25 celebrity couples that will convince you true love exists

Clemens Bilan / Getty George Clooney and Amal Clooney share two children.

Some of Hollywood’s most well-known couples have fairy tale romances.

Ashton Kutcher was Mila Kunis’ first kiss before he married her years later, and Meryl Streep and Don Gummer exchanged vows after less than one year of dating.

When it comes to creating a successful relationship, there’s no magic formula.

Some of the most long-standing Hollywood couples, like Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, tied the knot after less than one year of dating.

Other famous duos, such as Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres, parted ways after they first met and found their way back to each other.

Here are 25 celebrity couples whose relationships will make you believe that true love exists.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt fell in love with each other shortly after they met.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP John Krasinski and Emily Blunt got married in Lake Como, Italy.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in LA, then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you,'” Krasinski said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2011.

Blunt had a similar experience and told People TV she met the actor through a mutual friend.

“We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, ‘Oh, my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it,” she said.

The couple got married in Lake Como, Italy in 2010 and share two children, Hazel and Violet.

They have since collaborated on projects such as “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place Part II,” both of which are written and directed by Krasinski and star Blunt.

Portia de Rossi said that she felt an “immediate draw” to Ellen DeGeneres.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres got married in 2008.

Although de Rossi wasn’t out when she met the television host, she told Oprah that she felt an “immediate draw” to DeGeneres when she spotted her at a party in 2000. They rekindled years later and emerged as a couple after de Rossi publicly came out in 2005.

The duo wed in 2008 when the Supreme Court of California ruled that same-sex couples could get married, and have remained together since.

After de Rossi gifted DeGeneres a gorilla sanctuary for her 60th birthday, the television host said, “When we got married, Portia’s line was, ‘It’s good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood.’ And she understands me.”

Amal Clooney met George Clooney’s father before she met the famous actor.

Gareth Fuller/WPA Pool/Getty Images Amal and George Clooney attended the royal wedding.

George’s parents, Nick and Nina, were at the 2013 dinner party where the famous actor met Amal, according to People.

Nick told People, “I really think by the time that first meeting was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them.”

Three years after marrying George in 2014, the human rights attorney gave birth to twins, Ella and Alexander.

While pursuing their own separate careers, George and Amal have joined together in the fight for global human rights. George told Esquire in 2016, “Amal and I are working on things now that matter to us on a whole other level, in a whole other world. If there’s a legacy for me, it’s yet to be written.”

He added, “I’ve never been happier in a relationship by any stretch of the imagination. At 52 I found the love of my life and I’m really happy.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been together for nearly 30 years.

Jemal Countess/Getty Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick met in 1991.

The actors met on Broadway in 1991, and the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor asked Parker out a year later. They dated for four years before costarring in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” on Broadway.

In 1996, Parker told The New York Times, “The last 48 hours or so, Matthew has had this running joke about us, we work together, we eat together, we sleep together, we wake up together, we work together, we eat together, we sleep together.”

They wed in 1997 and have been together ever since. Leading up to their 20th wedding anniversary in 2017, Parker spoke about their relationship on a 2016 episode of Sophia Amoruso’s “Girlboss Radio” podcast.

“Relationships are hard. I always felt that I wanted to invest more. I love him, and I think he’s brilliant. I’m sure I annoy him. He annoys me sometimes. I’m enormously proud of the person he is. I think the longer you can last, the more invested you just are,” the “Sex and the City” actress said.

Tom Hanks formed a crush on Rita Wilson after seeing her on-screen.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson got married in 1988.

Hanks told People that Wilson caught his eye when she appeared on “The Brady Bunch” in 1972.

He told the magazine, “I was actually at a friend of mine’s house when it aired and I remember thinking ‘that girl’s cute.'”

After appearing together in multiple projects, the duo tied the knot in 1988. Often asked about the secret to their successful marriage, which has lasted more than 30 years, Hanks emphasised that marriage shouldn’t always be hard.

“They say it must be hard work. No it’s not. Every now and again you know, you gotta get over some stuff but life is one damn thing after another and it’s actually more pleasant to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with in order to get with it,” he said, according to Popsugar.

