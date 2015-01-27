An Artist Created These Ridiculously Accurate Celebrity Portraits Using Nothing But Emojis

You don’t always need apps like Microsoft Paint or ArtRage to create works of art. Artist and rapper Yung Jake created a series of detailed celebrity portraits by compiling a bunch of different emojis.
He used a website called Emoji.ink to create the images, which range from well-known celebrities like Kim Kardashian to comedy writers like Larry David. Emoji.ink is sort of like Microsoft Paint, but replace the paint with hundreds of different emoji styles.
Here’s a look at some of Yung Jake’s work, which we originally found through his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
One of Yung Jake's most recent additions is his portrait of Jay Z. It was posted Jan. 23 and already has more than 2,000 likes on Instagram.
Most of Yung Jake's celebrity portraits focus on musicians, but he made this one of Jerry Seinfeld too.
The most impressive thing about Yung Jake's images is how detailed and accurate the facial features are. Check out this portrait of Kim Kardashian.
His portrait of Miley Cyrus is crazy. It's meant to resemble how she looked during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.
When asked why he uses emojis to create his art, Yung Jake told CNET it's because 'everyone likes emojis.' Rapper Camron is pictured below.
One of Yung Jake's more popular portraits is a tribute to rapper A$AP Yams, who passed away earlier this month.
