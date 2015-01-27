An Artist Created These Ridiculously Accurate Celebrity Portraits Using Nothing But Emojis

Lisa Eadicicco
Yung Jake via Twitter

You don’t always need apps like Microsoft Paint or ArtRage to create works of art. Artist and rapper Yung Jake created a series of detailed celebrity portraits by compiling a bunch of different emojis.

He used a website called Emoji.ink to create the images, which range from well-known celebrities like Kim Kardashian to comedy writers like Larry David. Emoji.ink is sort of like Microsoft Paint, but replace the paint with hundreds of different emoji styles.

Here’s a look at some of Yung Jake’s work, which we originally found through his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

One of Yung Jake's most recent additions is his portrait of Jay Z. It was posted Jan. 23 and already has more than 2,000 likes on Instagram.

There's an emoji version of Beyonce, too, and it looks almost exactly like her.

And here's Rihanna. If you look closely, you can see he uses record-shaped emojis for her hair.

A photo posted by @yungjake on Jan 22, 2015 at 10:39am PST

Most of Yung Jake's celebrity portraits focus on musicians, but he made this one of Jerry Seinfeld too.

What if Jery was emojis...

A photo posted by @yungjake on Jan 16, 2015 at 9:51am PST

And 'Seinfeld' creator and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Larry David. It looks just like him.

A photo posted by @yungjake on Jan 14, 2015 at 11:40am PST

He used emojis of all different shapes and shades for Nicki Minaj's face.

tag

A photo posted by @yungjake on Jan 24, 2015 at 1:22pm PST

The most impressive thing about Yung Jake's images is how detailed and accurate the facial features are. Check out this portrait of Kim Kardashian.

His portrait of Miley Cyrus is crazy. It's meant to resemble how she looked during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.

pls tag her and ur friend

A photo posted by @yungjake on Jan 15, 2015 at 8:23am PST

When asked why he uses emojis to create his art, Yung Jake told CNET it's because 'everyone likes emojis.' Rapper Camron is pictured below.

#emojiniggas

Een foto die door yungjake is geplaatst op Jan 20, 2015 at 8:56 PST

One of Yung Jake's more popular portraits is a tribute to rapper A$AP Yams, who passed away earlier this month.

rip A$AP Yams

Een foto die door yungjake is geplaatst op Jan 18, 2015 at 5:49 PST

Now check out some impressive artwork made the Microsoft Excel....

A 74-year-old man created these beautiful works of art using Excel spreadsheets>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

emojis features sai-us