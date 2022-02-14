35 celebrity couples who wrote and recorded songs together

Joe Alwyn cowrote multiple songs on Taylor Swift’s album “Folklore” under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Although Alwyn is not a professional musician, the “Conversations With Friends” actor shares his girlfriend’s affinity for songwriting.

Swift enlisted Alwyn as a collaborator for her 2020 album “Folklore,” which was largely created while the two were quarantined together.

Under the pseudonym William Bowery, Alwyn cowrote “Exile” and “Betty.” He was later added as a coproducer on six tracks: “Exile,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “August,” “This Is Me Trying,” “Illicit Affairs,” and “Betty.”