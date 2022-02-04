12 celebrity couples who met on blind dates

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met on a blind date, the royal was intimidated at first.

A mutual friend set up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a blind date at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse in 2016.

In their first sit-down interview as a couple, Markle told the BBC in 2017 that she didn’t know much about the prince or the royal family before the date.

“It was definitely a set-up. It was a blind date,” she said.

“Because I’m from the states, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family,” she said. “I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, ‘Well, is he nice?’ Cause if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense.”

Prince Harry added: “I’d never watched ‘Suits,’ I’d never heard of Meghan before. I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her. I was like, ‘Alright, well I’m really going to have to up my game. I have to make sure I have good chat.'”