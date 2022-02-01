17 celebrity women who are taller than their boyfriends and husbands

- Despite societal expectations and gender stereotypes, these couples prove a woman can proudly be taller than her male partner.
- Nicole Kidman, Tina Fey, and Cameron Diaz are all at least an inch taller than their husbands.
- Two “Game of Thrones” leading ladies are also taller than their partners.
When promoting their movie on “The Graham Norton Show” on December 3, 2021, they joked about their struggles on set because Zendaya is taller. During one stunt, where Spider-Man was supposed to carry MJ safely to a bridge, the stunt would fall flat because Zendaya would land first.
“So Zendaya would land,” Holland said. “And I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool. […] Then I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me.”
In a SiriusXM Stars interview on December 10, 2021, the couple spoke on how the stereotypes and assumptions that come with Zendaya being taller are “ridiculous.”
Zendaya went on to comment on filming tricks saying, “Often, like, having to cheat it and pretend … like why not just let it be what it is?”
“I honestly never thought of it as a thing,” she added. “Because my parents were always that way. So I didn’t know that people cared until life, you know, but before that I had no construct of it.”
The couple got married first in a Las Vegas wedding chapel on May 1, 2019 and again later in France on June 29, 2019. They now have a daughter, Willa, whom they welcomed on July 22, 2020.
While Hart is shorter than many castmates and shorter than his wife, he doesn’t let it dictate his potential or his happiness.
“I’m confident in the person I am. I think I’m sexy. I tell my lady all the time, ‘babe, I’m sexy,'” Hart told Oprah in a 2014 OWN interview.
Hart also doesn’t see height as a primary factor in his worth.
“Height is nothing. Personality is the best and biggest thing you can have. You can be the tallest person in the world with the smallest personality,” he said in a 2018 interview with Mopi.
Hart was caught in a cheating scandal in 2017, but he is still with Parrish.
While she has since become more comfortable with her height, Kidman was insecure about it when she was young.
“I was a teenager who wouldn’t conform, but I had a lot of fears and insecurities because I was very tall. I was 5 foot (1.52m) 10 inches (25cm) by the time I was 13 years old,” Kidman told Glamour in 2020.
Prior to Kidman and Urban’s relationship, Kidman was again the taller partner in her marriage to Tom Cruise.
While the couple hasn’t publicly discussed their height difference, Radcliffe has fielded questions about his height in the past.
When asked in a 2015 Playboy interview if his height limits the types of roles he can play, Radcliffe responded, “I don’t think so. Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise have very different careers, and they’re both about the same height as I am.”
From analyses comparing Statham to his various movie costars, it’s predicted that he stands between 5 foot (1.52m) 8 and 5 foot (1.52m) 10. Regardless, Huntington-Whiteley‘s slender physique and heels often make her appear taller than Statham.
The couple has been together since meeting on the set of “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” in 2010. They share a son, Jack, and are currently expecting their second child.
In August 2019, an anonymous source told People, “She had many years of dating high profile hunks. She found a different kind of man in Benji. He is her equal and respects her.”
The “Happy” singer and his wife, who is 5 foot (1.52m) 11, stay relatively private about their relationship. However, they often attend public events together, always showing out with jaw-dropping ensembles.
In a Grazia UK interview, Deacon said, “For a million different reasons, I thought she was extraordinary. The way she carries herself, it was not like anything I’d seen before,” according to Bustle.
In a 2015 interview with Vogue, Gwendoline said, “I’m now 6-foot (1.83m)-3 and a quarter. Either I’m still growing or my posture has improved. I’m hoping I’m still growing.”
The actress embraces and celebrates her height, frequently wearing 5-inch (13cm) Louboutin heels, according to Vogue.
In an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 12, 2019, the couple reminisced over a photo from the “Family Ties” set that showed a reverse height difference between the pair.
“You used to pretend to be shorter than me,” Fox said.
Pollan pointed out the heels she was wearing during the interview and said that she doesn’t do that anymore.
The “Game of Thrones” actor was born with achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism, according to The Guardian.
In an interview with The New Yorker in December 2019, Dinklage spoke on societal limitations surrounding height.
“It’s just bad writing to make that the dominant character trait,” he said. “It’s not my dominant character trait. It has to be part of a complex portrait that informs other pieces of your personality.”
He continued, “We all have that insecurity — the desire for something that we don’t know if we’re worthy of, whether it be a woman, a man, or anybody’s affection.”
Prinsloo spoke to “Today” in June 2019 about being insecure when she was younger and now appreciating her height.
“I love my legs because when I was in high school especially, I got teased about being taller […] I used to slouch,” said Prinsloo, continuing, “Now when I stand out in a crowd, I feel blessed by them because they got me where I am today.”
She added, “To other tall girls I would say, ‘Own it.’ You know, everybody’s different; use what you have.”
The couple married on July 19, 2014, and share two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.
Tuck, who is her husband’s music manager, was the founder of the ABU Apparel clothing label. As described on the label’s LinkedIn, the purpose of the clothing was to inspire people “to never stop believing in the person you see in the mirror; to always have confidence in who you are no matter what.”
The couple has celebrated 20 years of marriage — meeting in 1993 in college, marrying in June 2001, and since having two daughters, Alice Zenobia and Penelope Athena.
The couple met on the animated TV show “Robot Chicken,” which Green created. They wed in 2010 in a pretty unique location, Skywalker Ranch, George Lucas’ movie ranch, according to The Modest Man.
Lancaster shared an anecdote about her and her husband’s height difference on “Loose Women,” a British talk show she joined to cohost in 2014.
“When I first met my husband, management did say to me, ‘Um, Penny, you’re gonna have to drop the high heels. OK? And wear flats because otherwise you’re gonna make our artist look very short,'” Lancaster said on the show, according to The Daily Mail.
She said that she didn’t comply with this and that Stewart loves when his wife wears heels.