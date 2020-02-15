34 celebrity couples who wrote and recorded songs together

Mac Miller/YouTube Mac Miller and Ariana Grande in the 2016 music video for ‘My Favourite Part.’

Famous singers and musicians who date each other often end up collaborating on music.

These 36 celebrity couples worked on at least one song together, from Sonny and Cher’s iconic hits to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s recent duet “Señorita.”

Some couples worked together behind the scenes: Halsey’s debut album was produced by her then-boyfriend Lido, while Taylor Swift secretly wrote a song for her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

A few artists are featured on this list with multiple partners, including Ariana Grande, John Mayer, and Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have recorded two romantic duets.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performed ‘Nobody But You’ at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The two “The Voice” coaches began dating in late 2015 and released “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” the following year. They recently teamed up again for the uber-romantic “Nobody But You,” which is included on Shelton’s new album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were nominated for a Grammy for their duet, “Señorita.”

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed ‘Señorita’ at the 2019 AMAs.

Cabello and Mendes released their first song together, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” in November 2015, long before they started dating.

Four years later, they released a sultry video for their duet “Señorita” – which hit No. 1 on the chart in 2019 and was nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the 2020 Grammys – which naturally stoked intense romance rumours. Cabello later confirmed they fell in love while working on the song.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been cowriting songs since the ’90s, before they got together.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks performed together for MusiCares Person of the Year in 2019.

Yearwood and Brooks got married in 2005, but the longtime couple recorded “In Another’s Eyes” together back in 1997, while they were still married to other people.

In the years since, Yearwood and Brooks cowrote “What I’m Thankful for (The Thanksgiving Song)” for their 2016 “Christmas Together” album, as well as “For the Last Time” for Yearwood’s 2018 Frank Sinatra-inspired album.

Cardi B and Offset have featured each other on numerous songs, including “Lick” and “Clout.”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Offset and Cardi B performed together at Summer Jam 2019.

The rappers met and got secretly married in 2017, the same year they released their first musical collaboration, “Lick.” Cardi was featured on the Migos song “MotorSport” a few months later. Offset and his fellow Migos rapper then appeared on Cardi’s song “Drip.”

Most recently, Cardi granted Offset a coveted feature on his 2019 single “Clout.”

Halsey and Yungblud collaborated on the rock song “11 Minutes” during their short-lived relationship.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Yungblud and Halsey performed ’11 Minutes’ at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, and Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, dated for about nine months in 2019. During that time, they released the rock duet “11 Minutes,” which they cowrote alongside Matt Schwartz and Brynley Rose Plumb.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz first collaborated in 2007.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz walked the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Swizz Beatz, real name Kasseem Dean, produced his future wife’s 2007 single “Waiting for Your Love.” Before they tied the knot in 2010, they cowrote and coproduced multiple tracks, including “Put It In a Love Song,” “Wait Till You See My Smile,” and Whitney Houston’s “Million Dollar Bill.”

In 2011, Dean released the single “International Party” featuring Keys.

Jay-Z has been featured on iconic Beyoncé songs like “Crazy in Love” and “Drunk in Love.”

Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment Jay-Z and Beyoncé went on tour together in 2014 and again in 2018.

The power couple have worked together throughout their relationship. They even went on tour together in 2014 and again in 2018, the same year they released the collaborative album “Everything Is Love” as The Carters.

Halsey and G-Eazy released the ride-or-die duet “Him & I” in 2017.

Will Heath/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Halsey and G-Eazy performed ‘Him & I’ when she was the musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2018.

Halsey and G-Eazy, real name Gerald Gillum, began dating in 2017. She lent vocals to his single “Him & I” later that year, writing on Twitter, “this song is so special to me. i made it with someone i love for the people we love.”

Halsey has all but confirmed that G-Eazy cheated on her, which led to their split in July 2018 (and again in October, after a brief reconciliation). She went on to write her hit song “Without Me” about their “heinous” breakup. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 last year for two weeks and has since been certified six-times platinum.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have released many duets and a collaborative album, “The Rest of Our Life,” in 2017.

Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic Faith Hill and Tim McGraw performed together at the 2017 CMA Awards.

The two country musicians got together when McGraw enlisted Hill as his tour’s opening act in 1996.

In the years since, they have recorded many songs together, including “It’s Your Love,” “Let’s Make Love,” “Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me,” “I Need You,” “Angry All the Time,” “Speak to a Girl,” and “Like We Never Loved at All.”

