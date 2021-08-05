19 celebrity couples that got married this year, so far

- Several celebrity couples got married in 2021 or revealed their weddings this year.
- This includes Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who wed during an intimate ceremony in May.
- “The Voice” costars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married in Oklahoma.
The pair, who revealed their engagement in November 2021, exchanged vows at The Lodge at Blue Sky‘s private mountain retreat, They had a small ceremony that included an officiant and their dog named Yam, who Ludwig thanked for being their “witness.”
“It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective,” the “Heels” star said. “Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife.”
At the time, the actor said that he wasn’t married too long.
“I guess I don’t really feel it’s generally that relevant, so I don’t delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much,” he said.
Ahmed didn’t divulge the name of his wife until a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” a few days later. He also explained the “modern” way they met while he was in New York preparing for his role in “Sound of Metal.”
“We just both sat down at the same table in a café, where we both turned up to write,” he said. “We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting. And we struck up a friendship, and then we reconnected down the line.”
The couple then made their first red-carpet appearance together at the 2021 Oscars.
During an interview for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in April 2021, he recalled proposing to the novelist during lockdown when they went to a park for a picnic.
“She loves a bit of Scrabble,” he said. “So we were actually playing Scrabble and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters up and spelled out ‘Will you marry me?'”
“I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” Anderson told the publication.
She added: “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”
The model was previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. The stars share two sons named Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.
Anderson went on to marry musician Kid Rock, and later, producer Rick Solomon.
In 2020, she married producer Jon Peters, who she has known for decades, in Malibu. Days later, they ended their relationship.
Anderson later told the New York Times that they were never married.
“I think I’m an easy target,” she told the publication. “And I think people just live in fear. I don’t know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it.”
“It was just kind of a little moment,” she said. “A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre.”
“They make it all better, and it’s changed my life,” she added.
Not much is known about the couple’s relationship, but they’ve been linked since 2016.
Then in 2019, TMZ reported that Rothman and the “Bridesmaids” star were engaged. The pair also welcomed twins via surrogate in early 2020, People reported.
This is Wiig’s second marriage. She was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009.
A rep for the “National Treasure” star told People and Us Weekly that the couple wed during a “very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.”
“It’s true, and we are very happy,” Cage told the publications in a statement.
This is the “Pig” star’s fifth marriage. Cage was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, followed by Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004. Cage was married to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016 and the couple share a son named Kal-El.
In 2019, the actor made headlines for filing for annulment four days after marrying Erika Koike in Las Vegas.
The actress, who was then pregnant with their first child, wore a black dress and white veil. The groom wore a black-and-white suit.
The couple’s son, Vanja Sevigny Mačković, was born on May 2, 2020, in New York City, Sevigny revealed on Instagram that year.
The comedian also said that they wed in January and “are very chuffed about it.”
The couple’s wedding took place on April 24 at Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, NY, and was planned “with COVID in mind,” Lail told the outlet.
“We could have easily invited 200 people had it been another time,” she said. “We decided not to wait, and just invite family to keep it safe for everyone. We were also the only guests on property, which gave us peace of mind to be in our own little bubble.”
The bride wore a custom-made silk dress from UK designer Andrea Hawkes and the groom chose a navy suit from Freemans Sporting Club.
“Our wedding was so small and intimate we couldn’t help but have every aspect reflect a part of us,” Lail said. “It was primarily our two families coming together for the first time. We laughed and cried the whole way through.”
“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble,” Plaza wrote.
Plaza previously spoke about her relationship with Baena while appearing on the fall 2013 cover of Cosmopolitan for Latinas.
“He’s a creative person and we understand each other on that level,” the actress said. “When we’re together we like hanging out at home. We’re happy having people over and playing Settlers of Catan or Battlestar Galactica. We’re kind of dorks.”
Throughout their relationship, the pair have teamed up on several projects. Plaza starred in the 2014 movie “Life After Beth,” which marked Baena’s directorial debut. She also had roles in his films “Joshy” and “The Little Hours.”
Grande and the real-estate agent got married at the Grammy-winning singer’s home in Montecito, California.
“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people,” Grande’s rep told People. “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”
Grande’s home was decorated with flowers hanging from the ceiling and candles on the floor, as seen in photos from the couple’s Vogue feature.
Among the small number of guests were the bride’s parents, Joan Grande and Ed Butera, who gave her away.
Grande wore a custom-made silk gown from Vera Wang while Gomez sported a Tom Ford suit.
According to E! News, the groom worked with Solow & Co to create a handmade diamond-and-platinum wedding band for Grande.
Hartley and Pernas were first linked in May 2020, when they were spotted kissing. They also rang in 2021 together.
Fans suspected that the pair quietly got married after they were photographed wearing wedding bands on their left hands in early May 2021. The rings were again seen on the stars weeks later when they attended the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Shortly after, People and Us Weekly confirmed that Hartley and the “Jane the Virgin” star did, in fact, get married.
This is Hartley’s third marriage. He was previously married to “Passions” costar Lindsay Korman, with whom he shares a daughter named Isabella Justice Hartley. Hartley and “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause broke up in 2019 after two years of marriage.
Olsen and Arnett were first linked in 2017 and got engaged two years later.
Stefani wore two Vera Wang dresses for her big day, and the reception outfit featured cowboy boots. The singer’s veil also included the names of Shelton and her three sons that she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The groom wore blue jeans.
“you need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton,” Stefani captioned a black-and-white photo of herself.
“The Voice” host Carson Daly, who’s known the couple for years, officiated the wedding. Stefani’s sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — were also in attendance. For his vows, Shelton performed a song that he wrote just for Stefani, Daly told NBC’s “Today” show.
Stefani and Shelton met when the No Doubt frontwoman joined “The Voice” for season seven. The couple announced their engagement in October 2020.
They also collaborated on several songs together, including “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and “Nobody But You.”
This is Shelton’s third marriage. He was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006. Shelton and country-music star Miranda Lambert announced their split in July 2015 after four years of marriage and a decade together.
According to Metro, Bunton and Jones began dating in 1998. They welcomed two children together, Beau Lee and Tate Lee, and got engaged in 2011.
“It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state,” the actress told Top Chef judge and guest Gail Simmons. “It was great.”
The couple met through her film “Overboard” and began dating in 2017. Faris confirmed their engagement in early 2020.
Faris was previously married to Chris Pratt. They share a son named Jack.
In a feature for Brides, Ushkowitz said: “We were elated and so grateful that we didn’t have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams. It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family.”
According to the publication, the pair met through the dating app Hinge. They announced their engagement in August 2020.
“I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party,” she added.
The couple met at a bar approximately five years ago. At the time, Ziering was celebrating finishing the bar exam and Howey was hanging out with friends.
“We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in LA,” Howey told Los Angeles Magazine in a video posted in early 2021.
“Wasn’t totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we’re here!” Ziering added.
Rae and Diamen have remained relatively quiet about their relationship, but their engagement was revealed in 2019.
“We’re pretty private people, we didn’t make an announcement, all our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity,” he told cohost Jerry O’Connell.
The “Sex and the City” actor added: “After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, ‘Well, let’s get one nice thing out of it.'”