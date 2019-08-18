The Celebrity Edge was named the best new cruise ship of 2018. It has a 14,000 square-foot spa and a luxury suite that comes with a butler — here's what it looks like.

Mark Matousek
Celebrity CruisesThe Celebrity Edge.

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge is one of the best new cruise ships, according to the cruise-review website Cruise Critic, which named the Celebrity Edge the best new ship from an ocean cruise line in 2018.

“Just because a cruise ship is new doesn’t make it revolutionary, but Celebrity Edge is one of the most innovative ships we’ve seen in years,” the website said.
The ship can hold a total of 2,918 passengers, 1,320 crew members, and boasts high-end amenities like a spa and multi-floor suites.
Here’s what it looks like.

The Celebrity Edge debuted in 2018.

Celebrity Cruises

It has luxury suites that cover over 2,500 square feet.

Celebrity Cruises

Some suites have two floors, like the Edge Villas.

Celebrity Cruises

Passengers who choose the Penthouse Suite have a butler on-call.

Celebrity Cruises

There’s a spa on the ship, too. And it covers nearly 14,000 square feet.

Celebrity Cruises

Passengers can unwind in the relaxation lounge before and after spa treatments.

Celebrity Cruises

The spa has some unusual features, like what it calls a “crystalarium.” According to Celebrity Cruises, a crystal in the room promotes “natural healing energy.”

Celebrity Cruises

There’s also a “rainfall water therapy room,” which features showers placed on the ceiling.

Celebrity Cruises

The spa also has a barber shop.

Celebrity Cruises

Passengers can relax in chairs suspended from the ceiling in the “float room.”

Celebrity Cruises

Passengers who want to spend time outdoors without the commotion of the pool area can head to the ship’s rooftop garden.

Celebrity Cruises

Parents can take a break from their kids in the adults-only solarium.

Celebrity Cruises

The ship’s gym offers a panoramic view of the ocean.

Celebrity Cruises

But if you don’t want to work out indoors, you can run on the ship’s outdoor track …

Celebrity Cruises

… Or take a dip in the 75-foot lap pool.

Celebrity Cruises

A giant chandelier hangs over one of its bars.

Celebrity Cruises

The bars and restaurants have striking decorative features, like Eden Bar …

Celebrity Cruises

… Eden Restaurant …

Celebrity Cruises

… Tuscan Restaurant …

Celebrity Cruises

… and Normandie Restaurant.

Celebrity Cruises

There’s also a casino onboard if you’re feeling lucky.

Celebrity Cruises

This art installation, “Avalon,” was created by the artist Fredrikson Stallard.

Celebrity Cruises

Upcoming cruises on the Celebrity Edge start at around $US600 per person.

Celebrity Cruises

