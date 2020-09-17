22 celebrity couples that got married this year, so far

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin got married in March 2020.

Several celebrity couples got married in 2020.

This includes Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, who wed during a small ceremony at the Australia Zoo in March.

Kathy Griffin married Randy Bick nine years after their first date and their ceremony was officiated by Lily Tomlin.

Kathy Griffin kicked off the new year by tying the knot with Randy Bick in a ceremony that was officiated by Lily Tomlin.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin in September 2019.

Griffin shared a video of a portion of the surprise event on Twitter, telling followers: “The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner [Tomlin’s wife]!”

“What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” Tomlin said while officiating. “They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”

During the ceremony, Griffin also wore the exact dress she donned on her first date with Bick, which took place in 2011. The comedian was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

“Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan wed professional baseball player Michael Kopech.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech in September 2018.

The actress, who stars as Toni Topaz on the CW drama, wed Kopech in Homestead, Florida on January 4, 2020.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” Morgan told “E! News.” “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

The bride walked down the aisle to Yoke Lore’s “Truly Madly Deeply” and wore a beaded dress from Eisen-Stein Bridal. The ceremony was attended by “Riverdale” costars Madelaine Petsch (who plays her on-screen girlfriend and was one of Morgan’s bridesmaids), Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Tanner.

Morgan also gave fans a look at her big day by sharing a video on her Instagram.

The couple split months after getting married.

According to E! News, Kopech filed for divorce in Texas in June 2019, weeks before news of the couple’s breakup was reported.

News of the breakup came days after Morgan announced that she was pregnant with her first child. A rep confirmed to E! News that Kopech is the father of the baby.

Athlete Tim Tebow married Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in South Africa.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in February 2019.

People reported that the couple wed in front of almost 300 guests at La Paris Estate in Cape Town. The publication also reported that Nel-Peters wore a custom-made dress from David’s Bridal and the groom’s suit was designed by Antar Levar.

Tebow and Nel-Peters met through a Night to Shine, which is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“Her sister has special needs, so we invited them to Night to Shine in South Africa,” Tebow told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the “Today” show in 2018. “We kind of met and started talking through that and haven’t stopped.”

Pamela Anderson wed producer Jon Peters, but the couple split before filing the marriage documents.

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images Pamela Anderson in November 2019.

Anderson and Peters, who have known each other for decades, got married in Malibu on January 20. Days later, they ended their relationship.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” Anderson told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another.

The “Baywatch” star continued: “Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process.”

Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker exchanged vows at a courthouse in January.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Churchill Downs Cayley Stoker and Brandon Jenner in May 2019.

The couple started dating in early 2019, following his split with ex-wife Leah Felder. In August 2019, Jenner and Stoker revealed that they were expecting twins.

Their engagement was revealed on January 25 with a video posted on Instagram and the following day, People shared exclusive photos from their courthouse wedding that actually took place a few days earlier.

“We wed at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on January 21 with my daughter Eva and Cayley’s grandmother, Joan, as our witness,” Jenner told the publication.

Athletes Kealia Ohai and JJ Watt got married in the Bahamas.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Kealia Ohai and JJ Watt in February 2018.

The couple got engaged in May 2019 and exchanged vows on February 15, 2020.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price wed in February 2020, months after secretly eloping.

Jerritt Clark/WireImage Frankie Muniz and Paige Price in October 2017.

The couple got engaged while at a lantern festival in November 2018. Muniz told People that in 2019, they “hiked up Camelback Mountain at sunset and just got married,” but they still wanted a formal wedding ceremony.

The “Malcolm in the Middle” star also said that they planned their wedding, which took place in Phoenix, in 10 days.

“Pitch Perfect” star Brittany Snow married Tyler Stanaland in Malibu.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow in September 2019.

Photos from the big day, shared by People, showed that the bride wore a long-sleeved dress and the groom wore Converse sneakers with his tuxedo. According to “E! News,” the nuptials took place at Cielo Farms and their dog was in attendance.