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have collaborated before, during, and after their relationship.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Jhené Aiko and Big Sean performed ‘Moments’ on ‘The Tonight Show’ in 2017.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean were first heard on a song together back in 2013, “Beware,” when they were both dating different people. They even formed the musical duo Twenty88 and released a collaborative album in 2016, while Aiko was married to Dot da Genius.

They dated for about two years before they split in 2018, but the exes still collaborated on multiple breakup songs in 2019: Sean’s “Single Again” and Aiko’s “None of Your Concern.”

Mac Miller was featured on Ariana Grande’s debut single, and they teamed up again for his 2016 album.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for One Love Manchester Mac Miller joined Ariana Grande onstage for her One Love Manchester benefit concert in 2017.

Miller and Grande began dating three years after collaborating on their romantic hit single “The Way” in 2013. They recorded the duet “My Favourite Part” for Miller’s 2016 album, “The Divine Feminine,” and Miller hopped on a remix of Grande’s single “Into You” that same year.

The couple broke up in 2018 and Miller died unexpectedly later that year. However, they may have continued to collaborate during those months; Grande appears to have lent uncredited vocals to Miller’s posthumous album, “Circles.”

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony originally connected through music, and continued to work together after their divorce.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Jennifer Lopez performed with Marc Anthony at Radio City Music Hall in 2016.

Lopez and Anthony met while working on music together in the ’90s. They dueted on “No Me Ames” in 1999.

In 2004, the same year they secretly tied the knot, Lopez was featured on Anthony’s sultry song “Escapémonos,” which they then performed at the Grammys together. The couple toured together in 2007 and separated in 2011, but continued to work on music together: In 2016, Lopez announced that she was working with Anthony to produce a Spanish-language album.

“When we first started working together it’s how we met, we met working,” Lopez said in 2017. “And so we remembered that like, oh right, we connect on this level of music. And we have that. And that’s what the album came out of.”

When Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were together, she secretly wrote his hit song “This Is What You Came For.”

Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty Images for dcp Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

After the longtime couple split in 2016, TMZ reported that Swift wrote her ex-boyfriend’s hit song, “This Is What You Came For,” which features Rihanna.

Swift’s publicist then confirmed to People that she did in fact write the song under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. Harris arranged, produced, and created the music.

Nicki Minaj was featured on Meek Mill’s single “All Eyes on You” in 2015.

Mark Davis/BET/Getty Images for BET Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill performed together at the 2015 BET Awards.

As fans began to speculate that Minaj and Mill were an item, he was granted two features on her 2014 album “The Pinkprint.” The following year, just before they confirmed their relationship, Minaj announced that Mill would open for her on tour.

In June 2015, Mill dropped the lead single from his sophomore album, “All Eyes On You,” which included a coveted feature from his girlfriend and additional vocals from Chris Brown. But by January 2017, the two rappers had split.

Halsey’s debut album “Badlands” was largely produced by her then-boyfriend, Lido.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Halsey and Lido attended a pre-Grammys event together in 2017.

Halsey began dating Lido, real name Peder Losnegård, while they worked together on her debut album, 2015’s “Badlands.” He served as an executive producer on the project and even recorded background vocals for the romantic deep cut “Drive.” They have performed the song together multiple times.

The two split shortly after the album was released, but continued to live and work together. He cowrote and produced four songs for her sophomore album, 2017’s “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,” including the harsh breakup songs “Lie” and “Walls Could Talk.”

Most recently, Lido is credited as a producer on six songs on Halsey’s 2020 album “Manic.”

Ariana Grande and Big Sean dated for less than a year, but featured on each other’s songs multiple times.

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage Big Sean and Ariana Grande performed together at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango in 2014.

Back in 2013, Sean was featured on “Right There,” the third single from Grande’s debut album.

They began dating in 2014, the same year Grande dropped her sophomore album, which saw Sean appear again on “Best Mistake.” (That’s also his voice whispering the chorus on her smash hit “Problem,” although he’s not officially credited as a cowriter or feature.)

Grande is also featured on the rapper’s third album, 2015’s “Dark Sky Paradise,” on a deluxe track called “Research” – but they broke up later that year.

Jason Derulo and Jordin Sparks released the romantic duet “Vertigo” in 2013.

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo performed together in 2014.

Derulo and Sparks dated for more than two years before their split in September 2014. They dueted on “Vertigo,” the fifth song on Derulo’s 2013 album “Talk Dirty.”

