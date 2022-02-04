12 celebrity couples who met on blind dates

- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who married three years ago, were set up on a blind date by a friend.
- Iconic ’90s couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were set up on a blind date by their agents.
- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen also met on blind dates.
In their first sit-down interview as a couple, Markle told the BBC in 2017 that she didn’t know much about the prince or the royal family before the date.
“It was definitely a set-up. It was a blind date,” she said.
“Because I’m from the states, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family,” she said. “I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, ‘Well, is he nice?’ Cause if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense.”
Prince Harry added: “I’d never watched ‘Suits,’ I’d never heard of Meghan before. I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her. I was like, ‘Alright, well I’m really going to have to up my game. I have to make sure I have good chat.'”
“We actually had a blind date,” she told Jimmy Fallon in 2018. “It was a funny story because for some reason everybody thought they needed to like find me a boyfriend, so it was my third blind date. The other two were dinners, which, I was stuck there for an hour and a half thinking, ‘When can I get out? Where’s my food?'”
Then came Brady. “The third blind date was actually Tom, and I was like, ‘That’s it. I’m not going on any more blind dates. Let’s meet for a drink,'” she said. “Because you know, a drink can take three minutes or two hours … When I saw those kind eyes, I fell in love right away.”
“We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave,” she told Vanity Fair in 2009. “You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”
A few years later, in 1998, Aniston’s manager and Pitt’s manager set the actors up on a blind date.
“It was weird,” Aniston said during a 2004 interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC’s “Primetime.” “That was a really easy evening. It was really fun.”
In 1999, they made their first official appearance as a couple at the Emmy Awards. They married in 2000 at an extravagant ceremony in Malibu, California. However, it was not meant to last — the couple called it quits in 2005 and Pitt went on to start a relationship with his former costar Angelina Jolie.
“He was like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone,'” she said. “So Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So I had a bunch of people, and he brought him and we just connected.”
The two now share a daughter, True, who recently turned 3 years old. However, their relationship hasn’t gone without scandals. Tristan Thompson was first publicly accused of cheating on Kardashian in 2018, just days before she was due to give birth to their daughter. Then, the couple was once again thrust into the spotlight when reports emerged that Thompson had been seen kissing close family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.
The couple is now seemingly broken up after it was revealed that Thompson conceived a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Kardashian in March 2021.
“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the basketball player wrote on his Instagram Story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he continued. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
“That was the most awkward date for their perspective probably because we were just like fireworks coming across,” Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly. “It was weird at first, but we were buddies for a long time. I think it’s the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends.”
The pair married in 2012 and have been together ever since. They share three children: James Reynolds, 7; Inez Reynolds, 5; and Betty Reynolds, 2.
His close friend Michael Gruber, Crawford’s agent, suggested Gerber take the supermodel to his wedding.
“We decided to meet the night before and get to know each other,” Gerber said. “I was surprised at how cool and down-to-earth she was.”
Both were in relationships at the time — he had a girlfriend and Crawford was still married to Richard Gere — so they remained as friends, but Crawford agrees they hit it off at the event.
“We met at my agent’s wedding,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2015. “When I met him I was still with Richard [Gere] and he didn’t want to go to the wedding with me. Rande also had a girlfriend at the time so he wasn’t looking to meet anyone either and that’s the best time to meet someone because that’s when you’re truly yourselves. We became friends and after Richard and I broke up [in 1995] then we started dating.”
They tied the knot in 1998 and have two children: model Kaia Gerber, 20, and Presley Gerber, 22.
“I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting onstage at one of his concerts,” Conrad wrote in a blog post. “10 years later we were set up on a blind date.”
The pair tied the knot in 2014 in an intimate ceremony on the California coast. They share two children, Charlie Wolf Tell and Liam James Tell.
After they were introduced by a mutual friend, she confided in her by saying, “I’m going to marry that man. I think he thought I was a little nuts, which I am a bit, but I’m also nice,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2014.
“It was a blind date by modern standards. I mean, I used the Internet,” Antonoff told New York Magazine in 2014. “I told Lena everything about my whole life, because when you really like someone, you want them to know everything about you.”
The pair dated for six years before calling it quits in 2018. Dunham married musician Luis Felber in September 2021.
“I left her a voicemail and said, ‘Hello, My name’s Chris. Would you like to go on a date?’ As you do,” Hemsworth told ET. “I looked her up and I thought she looked very lovely and sounded like a wonderful person.”
Pataky added: “I really appreciated what she did to get us together because none of this would have happened. We wouldn’t even have had kids. It’s amazing.”
They have been married since December 2010.
The day after they met, they were spotted chatting at a Brit Awards after-party, and about a week later, reports emerged that Harris had split from his girlfriend Aarika Wolf and that he and Swift were an item.
The pair dated for a whirlwind year before announcing their split in June 2016.
“She worked with Jensen’s wife Denille on [‘One Tree Hill’] and I happened to be single,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan told the Huffington Post. “Jenson said, ‘I’ve got a girl you should meet.’ And so I went to meet Hilarie at a bar with Jenson and Denille, and the rest is history.”
“We ended up back at my apartment taking shots of tequila and she had to go back to North Carolina the next day,” he continued. “She was really cool and somehow I talked her into … coming to see me in New Mexico … and now she’s stuck with me.”
They have been married since 2019 and have two children together.