Alex Rodriguez called Jennifer Lopez his “dream date” 20 years before he proposed to her.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Guess, Inc. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged.

Before their paths crossed, Rodriguez said Lopez was his dream date in 1998. The duo first met in 2005, when Lopez was married to Marc Anthony, and got together in 2016, two years after the “Hustlers” actress and Anthony split up. The athlete proposed in 2019.

Lopez spoke about her relationship with Rodriguez during an interview with Hola.

“I’m in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time – I don’t know – maybe ever,” she said.

The singer continued, “And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy.”

Hugh Jackman knew he wanted to marry Deborra-Lee Furness two weeks after meeting her.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness got married in 1996.

The “Greatest Showman” actor met Furness when they both appeared on “Correlli” in 1995. He proposed to her four months later.

“I knew two weeks in to meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives,” Jackman said during a 2018 interview on NBC’s “Today.”

Jackman and Furness wed in 1996, which was before the actor’s career took off.

“One of the great pieces of fortune in my career, it started late, but that Deb and I were already set together, a team, madly in love, like literally before it all happened,” Jackman told People.

He added, “We can kind of see all the ups and downs for what they are. Our priority is our family, and we’re there for each other no matter what.”

They share two children, Oscar and Ava.

Nick Jonas got down on one knee the first time he met Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are married.

Before the couple ever met, Jonas messaged the actress on Twitter and said, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” he told Vogue.

They texted afterward but didn’t cross paths until the Oscars after-party in 2017 – and the musician got down on his knee and asked, “Where have you been all my life?”

Months later, they attended the 2017 Met Gala together but didn’t see each other for an entire year following the event. After meeting up at the Met Gala in 2018, they began dating and, in December of that year, exchanged vows in two wedding ceremonies: one Hindu and one Christian.

And although Chopra Jonas told Vogue she promised that she’d never talk about her relationships publicly, she acknowledged that she changed the rules with Jonas.

“I’ve had that rule my whole life, never publicly acknowledge a relationship. Ever. What is happening? I’ve not known myself like this,” she said.

Chopra Jonas added, “This guy turned me into such a girl! If I could blush, I’d be tomato red right now.”

Meryl Streep married Don Gummer after less than one year of dating, and they have been together since.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Meryl Streep and Don Gummer got married in 1978.

Devastated after her boyfriend John Cazale died in 1978, Streep wrote about finding a source of support in her brother’s friend (Gummer) in her memoir “Her Again: Finding Meryl Streep.”

People reported that she moved in to his apartment while filming “Kramer vs. Kramer,” and they tied the knot six months after Cazale died.

Now, they share four children and attend many events arm-in-arm. After winning an Academy Award for her role in 2011’s “Iron Lady,” Streep thanked her husband during her acceptance speech.

She said, “First I’m going to thank Don, because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me.”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are “stronger together.”

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok David Beckham and Victoria Beckham met in 1997.

The former Spice Girls member met David in the Manchester United players’ lounge in 1997. Since proposing in 1998, the soccer player has continued to show appreciation for his wife and gifted her more than 14 rings, according to W.

“We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” she told Vogue. The couple and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, appeared together on the cover in 2018.

Victoria continued, “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

Chrissy Teigen was the inspiration for John Legend’s ballad “All of Me.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share two children.

When she was 20 years old, Teigen starred alongside Legend, then 28 years old, in his music video for “Stereo” in 2006. After filming, she went to his hotel to say goodbye and ended up staying the night.

Aside from a brief breakup, the couple has been together ever since and exchanged vows in Lake Como, Italy in 2013.

Also in 2013, Legend released “All of Me,” a love song he he wrote for Teigen, who told The Huffington Post that she cried when she heard it.

“We support each other in everything that we do and I love seeing her succeed at the things she loves to do and she loves seeing me succeed at things that I love to do. That’s the way you should be with your partner,” Legend said in a video he posted to Twitter.

The couple shares two children, Luna and Miles, and frequently posts videos of their family on social media.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have overcome challenges in their marriage.

