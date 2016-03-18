11 photos of beautiful people who look just like celebrities -- but there's something slightly off

Recognise that person on the right?
If you said Ewan McGregor or Colin Firth, you’re almost right.
The artist Gesichtermix is humble when it comes to his work: he mixes two celebrity faces together to create a surreal hybrid.
“The idea of mixing celebrity faces is actually quite old for computer standards,” he told Business Insider.
In fact “Morpher,” the 400 kilobyte program he uses to create his images, was developed in 1998 and can’t even process JPG files. Gesichtermix (gesichter meaning ‘faces’ in German) must first convert the image to a bitmap, and the entire process can take up to two hours to perfect a single face.
“I always try to mix two people that have something to do with each other, but sometimes I’m just mixing them because the faces are fitting,” said Gesichtermix.
Below are 11 examples of his beautiful work.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.