48 celebrity couples that appeared in music videos together

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Sophie Turner has appeared in two of the Jonas Brothers’ music videos with husband Joe Jonas.

Plenty of celebrity couples have appeared in music videos together.

The Jonas Brothers members and their wives have appeared in the band’s music videos for “What a Man Gotta Do” and “Sucker.”

Other pairs that are no longer together, like Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, also put their relationships on display in music videos.

Christie Brinkley played Billy Joel’s love interest in his music video for “Uptown Girl.”

caption Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley in the music video for “Uptown Girl.”

The song is from Joel’s 1983 album titled “An Innocent Man.” Joel and the model were married from 1985 to 1994 and they have a daughter named Alexa Ray Joel.

You can watch the music video for “Uptown Girl” here.

Country music royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were smitten in the music video for “Let’s Make Love.”

Faith Hill/YouTube Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in the music video for ‘Let’s Make Love.’

McGraw and Hill have been married since 1996 and make up one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting couples.

Watch the music video for the romantic song here.

Former flames Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey appeared together in her music video for “Sweetest Sin” and the video for their duet, “Where You Are.”

caption Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey in the music videos for “Sweetest Sin” and “Where You Are.”

“Where You Are” is part of Simpson’s 1999 studio album “Sweet Kisses.” You can watch the video here. “Sweetest Sin” is part of her 2003 album “In This Skin.” Watch the music video here.

Simpson and Lachey met in the late ’90s, documented their relationship with an MTV reality TV show called “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica,” and ended their marriage in 2005.

Singer Enrique Iglesias met future-wife Anna Kournikova on the set of the “Escape” music video.

Enrique Iglesias/YouTube Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias in the music video for ‘Escape.’

Iglesias and Kournikova technically weren’t a couple when the music video for “Escape” was filmed, but the pair confirmed their relationship status a year later, at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Watch the music video for “Escape” here.

Brad Paisley was joined by wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley in his music video for “I’m Gonna Miss Her.”

caption Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the music video for “I’m Gonna Miss Her.”

Brad became a fan of Williams-Paisley after seeing her in the “Father of the Bride” movies, then he cast her in his music video for “I’m Gonna Miss Her.” The pair have been married since 2003.

You can watch the music video for “I’m Gonna Miss Her” here.

When Jennifer Lopez burst onto the music scene with “Jenny From the Block,” Ben Affleck starred alongside her in the video.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in the music video for ‘Jenny From the Block.’

Remember when Bennifer was one of the most popular celebrity couples? It was around the same time that Lopez and Affleck shared the screen in “Gigli,” the movie that introduced them to each other, and “Jersey Girl.”

The couple started dating in 2002, got engaged, then ended their relationship in 2004.

Watch the music video for “Jenny From the Block” here.

TLC’s Chilli played then-boyfriend Usher’s love interest in two of his music videos.

caption Usher and Chilli in the music video for “U Remind Me.”

She appeared in his music videos for “U Remind Me” and “U Got It Bad.” The couple briefly dated, but split in 2003.

Former Disney Channel couple Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron appeared in her music video for “Say OK.”

caption Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron in the music video for “Say OK.”

The couple met during the audition process for 2005’s “High School Musical” and broke up in 2010. In Hudgens’ “Say OK” video, they went on a group bowling date, ate at a diner, and went to a beach.

You can watch the music video here.

The music video for Robin Thicke’s hit ballad “Lost Without U” starred the singer and now ex-wife Paula Patton.

caption Robin Thicke and Paula Patton in the music video for “Lost Without U.”

The track appears on Thicke’s second album, The Evolution of Robin Thicke,” which was released in 2006.

The pair got married in June 2005, welcomed a son named Julian Fuego in 2020, and revealed their split in 2014.

Watch the music video for “Lost Without U” here.

Back when former Disney stars Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas dated, she made an appearance in the Jonas Brothers’ “Burnin’ Up” music video.

Jonas Brothers/YouTube Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas in the music video for ‘Burnin’ Up.’

They dated in 2008 and were known as “Nelena.” Gomez naturally played his love interest in the music video.

Watch the music video here.

