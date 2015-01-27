An Artist Created These Ridiculously Accurate Celebrity Portraits Using Nothing But Emojis

You don’t always need apps like Microsoft Paint or ArtRage to create works of art. Artist and rapper Yung Jake created a series of detailed celebrity portraits by compiling a bunch of different emojis.

He used a website called Emoji.ink to create the images, which range from well-known celebrities like Kim Kardashian to comedy writers like Larry David. Emoji.ink is sort of like Microsoft Paint, but replace the paint with hundreds of different emoji styles.

Here’s a look at some of Yung Jake’s work, which we originally found through his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

