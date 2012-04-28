These Celebrity Women Earn More Than Their Men

Photo: AP

Hollywood is on a different pay scale than the majority of Americans, but even celebrity couples usually designate a “bread winner.” When the high earner of a duo happens to be the woman, it’s something to take note of. The Forbes Most Powerful Celebrities list reveals that only 11 of the top 50 celebrity earners are female, and of that small number, about half were in a committed relationship at the time of this writing. In spite of the rarity of l



ong-term couplings where the lady makes the most, here are a handful of Hollywood power pairs doing just that.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

While most remember Gwen as the super-cute front woman for ’90s hit band No Doubt, her influence in pop culture has grown to incorporate fashion, accessories and must-have gear for the kid crowd. Her latest line of clothing, Harajuku Mini, is a big boon for Target retailers. While Gwen’s earnings aren’t as public as some of the more notable celebs, her time in the limelight has given her more star-power and cash than her ex-Bush band rocker husband, who has been laying low until more recently.

Hilary Duff and Mike ComrieCeleb couple Hilary and Mike aren’t your typical “power pairing.” Mike, a recently-retired Canadian hockey player, has seen much of his million-dollar sports earnings come to a halt, at least for now. Former Disney-star Hilary, who has just given birth to a child, but who has seen her acting and directing career transition into a mini empire of activity, (including clothing and young adult fiction), may just be getting started with her earnings.





Oprah and Stedman

Finally, a celebrity feature wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the mother of all earners: Oprah Winfrey. Topping the Forbes’ list at a staggering $290 million in earnings, no one can seemingly out-earn her; this includes her technically non-celeb beau of 38 years, Stedman Graham. While most Americans wouldn’t recognise the businessman and author while walking down a crowded sidewalk, his association with the queen of celebrity has made him a household name. Stedman’s earnings are not available for public comment, but our educated guess is that it pales in comparison to Ms. Winfrey’s well-established empire.The Bottom Line

There were many other “notable” couples that almost made the list: Katy Perry and Russell Brand, Heidi Klum and Seal, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries – to name a few. Like so many Hollywood and real-life couples, the vows for these high-earners had fizzled out before making the list. Here’s hoping the above-mentioned celebs can see their partnerships, and paychecks, carry on despite the spotlight.

This story was originally published by Investopedia.

