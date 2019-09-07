The best celebrity looks from the 2019 Venice Film Festival red carpet

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Sara Sampaio attends the Venice Film Festival in Italy on August 31.

Celebrities made an impression with their glamorous fashion at the 76th annual Venice Film Festival.

The event, which was first held in 1932, takes place each year at the Lido in Venice, Italy. A-list actors and world-famous models attend the festival’s movie premieres over the course of 10 days, during which celebrities also showcase some of their best fashion looks of the year.

From Barbara Palvin to Timothée Chalamet, here are some of the best celebrity looks seen at this year’s festival.

Actor Kat Graham was one of the first celebrities to turn heads on the red carpet.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Kat Graham attends ‘La Vérité’ (‘The Truth’) screening on August 28 in Venice, Italy.

Ahead of a screening for “La Vérité” (“The Truth”), Graham walked the red carpet in a strapless yellow dress with a sheer skirt that revealed a layer of lace underneath.

She completed the look with gold sandals and a chain necklace.

Model Martha Hunt went with an edgy look for the festival’s opening day.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Martha Hunt attends the Venice Film Festival on August 28.

Hunt also viewed the screening of “La Vérité” (“The Truth”), but took a drastically different approach to her look.

She wore a strapless dress with a top featuring a pattern that made it look as though it was made from grey feathers. Her skirt was much darker, though completely sheer, and extended into a short train behind her.

Model Jasmine Sanders wore one of the most playful looks at the festival.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images Jasmine Sanders attends the Venice Film Festival opening ceremony on August 28.

She walked the red carpet for the festival’s opening ceremony wearing a Tiffany-blue strapless dress. Its skirt was especially unique, as it was ruffled and positioned like a bubble around her waist.

While at the premiere of “Ad Astra,” model Elsa Hosk brought glamour to the red carpet.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Elsa Hosk attends the premiere of ‘Ad Astra’ in Venice, Italy, on August 29.

Her strapless dress featured a black top that was seemingly made from velvet. Its floor-length skirt, on the other hand, was gold with an intricate pattern and made from a high-shine material.

Billie Piper dazzled in a sparkling silver dress.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Billie Piper attends the premiere of ‘Marriage Story’ in Venice, Italy, on August 29.

The actress’ bright ensemble included a long-sleeved dress covered in silver sparkles. Its skirt also featured a layer of lace from her knees to her ankles.

The look was completed with an oversized sparkling bow around her waist, and simple black pumps.

Margaret Qualley looked like a princess in a lilac gown at the “Seberg” premiere.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Margaret Qualley attends the ‘Seberg’ premire on August 30 in Venice, Italy.

The sleeveless dress had a short train and flower-shaped ruffles that extended down the right side of her skirt.

Qualley’s updo hairstyle and flushed makeup also helped enhance the elegant look.

Kristen Stewart departed from her usual style while at the same event.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet at the ‘Seberg’ premiere on August 30.

She walked the red carpet in a long-sleeved dress with a high neckline and floor-length skirt.

And while the red-and-silver pattern of her gown might have looked glitzy on its own, it was contrasted greatly by Stewart’s edgy hairstyle and sharp eye makeup.

Zazie Beetz went with a bold pattern for the “Joker” premiere on August 31.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Zazie Beetz at the ‘Joker’ premiere in Venice, Italy, on August 31, 2019.

Her off-the-shoulder gown was multicoloured and covered in a floral pattern. She also wore a stunning hairstyle and makeup look that revealed her natural glow.

For the same premiere, Bella Thorne went with a rocker-chic look.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Bella Thorne attends the ‘Joker’ premiere in Venice, Italy, on August 31.

The multihyphenate star wore a sheer, chain mail-style dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She completed the look with strappy heels, a chain-style choker, and two-toned hair.

Model Sara Sampaio chose a dazzling gown for her Venice Film Festival appearance.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Sara Sampaio twirls on the red carpet at the ‘Joker’ premiere on August 31.

