17 celebrity women who are taller than their boyfriends and husbands

Zendaya, who is 5 foot (1.52m) 10, is taller than her boyfriend, Tom Holland, who is 5 foot (1.52m) 8. She’s said she’s never thought of height differences “as a thing.”

When promoting their movie on “The Graham Norton Show” on December 3, 2021, they joked about their struggles on set because Zendaya is taller. During one stunt, where Spider-Man was supposed to carry MJ safely to a bridge, the stunt would fall flat because Zendaya would land first.

“So Zendaya would land,” Holland said. “And I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool. […] Then I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me.”

In a SiriusXM Stars interview on December 10, 2021, the couple spoke on how the stereotypes and assumptions that come with Zendaya being taller are “ridiculous.”

Zendaya went on to comment on filming tricks saying, “Often, like, having to cheat it and pretend … like why not just let it be what it is?”

“I honestly never thought of it as a thing,” she added. “Because my parents were always that way. So I didn’t know that people cared until life, you know, but before that I had no construct of it.”