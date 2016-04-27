Celebrity fashion designer Johanna Johnson's label has been placed into liquidation

Actress Christina Hendricks wearing Johnson’s design at the Emmy Awards in 2011. Photo: Kevin Winter/ Getty Images.

Australian fashion designer Johanna Johnson’s label has been placed into liquidation today after going into voluntary administration last week.

The business, which has dressed the likes of Madonna, Christina Hendricks and Australia foreign minister Julie Bishop, owes the Australian Tax Office (ATO) more than $1 million, which includes $300,000 in superannuation charges the company failed to pay employees.

The ABC reports, a NSW Supreme Court order to place the Alexandria-based business into liquidation came into effect today, and a court-appointed liquidator will now assess, secure and sell the designer’s assets.

He said he would also investigate whether any misconduct had occurred.

The company’s former head of production, Alana Teasel, applied to have the company wound up after it failed to comply with a court order in November to pay her more than $35,000 in unpaid entitlements.

While some of Johnson’s customers, who paid as much as $2,500 for the designer’s dresses, including a number of brides to be, are concerned they will never see their purchases, Johnson’s solicitor Carolyn Deigan, of law firm CLS Legal, told Fairfax Media that the designer is personally assuring the continued delivery of all products and gowns when they are due.

Johnson’s label is the latest in a string of Australian retailers to fall in financial trouble. In the last couple of years others such as Josh Goot and Lisa Ho have faced similar fates, while Colette Dinnigan was forced to shut down her business after failing to find someone to take over the company.

