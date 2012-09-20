Actresses, Athletes & Fashion Editors Reveal Their Fashion Crushes

Charlize Theron. Kate Moss. Blake Lively.
These are just a few of the A-list names that fellow celebrities look to for fashion inspiration.
We spoke to actresses, athletes and fashion editors at Alice + Olivia’s spring presentation during New York Fashion Week and here is what they told us about their own style crushes:
Produced by Daniel Goodman
Don’t Miss:
• Allyson Felix, Elisabeth Moss And Other Celebs Tell Us Their favourite iPhone Apps
• Maria Menounos and Isaac Mizrahi Tell Us Their Online Shopping Habits
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.