John Salangsang/Invision for FIJI/AP Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman got married in 2006.

The actress and the country singer first met at the 2005 G’Day USA gala.

They got married in 2006, shortly before Urban checked into rehab for substance addiction. Kidman cancelled her professional commitments to support him, and they emerged stronger than ever.

“Meeting her and getting married wasn’t life-changing, it was life-beginning. It was literally, like, ‘OK, life starts,'” Urban told CBS.

They share two daughters, Sunday and Rose.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams went on a stroll through Paris on one of their first dates.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams share a child.

The famous tennis player told Vanity Fair that she met Ohanian by chance during a trip to Rome in 2015. Williams hadn’t heard of Reddit, which Ohanian cofounded, and the entrepreneur wasn’t very familiar with tennis. However, they began spending time together, and one of their first dates was a stroll through Paris.

They kept their relationship private, although Ohanian often attended her matches.

Williams gave birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia, in 2017. Later that year, the couple got married.

“I felt like a door had been opened to a person who made me want to be my best self. I find myself just wanting to be better by simply being around her because of the standard she holds,” Ohanian told Vanity Fair.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith view themselves as “life partners.”

Rose Prouser/Reuters Jada Pinkett Smith auditioned to be on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ with Will Smith.

The couple met when Jada auditioned to appear on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” with Will in 1994. She didn’t get the part, but they did form a friendship and eventually wed in 1997.

From starting a family to overcoming cheating speculations, Will and Jada have stood by each other’s sides for decades.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners,” the “Hitch” actor told Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast in 2018.

They share two children, Willow and Jaden.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall met in college at Northwestern University.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall attend the 2020 Oscars.

Louis-Dreyfus auditioned for Hall’s theatre production company, which led to them being hired as cast members on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

They tied the knot in 1987 and share two children, one of which attended the couple’s alma mater.

During an interview with Redbook, the “Seinfeld” actress spoke about their relationship.

“You’ve got to find the right fellow. It is kind of basic, but very crucial,” she said.

Louis-Dreyfus continued, “Brad and I certainly have similar goals and sensibilities; we’re on the same page in terms of how we want to raise our children and what we like to do. We’re always trying new things together – having adventures is a great way to be with your partner.”

Ashton Kutcher was Mila Kunis’ first kiss ever.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis both starred in ‘That ’70s Show.’

The pair met as costars on Fox’s “That ’70s Show,” and Kutcher was the actress’ first kiss ever. They went on to form relationships with other people before reconnecting at the Golden Globes in 2012. Kunis and Kutcher have been together since and tied the knot in 2015.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Kunis spoke about how her friendship with Kutcher evolved into a romance.

“One day, it just changed. All of a sudden, it wasn’t the same and I was really proud of myself for acknowledging that,” she said.

The actress added, “The best day of my life so far was the proposal. I cried. I was a mess. Not to discredit any relationships in my past, but this relationship is different.”

They share two children, Wyatt and Dimitri.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively started out as friends.

Although they were both involved with other people at the time, Reynolds and Lively met while filming the 2010 film “Green Lantern.” After their respective relationships ended, the actors began dating in 2011 and eventually tied the knot in 2012. They share three children.

Lively gushed about her husband in a 2016 interview with Marie Claire.

“I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him,” she said.

Lively added, “I could like him as much as I loved him.”

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have referenced their marriage in their music.

Tom Ford/Getty Images Jay-Z and Beyoncé share three children.

From the time the pair began seeing each other around 2000, they became one of the most well-known couples in the world.

Both superstars in their own solo careers, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have provided brief glimpses into their relationship with collaborations like “’03 Bonnie and Clyde,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Drunk in Love.” They got married in 2008 and now share three children: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

“Jay and I stay a team, right now we are really connected and really are communicating well and completely understand each other and support each other. This baby has made me love him more than I ever thought I could love another human being,” Beyoncé said in her 2013 autobiographical film “Life Is But a Dream.”