The couple got engaged in early 2019 and Stanaland told The Knot that Snow was his “unattainable crush forever.”

“As a man, I used to watch ‘Pitch Perfect’ with friends and, ‘Brittany Snow… One day.’ But never thinking it would ever happen,” the realtor said.

Michelle Williams reportedly married director Thomas Kail.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams in January 2020.

Williams starred on FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” which Kail directed five episodes of. The actress is famously tight-lipped about her personal life and according to Us Weekly, she quietly married Kail.

In June 2020, Us Weekly reported that Williams welcomed a baby with Kail. It’s unclear if the couple welcomed a boy or a girl.

She was previously married to musician Phil Elverum. Williams also has a daughter named Matilda with late actor Heath Ledger. Kail was previously in a relationship with Angela Christian.

Bindi Irwin wed longtime love Chandler Powell during a “small ceremony” at the Australia Zoo in March 2020.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin in November 2019.

Irwin wore a white gown with long lace sleeves and a tulle skirt while Powell was dressed in a light blue shirt and khaki pants.

“There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Irwin captioned a photo of the couple on their wedding day.

She also revealed that they planned their nuptials for almost a year, but changed their plans due to the spread of the coronavirus. Specifically, they couldn’t include guests at their wedding.

“Today we celebrated life and reveled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” Irwin wrote.

The bride was escorted down the aisle by younger brother Robert Irwin and they lit a candle in honour of their late father, Steve Irwin.

Former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun got married on New Year’s Eve in 2019 and shared the news with fans in May 2020.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Debby Ryan and Josh Dun in December 2019.

The couple got engaged in 2018.

Fans suspected that Ryan and Dun secretly tied the knot after the musician was seen wearing a wedding band in Twenty One Pilots’ music video for “Level of Concern,” which was filmed while in quarantine.

The stars confirmed their wedding in a Vogue feature that included plenty of photos and details about their nuptials. They planned the celebration, which took place in Austin, Texas, in 28 days.

The bride wore an Elie Saab dress and the groom dressed in a green velvet Paul Smith suit. Ryan and Dun’s dog was also present at the wedding and served as the ring bearer.

“That’s So Raven” star Raven-Symoné had a surprise wedding in June.

Associated Press Raven-Symoné in July 2019.

The actress wed Miranda Pearman-Maday and shared photos from the small ceremony on Instagram.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!” Symoné captioned a candid photo of the couple.

In another post, the actress thanked celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter (also known as Winter Stone) for giving them matching ink on their fingers.

“Parent Trap” star Dennis Quaid wed Laura Savoie in Santa Barbara in June.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for YouTube Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie in November 2019.

“Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride,” Quaid told People of the elopement.

The couple got engaged in 2019. Quaid previously told Extra that he and Savoie were supposed to get married in Hawaii in April, but they decided to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks Quaid’s fourth marriage.

The actor was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983. In 1991, he married costar Meg Ryan. The couple welcomed son Jack Quaid, who’s also an actor, in 1992. They split in 2000.

Quaid went on to marry Kimberly Buffington-Quaid in 2004. They welcomed twins named Thomas Boone Quaid and Zoe Grace Quaid three years later via surrogate. Their divorce was finalised in 2018 following an on-again, off-again relationship.

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret Windsor royal wedding that took place on July 17.

Luc Castel/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in October 2019.

Beatrice and Mozzi originally planned on having the ceremony at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, but were forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, they had a socially distanced ceremony at All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park in front of a small group of family members. Beatrice got married while wearing the same tiara that her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, wore to her royal wedding in 1947.

“Talking Body” singer Tove Lo surprised fans when she revealed that she tied the knot with Charlie Twaddle.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for HBO Charlie Twaddle and Tove Lo in December 2019.

The Swedish singer first shared the news on her Instagram story in July by sharing a selfie of her and Twaddle showing off their wedding bands with the caption “Oops.”

