Ring' trilogy.

BONUS: Father and daughter duo Ryan and Tatum O'Neal starred in 'Paper Moon' together.

BONUS: Without a kid to cast, Ralph Fiennes and nephew Hero Fiennes-Tiffin play Voldemort and Tom Riddle, respectively, in 'Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince.'

Now take a look at more movie trivia.

The original names of 10 huge Hollywood movies >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.