She added, “It’s just that I love him so much that we almost feel like one. I don’t know how to describe it.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have opened up about the positive influence their relationship has had on both of them.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Mutual friends tried to introduce the two celebrities, but Jonas took the matter into his own hands and messaged the “Game of Thrones” actress on Instagram in 2016. They began seeing each other soon after, although they kept their relationship private.

In 2019, they wed in Las Vegas before later exchanging vows once again in France. Throughout their time together, they have spoken about the positivity that their relationship has brought them.

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting,” Turner told Glamour.

Jonas has also pointed to the relationship as a source for self-improvement.

“The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately made me a better brother,” he said in the documentary “Chasing Happiness.”

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz had a secret wedding in 2010.

Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz are married.

The duo met while filming the 1991 film “Jamón Jamón” and later reunited while shooting the 2008 film “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.”

The couple, who is notoriously private, made their first public appearance in 2010 and exchanged vows in an under-the-radar wedding in the Bahamas the same year. They have since appeared together in “Loving Pablo” and “Everybody Knows.”

In an interview with Vulture, Bardem spoke about the ways that their relationship has evolved.

He said, “We work as hard as we can, but we recognise how hard we can work depends on each other’s needs. It’s important not to be confused by fiction. Fiction is fiction, reality is its own thin.”

Bardem continued, “You must always know when you’re working on a level of re-creation, outside of real life. Penélope and I, we have to protect the ‘us.'”

The couple shares two children, Luna and Leo.

Justin Hakuta sells merchandise at Ali Wong’s shows.

Michael Tran/Getty Images Justin Hakuta is married to Ali Wong.

The comedian married the entrepreneur in 2014, and Wong often references her husband during her stand-up comedy shows.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Wong gave an adorable anecdote about their relationship.

“It’s become this fun, eccentric hobby of his to sell posters after the show. I talk a lot about him in my act so it’s kind of a meet and greet. I don’t go out there.”

They share two children, Mari and Nikki.

Kelly Ripa said she never thought about getting married before she met Mark Consuelos.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three children.

The actors met as costars on “All My Children” in 1995 and eloped the following year. They share three children, Lola, Joaquin, and Michael, and often post photos of their family on social media.

“I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married. It never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single girl life in the city,” Ripa said on SiriusXM’s “Lunch with Bruce.”

She continued, “I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on the soap opera, so when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before my eyes. I saw it. I didn’t believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

Rooney Mara met Joaquin Phoenix while filming “Her.”

VALERIE MACON / Getty Images Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix attended the 2020 Oscars.

Mara played Phoenix’s ex-wife in the film “Her,” and the “Joker” actor was immediately intrigued by her.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online,” he told Vanity Fair.

They reconnected while filming “Mary Magdalene” in 2016 and began dating shortly after. By 2019, the couple was engaged and walking red carpets together.

During Phoenix’s successful awards season in 2019 and 2020, he gave several shout-outs to his fiancée during his acceptance speeches.

At the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, he said, “One last thing-somewhere here, I don’t know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever. I love you. Thank you.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have stood by each other’s sides through ups and downs.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got married in 2009.

Although the NFL player was dating someone else when they met, Bündchen said she knew she’d marry him the first time she saw him.

“I knew right way – the first time I saw him,” she told Vanity Fair.

The supermodel added, “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!'”

Two months after they began dating, Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan announced that she was pregnant with her and Brady’s child. Bündchen stayed with the football player and married him in 2009. She now coparents her two children with Brady and her stepson.

Although the couple has been together for more than 10 years, they have been candid about the challenges that come with marriage.

“My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper,” Brady wrote on Instagram in celebration of their 10 year anniversary.

Judd Apatow said he knew he’d marry Leslie Mann after reading through lines with her.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann share two daughters.

Apatow, who was producing the 1996 film “The Cable Guy,” read Jim Carrey’s lines during Mann’s audition.

“Afterwards, I turned to Ben Stiller and said, ‘I can’t believe Mrs. Apatow just walked into the room,'” the writer told Vanity Fair.

They tied the knot in 1997 and have since collaborated in works such as “This Is 40” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” They share two daughters, Iris and Maude, who are also in the entertainment industry.

