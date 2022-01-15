The hidden meanings behind 10 celebrity engagement rings

Ariana Grande’s engagement ring. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters; Ariana Grande/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox on January 11, 2022.

The unique ring has both a diamond and an emerald, their respective birthstones.

Fox’s ring isn’t the only celebrity engagement ring to have a hidden meaning.

An engagement ring is one way of telling the person you love how much they mean to you — and in some cases, the ring itself can hold even more meaning when it’s personalized.

These 10 celebrities all received unique engagement rings that have hidden details or a special nod to the couple’s shared or family history.

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a unique ring containing two stones

Kelly proposed to the “Jennifer’s Body” actress in January 2022 after a year and a half of dating,”underneath the same branches we fell in love under,” he wrote on Instagram. The ring has both an emerald and a diamond, representing each of their birthstones.

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” Kelly wrote.

Fans believe Ariana Grande’s similar two-stone ring from Dalton Gomez includes a nod to her grandfather

Grande’s ring can be seen in the fourth photo of her Instagram post above. Gomez, her now-husband, proposed in December 2020, after 11 months of dating. The asymmetrical ring contains both an oval diamond and a pearl.

Fans believe that the pearl may have come from a tie pin her grandmother gave her after the death of her grandfather in 2014 — or at least have been inspired by it. At the time, Grande tweeted that her grandmother had given it to her (in ring form) after “she [said] he told her in a dream it’d protect me.”

This was somewhat confirmed when the ring designer, Jack Solow, spoke to E! News about the ring.

“[Gomez] said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring,” said Solow.

Britney Spears’ engagement ring has her nickname engraved inside the band

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in July 2019. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears got engaged in September 2021 after around five years of dating. Asghari announced the news on his Instagram with a closer look at the ring, which was designed by Forever Diamonds’ founder Roman Malayev.

On the brand’s website, the ring has been named “Lioness,” which is Asghari’s nickname for Spears — he even had it engraved on the band. “Just as Sam did for Britney, a special message or nickname can be engraved on the inside of your band,” reads the site.

Katy Perry’s flower-shaped engagement ring is a clear nod to her fiancé’s last name, Bloom

When Orlando Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day in 2019, he gifted the “Smile” singer a flower-shaped ring — a reference to his flowery surname. Perry even captioned her post “full bloom.”

Perry had some type of input into the botanical ring — “I voiced my opinions,” she told Jimmy Kimmel later that month.

Princess Eugenie received a ring from Jack Brooksbank that’s almost identical to her mother’s

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie in 2018. Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Eugenie’s is similar to Perry’s, in that it has a colored stone in the middle with a halo of diamonds surrounding it. Brooksbank proposed to his now-wife in January 2018 — the two met in 2010.Eugenie’s ring is almost identical to her mother Sarah Ferguson’s engagement ring that she received from Prince Andrew back in the ’80s. You can see how similar they are here.

However, Eugenie’s center stone is a padparadscha sapphire, while Ferguson’s is an oval-shaped ruby.

Jason Sudeikis proposed to Olivia Wilde with a green ring inspired by her eyes

Olivia Wilde’s engagement ring in 2013. David Livingston/Getty Images

Wilde and Sudeikis, who split in 2020, got engaged in January 2013. The “Ted Lasso” star chose a vintage diamond ring surrounded by a circle of emeralds — that color choice was no accident.

“It’s a bit of an aqua-emerald, not a deep, dark green. Jason said it reminded him of my eyes, which is very sweet,” Wilde told Lucky magazine in 2014. “All they know is that it went through Paris around 1921.”

Kristin Chenoweth’s ring has a nod to her shared faith with her fiancé, Josh Bryant

Chenoweth and Bryant, a musician, got engaged in October 2021 after first being linked in August 2018. Her ring is different from the usual one-stone ring, and instead features three oval diamonds side by side as a nod to the Holy Trinity and their shared Christian faith, according to People.

Lady Gaga’s first engagement ring had her and her fiancé’s initials in a hidden place

“Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga met on the set of her music video for “Yoü and I” in July 2011. Kinney popped the question in February 2015 with this heart-shaped diamond that was already swoon-worthy, but when the “Shallow” singer turned the ring around on Instagram, fans got a better view at the band.

The band spells out “T ????S” in white diamonds for Taylor and Stefani, Gaga’s real first name.

“He always called me by my birth name. Since our very first date,” she wrote.

They split in July 2016.

Kate Middleton’s sapphire engagement ring is already beautiful, but it takes on new meaning when you learn it once belonged to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton’s engagement ring. Getty/Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool

The idea for Middleton’s ring, of course given to her by Prince William in November 2010, actually dates back to 1840 when Prince Albert gifted a sapphire brooch Queen Victoria ahead of their wedding — in fact, she wore it as her “something blue” on the big day.

This brooch in turn inspired Prince Charles when he was picking out an engagement ring for Princess Diana. They look similar, as both are giant sapphires encased in a circle of diamonds. This ring would later be passed down to Diana’s son, Prince William, and in turn his now-wife Middleton.

Halle Berry’s engagement ring contains ‘codes and symbols’

Halle Berry’s engagement ring in 2012. Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Berry got engaged to French actor Olivier Martinez in March 2012 after two years of dating. The atypical engagement ring is an emerald with two small diamonds on either side with a thick gold band, but that’s not all that makes it special.

“The ring is textured and contains codes and symbols which you cannot see … only the person wearing it can,” the ring’s designer Robert Mazlo told People. “It’s very uncommon. The symbols and codes represent [the couple’s] story and only they can interpret it.”

They got married in 2013, but they split in 2015.