10 times celebrity couples coordinated their outfits in 2020

AP Meghan Markle and Prince Harry coordinated during their final tour as senior members of the royal family.

Celebrity couples have shown time and time again that they are fans of wearing coordinating outfits.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for example, showed a united front during their final tour as senior members of the royal family.

From red-carpet events to fashions shows, here are some of the best matching moments from this year, so far.

It’s no secret that celebrities love to wear matching outfits.

Whether it’s wearing similar pastel suits like Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby did at the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week, or matching in the same colour like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did at the 2020 Mountbatten Festival of Music, here are some of the best fashion moments of 2020 â€” so far.

In January, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were photographed wearing the same green colour while out in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid both wore green jackets in January.

The model wore a matching Lesyanebo set that consisted of a $US607 oversized jacket and $US377 pants. She paired the look with a $US250 Wolford bodysuit, $US70 Reebok club c sneakers, and a $US295 Alexander Wang lunch bag satin clutch that was sold out at the time of writing.

Malik coordinated with Hadid in a patterned, quilt-like jacket, a white T-shirt, distressed jeans, and white sneakers.

During Paris Fashion Week in March, Maisie Williams and her boyfriend, Reuben Selby, both wore pastel suits to the Thom Browne show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby both wore checkered suits to Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week show.

The couple wore matching pastel suits from the designer. Williams paired the look with a pinstripe tie, matching mules, and a boxy purse.

Selby, on the other hand, wore a periwinkle and pink overcoat that matched his pants and tie. He paired the look with grey-and-white oxford shoes.

In March, Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard wore matching loungewear.

@emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard looked cosy in their grey outfits.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard embraced cosy, stay-at-home vibes in matching grey sweatpants and hoodies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in blue at the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards in March.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both wore blue in March.

For the event, Markle wore a bright blue, $US1,285 Victoria Beckham dress. She completed the look with a Stella McCartney clutch and navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps. Prince Harry was right by her side looking dapper in a navy-blue suit and a blue tie.

In March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned when they both wore red to the 2020 Mountbatten Festival of Music.

AP Meghan Markle and Prince Harry both wore red in 2020.

Harry wore his royal uniform, which signifies his military ranking as Captain General of the Royal Marines. Markle matched him in a $US1,693 floor-length red gown by Safiyaa, which she paired with a matching Manolo Blahnik clutch and Simone Rocha crystal beaded drop earrings.

For the 2020 Truth Awards in March, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, and their daughter, Zaya Wade, all wore coordinating suits.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union wore coordinating looks to match daughter Zaya Wade’s outfit.

Wade shared on Twitter that it was Zaya who decided on the colours for the look: lavender, white, and green, which also make up the genderqueer flag. The trio wore geometric suits designed by tailor RichFresh.

Dwayne Wade wore a black-and-white colour block suit jacket with a fuchsia button-down, while Union matched in a similar blazer and pants with a cutout green top. Zaya, who spoke about her gender identity for the first time in February, wore a combination of both looks: a green tuxedo jacket and shirt paired with black-and-pink pants.

For their final royal appearance in March, Prince Harry and Markle’s outfits both featured green.

AP The green lining of Harry’s jacket matched the colour of Meghan Markle’s dress.

Although Harry wore a blue suit, the lining of his jacket was the same emerald colour of the Emilia Wickstead cape dress and matching William Chambers fascinator that Markle wore to the Commonwealth Day service. This appearance marked their final public engagement as senior members of the royal family.

In April, Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis were photographed wearing almost the exact same workout clothes.

Bauer Griffin/Getty Images Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis matched their workout attire.

Pine and Wallis were both wearing leggings and black tank tops when they were seen out in Los Angeles, California.

Selby’s suit at the Monte-Carlo Gala matched the black of Williams’ Dior dress.

SC Pool/Getty Images The black plaid of Selby’s suit coordinated with the colour of Williams’ dress.

Williams paired her sheer Dior dress with Cartier jewellery and an Azzedine Alaïa mask, while Selby looked dapper in a Thom Browne outfit.

Williams and Selby matched again when they arrived at the Dior fashion show in September wearing coats in similar colours.

Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images The two were perfectly coordinated with their trench coats and face masks.

Williams wore an anorak jacket as a dress with rain boots, while her boyfriend wore a trench coat with black trousers and dress shoes.

The couple also coordinated their face masks.