She went on to share more photos from the nuptials, writing: “WHAT!? I’m a wifey!!! I never thought I would get married but then I met you Charlie [heart emoji] Thank you for making me the happiest I’ve ever been. You’re my person.”

“Jag älskar dig,” she added, which is Swedish for “I love you.”

Sean Penn tied the knot with Leila George in a “COVID wedding.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Sean Penn and Leila George in March 2020.

Penn confirmed the news during an interview for “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The actor said that their officiant led the ceremony via Zoom. A few family members were present at his house for the event: his kids, Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn, and George’s brother.

This is Penn’s third marriage.

He was married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989. The actor shares children Dylan and Hopper with ex-wife Robin Wright, who he was married to from 1996 to 2010.

Grammy-nominated country star Luke Combs married Nicole Hocking in Florida.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs in November 2019.

They wed at their Florida home, People reported. Combs called the milestone event “the best day of my life” in an Instagram post.

“I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicocombs, here’s to forever,” he said.

Hocking shared the same wedding photos on her account and said: “Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!”

The couple began dating in 2016 and revealed their engagement two years later.

“Schitt’s Creek” star Noah Reid married Clare Stone on July 25 and shared photos the following month.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Noah Reid in January 2020.

In mid-August, Reid shared a series of stunning photos from the wedding.

The couple previously revealed their engagement in August 2018.

“Sister, Sister” star Marques Houston exchanged vows with Miya Dickey.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET Marques Houston in December 2019.

The couple got married during a small ceremony at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California, Us Weekly reported.

“I was so nervous that I was actually shaking, but everything felt perfect when I saw Miya walk down the aisle,” Houston, best known for playing Roger on “Sister, Sister,” told People.

He added: “I told her I wasn’t going to cry, but I couldn’t hold it in. I cried like a baby.”

The couple revealed their engagement in early 2019.

In June 2020, Houston addressed speculation about his relationship with Dickey, who’s more than 15 years younger than him. In a lengthy Instagram post, he said that they met in 2018 through a mutual friend at a Jehovah’s Witness convention.

“Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult,” he said. “We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovah’s blessing.”

“Orange Is the New Black” star Jackie Cruz exchanged vows with Fernando Garcia in August.

Venturelli/Getty Images Fernando Garcia and Jackie Cruz in July 2017.

Cruz shared the news with fans by posting a photo of wedding bands on the couple’s hands with the caption, “08/28/20.”

“Claws” star Niecy Nash surprised fans when she announced her wedding to Jessica Betts in late August in California.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Niecy Nash in January 2020.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts [ring emoji] @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins [rainbow emoji],” Nash, whose real name is Carol Denise Nash, captioned a photo of the happy couple on their wedding day.

Even though the wedding came as a surprise to fans, the couple knew each other for years.

Back in 2016, Betts posted a video of Nash praising her work as a musician. They also spent time together while on the set of “Claws” in 2018. In February 2020, Betts posted a photo of Nash in honour of the “Scream Queens” alum’s 50th birthday.

Speaking to People, Nash said that her wedding “has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul.”

“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she said. “I love who I love.”

Nash added: “I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

Nash’s first wedding was to Don Nash in 1994. The couple split in 2007. She went on to marry Jay Tucker in 2011, but filed for divorce in 2019.

The actress told People that after her split with Tucker, she and Betts became closer.

“We began to see each other in a way we never had before,” she said. “Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.”

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour and singer Lily Allen got married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Lily Allen and David Harbour in February 2020.

In September, Harbour posted photos of the couple outside the chapel with an Elvis Presley impersonator and enjoying post-wedding bites from In-N-Out.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” Harbour wrote. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

This marks Allen’s second marriage.

She was previously married to Sam Cooper and shares two daughters with him named Marnie Rose and Ethel Mary. Their divorce was finalised in June 2018.