At the “Joker” premiere, she wore a short-sleeved dress that had a sheer top encrusted with pink pearls. Her skirt was also unique, as it reached the floor with pink-and-black stripes.

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin opted for a light-pink ensemble.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Barbara Palvin poses at the ‘Joker’ premiere in Venice, Italy, on August 31.

Her elegant dress featured spaghetti straps and a pattern of silver jewels from top to bottom. Palvin also accessorized with a pink hair bow.

Model and actress Min Pechaya looked pretty in pink while attending the “Joker” premiere.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Min Pechaya attends the ‘Joker’ premiere in Venice, Italy, on August 31.

She wore a sleeveless ball gown with a tiered skirt made from tulle. Pechaya completed the look with a black belt around her waist and a diamond necklace.

On Sunday, Penelope Cruz made an appearance at the festival in a Tiffany-blue dress-suit.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Penelope Cruz attends a photo call for ‘Wasp Network’ on September 1.

Cruz looked stunning in the dress, which had long sleeves and was covered in jewels. She kept the rest of her look understated, wearing sandal heels and a tousled hairstyle.

That same night, Cruz attended the “Wasp Network” premiere in a ruffled ball gown.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Penelope Cruz at the ‘Wasp Network’ premiere in Venice, Italy, on September 1.

Her ensemble looked almost like a wedding dress thanks to its stark white colour, off-the-shoulder neckline, and bedazzled bodice.

Timothée Chalamet proved he’s one of the most fashionable men in Hollywood at “The King” premiere on Monday.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Timothée Chalamet attends a screening of ‘The King’ at the Venice Film Festival.

He wore a silver suit created by French designer Haider Ackermann over a straight-neck shirt that also looked like it was made out of silk.

To complete the look, the actor rolled up his pant legs and wore two silk belts over his jacket.

Lily Rose Depp, who stars alongside Chalamet in “The King,” wore a muted colour for the event.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Lily Rose Depp on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

She donned a blush-pink gown with a floor-length skirt, strapless top, and a matching scarf wrapped around her neck.

On Tuesday, Italian model Paola Turani sparkled in a long-sleeved dress.

Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters Paola Turani attends the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Tuesday.

While the dress’ neckline and sleeves were mostly sheer, the rest of Turani’s gown was covered in silver sparkles.

The model was also able to keep viewers focused on her fashion by opting for a sleek hairstyle and simple makeup.

Actress Gong Li donned a red-and-black dress at the “Saturday Fiction” premiere on Wednesday.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Gong Li attends the ‘Saturday Fiction’ premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

Her gown was form fitting, though it also had draped sleeves and a cape-style skirt that extended into a train behind her. Li completed the look with a shining red belt.

Italian model Giulia Salemi rocked one of the boldest looks seen at the festival.

Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters Giulia Salemi at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Wednesday.

She wore a lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves that extended to the floor.

Fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni dazzled in a couture dress designed by Dior.

Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters Chiara Ferragni at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Wednesday.

The dress sparkled from top to bottom, was backless, and featured a plunging neckline. According to Dior’s Instagram, the sleeveless gown took more than 600 hours to create.

She wore the ensemble to a screening of her documentary “Chiara Ferragni – Unposted.”

Gana Bayarsaikhan attended a screening of “Waiting for the Barbarians” in a dress that was simple and elegant.

Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters Gana Bayarsaikhan at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

The actor wore a strapless cream dress with a textured top. Its skirt also featured a thigh-high slit.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki went with a monochrome look.

Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters Elizabeth Debicki attends the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Saturday.

She donned a strapless black dress with a floor-length skirt and cape-style top that extended into a train. Debicki completed the look with a black pair of pointed pumps.

At one of the final screenings of the festival, Romanian actress Catrinel Marlon evoked a sense of old Hollywood glamour.

Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters Catrinel Marlon attends the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Like many others at the event, she wore a strapless dress with a thigh-high slit. Marlon’s ensemble, however, stood out as a result of its bright-red colour and floral details.

