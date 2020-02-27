8 celebrity couples who prove you don't have to live together to be happy

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, at the premiere of ‘The Politician.’

Not all celebrity couples who have tied the knot live under the same roof.

Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, don’t even live on the same coast. Graham lives in Los Angeles while Ervin resides in New York.

Some celebrities, such as actress Gillian Anderson, have said they believe living separately is better for their relationship.

Though married couples typically choose to live together, some celebrity duos have chosen separate living arrangements.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, have been married for two years, but saw their relationship flourish by living in their own homes.

Even the POTUS has been rumoured to live separately from his wife, Melania, as the two have conflicting schedules.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrity couples go the distance to make marriage work.

Gwyneth Paltrow married her husband, Brad Falchuk, in 2018, but they didn’t live together for their first year of marriage.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk.

The couple tied the knot in July 2018, but didn’t move in together. As Insider previously reported, they spent four days a week sleeping over at each other’s homes and, when Falchuk was with his two children from a previous marriage, the couple would stay in their separate locations.

The Goop founder told the Sunday Times, “All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing.”

They reportedly moved in together last summer.

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco are living apart while building their dream house.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook.

“The Big Bang Theory” star and her equestrian husband have been married over two years and don’t live together.

In an interview with E! News, she said the reason they don’t live together is because, “we have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day.” However, she also said that they are planning to move in together, and are in the process of building their dream house.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin have a long-distance marriage.

Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin.

Though the supermodel and her husband have been married since 2010, they live separately. Both travel extensively for work and maintain lives in their respective cities: Graham in Los Angeles and Ervin in New York.

However, Graham told Entertainment Tonight: “We have a rule. We don’t go longer than two weeks without seeing each other. It’s absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in LA or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It’s pretty sexy.”

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy lived in different cities while Danes was shooting “Homeland.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy.

For several years, Danes was based in Charlotte, North Carolina, while filming “Homeland,” and Dancy was based in Toronto while filming “Hannibal.”

“That was tough,”she told Porter in a February 2020 interview.

But in an interview with Australia’s Herald Sun in 2012, Danes revealed their secret to making it work: “We talk a lot, we text a lot, we send each other photos of our toes – dumb stuff.”

“Younger” star Nico Tortorella didn’t move in with their wife, Bethany Meyers, after marriage, despite being together for more than a decade.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers.

Actor Tortorella and body-neutrality advocate Meyers have been together for 13 years. They have an unconventional relationship: Tortorella and Meyers identify as non-binary, and they have labelled their relationship “queer polyamorous.” The two were married in March 2018, and didn’t move in together.

“We still don’t live together. We see each other on a weekly basis. We’re FaceTiming all day, everyday,” Tortorella told People two months after they married.

“The X Files” and “Sex Education” star Gillian Anderson said “not living together works so well.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan at the 2020 Golden Globes After Party.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Anderson shared the benefits of living separately from her partner, “The Crown” producer Peter Morgan. She even said she believes living together would “be the end” of their relationship.

One of the things she enjoys about having separate spaces is that she can find “a pair of trousers left lying on the floor at my partner’s house and step over them and not feel it is my job to do something about it.”

Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg found that they liked their space while shooting a film together.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg.

Chung, who rose to fame on the MTV reality show “The Real World” married “One Tree Hill” actor Greenberg in 2015.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Greenberg explained why the two got separate apartments while filming the movie “Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong.”

“It was a nice way to just have some time to ourselves and break up the project a little bit,” said Greenberg. “We enjoy spending time together, but we also enjoy spending time alone.”

Donald and Melania Trump live on separate floors in the White House, according to a book that came out last year.

Bryan Bedder/GettyImages Donald and Melania with baby Barron in 2007.

In a book released last year, CNN correspondent Kate Bennett confirmed long-standing rumours that the first lady occupies different sleeping and living quarters from her husband. Bennett reported Melania has a two-bedroom space with a “glam room,” for daily hair and makeup, and a private gym.

Melania also owns a mysterious $US1.5 million apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan.

