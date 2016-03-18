11 photos of beautiful people who look just like celebrities -- but there's something slightly off

Gesichtermix Ewan McGregor and Colin Firth

Recognise that person on the right?

If you said Ewan McGregor or Colin Firth, you’re almost right.

The artist Gesichtermix is humble when it comes to his work: he mixes two celebrity faces together to create a surreal hybrid.

“The idea of mixing celebrity faces is actually quite old for computer standards,” he told Business Insider.

In fact “Morpher,” the 400 kilobyte program he uses to create his images, was developed in 1998 and can’t even process JPG files. Gesichtermix (gesichter meaning ‘faces’ in German) must first convert the image to a bitmap, and the entire process can take up to two hours to perfect a single face.

“I always try to mix two people that have something to do with each other, but sometimes I’m just mixing them because the faces are fitting,” said Gesichtermix.

Below are 11 examples of his beautiful work.

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone Gesichtermix Ed Harris and Kevin Costner Gesichtermix Ewan McGregor and Colin Firth Gesichtermix Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon Gesichtermix Sean Connery and Bill Gates Gesichtermix Idris Elba and Jay Z Gesichtermix Queen Elizabeth II and Angela Merkel Gesichtermix Sir Patrick Stewart and Brent Spiner Gesichtermix Cher and Britney Spears Gesichtermix Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Adam Driver Gesichtermix Jack Black and Jason Bateman Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/BA4pakIuQvq/embed/ Width: 658px