As the king and queen of country music, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert collaborated throughout their relationship.

Kevin Winter/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert performed together for a charity concert in 2014.

In 2008, about two years into their courtship, Shelton recorded a cover of Michael Bublé’s “Home” with Lambert on backing vocals. They embarked on a joint headlining tour later that year and dropped their second collaboration, the cheeky duet “Bear Skin Rug,” which they cowrote.

Shelton is credited as a cowriter on three different tracks on Lambert’s 2009 album “Revolution,” and she appears as a featured vocalist on the title track of his 2011 album “Red River Blue.”

Shelton also cowrote Lambert’s award-winning single “Over You” in 2012, drawing inspiration from the death of his older brother. Although his vocals don’t appear on the track, he has performed the emotional song onstage.

“Miranda and I wrote this together one night on my bus. We decided that she should record because I wasn’t sure if I could get through it every night,” he said during a concert in 2013, according to Country Rebel.

The two country singers announced their divorce in 2015 after four years of marriage.

John Mayer and Katy Perry teamed up for the romantic single “Who You Love” in 2013.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage John Mayer and Katy Perry onstage in Brooklyn on December 17, 2013.

After a year or so of ups and downs, Mayer and Perry released the romantic duet “Who You Love” in August 2013. The duo cowrote the song for Mayer’s sixth studio album, “Paradise Valley,” and starred in the music video together. They broke up less than a year later.

Nathan Sykes and Ariana Grande recorded a soulful duet for her debut album.

David Steele/Disney-Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Nathan Sykes joined Ariana Grande onstage during ‘LIVE with Kelly and Michael’ in 2013.

Sykes was featured on Grande’s 2013 ballad “Almost Is Never Enough” and they started dating shortly after recording the track. They broke up about five months later.

The exes teamed up again in 2016 for a remix of his song “Over And Over Again.”

Ciara and Future met in the studio and began collaborating immediately.

Lloyd Bishop/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Future joined Ciara onstage when she was the musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2013.

Ciara released the sultry single “Body Party” in 2013, which was cowritten by her then-boyfriend Future. The rapper also stars in the music video, which appears to recount the story of when they met at a house party.

In reality, Ciara and Future met in the studio when he recorded a guest verse for a remix of Ciara’s single “Sorry.” They were dating by the time the remix was released in late 2012. Ciara returned the favour by hopping on a remix of Future’s single, “Turn On the Lights.”

The two musicians later got engaged, but broke it off in 2015.

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger got secretly engaged in 2013 while working together on her self-titled album.

Phillip Chin/WireImage Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger performed together at We Day Vancouver in 2013.

While Kroeger was working as a producer for Lavigne’s self-titled album in 2012, the two started dating. By the time the lead single was released – “Here’s to Never Growing Up,” which Kroeger cowrote – they were engaged. By the time the album’s third single was released – “Let Me Go,” which features Kroeger – they were married.

They split in 2015, but continued to work together. Lavigne described her ex-husband as “a really great soundboard” for her sixth studio album, 2019’s “Head Above Water.” He even lent vocals to the title track.

“I would call him and send him songs to get his opinion, and if I was ever stuck on something, he’d help me out, which is super f—ing cool, if you think about it,” she told USA Today. “I’d play him songs on FaceTime and he’d be like, ‘I’m so proud of you, you did such a good job.’ So he just cares about me and wants to see me do well, which is really nice.”

John Mayer and Taylor Swift released “Half of My Heart” during their apparently short-lived relationship.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Clear Channel Radio New York John Mayer and Taylor Swift performed together at Z100’s Jingle Ball in 2009.

In early 2010, after he tweeted about wanting to feature Swift on the song, Mayer released the single “Half of My Heart.”

It’s unclear whether the two were dating when they recorded it, because they never officially confirmed their relationship. Swift went on to release her scathing breakup song “Dear John” later that year.

Diddy was featured on Cassie’s “Must Be Love” three years before they went public as a couple.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Diddy and Cassie performed together at the 2006 MTV European Music Awards.

According to Billboard, Diddy and Cassie had been quietly dating for five years before they made their public debut as a couple in 2012.

In 2007, reportedly in the midst of their secret relationship, Cassie released “Must Be Love” featuring Diddy (then known as Puff Daddy), who also cowrote the song. They split in 2018.

Jack and Meg White formed The White Stripes shortly after they got married.

YouTube/ XL Recordings ‘Seven Nation Army,’ released in 2003, is one of The White Stripes’ most beloved songs.

The guitarist Jack White (né Gillis) and drummer Meg White, who met in high school, tied the knot in 1996. The couple subsequently named their band after her surname, performed for the first time as The White Stripes in 1997, and released their debut album in 1999.

The White Stripes released six celebrated rock albums over the course of eight years, despite Jack and Meg splitting up in 2000 (and publicly claiming to be brother and sister, for some reason). The duo played their final concert together in 2007 and officially dissolved the band in 2011.

Nas and Kelis collaborated consistently throughout their five-year marriage.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Nas and Kelis performed together at Radio City Music Hall on September 23, 2006.

Nas and Kelis were married from 2005 to 2010 and released numerous songs together, including “In Public” (2005), “Blindfold Me” (2006), and “Not Going Back” (2006). She has since accused her ex-husband of physical and mental abuse.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey recorded several duets, including “Where You Are.”

Theo Wargo/WireImage for Clear Channel Entertainment Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey performed during Z100’s Jingle Ball in 2003.

Simpson and Lachey had been dating for about two years when they released “Where You Are,” which was included on her debut studio album, 1999’s “Sweet Kisses.”

The couple went on to record a cover of “A Whole New World” (from Disney’s “Aladdin”) and the Christmas song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” before they split in 2005.

Erykah Badu and Common released “Love of My Life” shortly before they split in 2002.

M. Caulfield/WireImage for Essence Entertainment Common and Erykah Badu at the 2003 Essence Awards.

Common and Badu had been dating for a couple years when they released “Love of My Life,” a romantic duet that was featured in the 2002 film “Brown Sugar,” but split that same year. He later said the breakup left him in a “haze.”

June Carter and Johnny Cash released an album together in 1967.

Ebet Roberts/Redferns June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash performed together at The Ritz in 1992.

“Carryin’ On with Johnny Cash and June Carter” was released just seven months before the two musicians tied the knot. The album is full of famous duets, including the Grammy-winning “Jackson” and single “Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man.”

The couple, widely considered music royalty, were together until her death in May 2003. He died four months later.

Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston released two duets during their marriage.

Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston perform onstage in 1989.

Shortly after their wedding in 1992, Brown and Houston released their first collaboration: “Something in Common,” the 10th track on his album “Bobby.” Ten years later, he was featured on her song “My Love,” the fourth track on her 2002 album “Just Whitney.”

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham released an album together before they even joined Fleetwood Mac.

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac, onstage in 1979.

Nicks and Buckingham’s tumultuous relationship coincided with their music careers. They met in high school and released an album together, “Buckingham Nicks,” in 1973.

Two years later, they joined the blues band Fleetwood Mac. Famously, they continued to write and record together, even during times of strife. The band’s 1977 album “Rumours” is one of the most revered breakup albums of all time; around the same time that Nicks and Buckingham were breaking up, bassist John McVie and keyboardist Christine McVie had filed for divorce. Drummer Mick Fleetwood divorced his wife as well.

Married couple Sonny Bono and Cher performed as the rock duo known as Sonny & Cher.

CBS via Getty Images Sonny Bono and Cher on their CBS show ‘The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour’ in 1973.

Sonny & Cher released five studio albums together, as well as four compilation albums, one soundtrack album, and two live albums. After 13 years together and 40 million records sold worldwide, their divorce was finalised in 1975.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono created many iconic songs together, including “Give Peace a Chance” and “Imagine.”

Susan Wood/Getty Images Yoko Ono and John Lennon photographed circa 1968.

Ono and Lennon began working together while he was still a Beatle. They created the first of three experimental albums in 1968, “Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins,” and formed the Plastic Ono Band together in 1969.

Ono and Lennon got married in 1969. After The Beatles split up in 1970, the married couple continued to cowrite and collaborate on music, including iconic songs like “Give Peace a Chance” and “Imagine.” Their last album together, 1980’s “Double Fantasy,” was released just three weeks before Lennon was killed.

Ike Turner and Tina Turner performed as a duo throughout the ’60s and ’70s.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike and Tina Turner perform onstage circa 1961.

Known as Ike & Tina Turner, the married couple released their first record together in 1958. They built up widespread acclaim throughout the next decade and eventually won a Grammy for the song “Proud Mary” in 1972.

The Turners ended their professional relationship in 1976 and divorced in 1978, but the duo was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