Now-exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon starred in the pop star’s music video for “Love Story.”

caption Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey in the music video for “Love Story.”

The song appears on Carey’s 2008 album “E=MC².” Cannon also directed Carey’s music video for “I Stay in Love.”

The two stars wed in 2008 and welcomed twins named Moroccan and Monroe. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Watch the music video for “Love Story” here.

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, appeared in her music videos for “So What” and “90 Days.”

caption Pink and Carey Hart in the music videos for “So What” and “90 Days.”

“So What,” from her 2008 album “Funhouse,” was inspired by her breakup with Hart. Despite their 2008 split, the couple’s relationship has endured and they have two children together. Hart went on to appear in the singer’s music video for her 2019 track “90 Days.”

You can watch the music video for “So What” here and the video for “90 Days” here.

Behati Prinsloo appeared in Maroon 5’s music videos for “Animals” and “Girls Like You” with husband Adam Levine.

caption Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, and Dusty Rose in Maroon 5’s music video for “Girls Like You.”

The model first played Levine’s love interest in the band’s 2014 music video for “Animals.” You can watch the music video here.

In 2018, Prinsloo and the couple’s daughter, Dusty Rose, appeared in Maroon 5’s video for “Girls Like You.” Watch the music video here.

Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, appeared in her music video for “Mama’s Song.”

Carrie Underwood/YouTube Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher in the music video for ‘Mama’s Song.’

The pair have been married since 2010 and the music video also featured her mum, Carole Underwood. Watch it here.

Nick Lachey’s split with Jessica Simpson inspired his hit song “What’s Left of Me” and the music video starred himself and now-wife Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo).

caption Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey in the music video for “What’s Left of Me.”

Prior to dating, Vanessa interacted with Nick when he appeared on MTV’s “Total Request Live,” for which she was an on-air personality.

“It wasn’t until, coincidentally, I broke up with my longtime boyfriend and he was getting divorced that we ended up reconnecting,” Vanessa told Billboard in 2017.

She also told the publication that the music video for “What’s Left of Me” sparked their relationship.

“That’s what made it no longer friends and it got romantic,” she said.

Watch the music video for “What’s Left of Me” here.

Former couple Seal and Heidi Klum starred in his black-and-white music video for “Secret.”

caption Seal and Heidi Klum in the music video for “Secret.”

The song appears on Seal’s 2010 studio album titled “Seal 6: Commitment.”

Seal and the model got married in 2005 and revealed their split in 2012, telling People that they “have grown apart.”

You can watch the music video for “Secret” here.

Britney Spears and then-boyfriend Jason Trawick starred in her music video for “Criminal.”

caption Jason Trawick and Britney Spears in the music video for “Criminal.”

The song is from Spears’ 2011 album “Femme Fatale.”

The pair started dating in 2009 and got engaged two years later. They ended their relationship in 2013.

Watch the music video for “Criminal” here.

Former couple Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney starred in the pop star’s 2011 “You and I” music video.

Lady Gaga/YouTube Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney in the music video for ‘You and I.’

They met on the set of the music video and went public with their relationship in late 2011. The pair’s engagement was revealed in February 2015 , but by summer 2016, the relationship ended.

Watch the “You and I” music video here.

Blac Chyna joined Tyga in his 2012 music video for “Rack City.”

caption Blac Chyna and Tyga in the music video for “Rack City.”

The exes, who share a son named King Cairo Stevenson, played love interests in the video. You can watch it here.

John Mayer and Katy Perry starred in the music video for their duet, titled “Who You Love.”

caption Katy Perry and John Mayer in the music video for “Who You Love.”

The song and video were released in 2013. Perry and Mayer seemingly started dating in 2012, but things fizzled out two years later.

Watch the music video for their ballad here.

Chrissy Teigen served as John Legend’s muse for his hit ballad “All of Me.”

caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in the music video for “All of Me.”

The black-and-white music video was filmed in Lake Como, Italy in 2013, which is the year that the couple got married. The video included footage from their ceremony.

Watch the video for “All of Me” here.

Prior to that, the couple met on the set of Legend’s music video for his song “Stereo.”

Kim Kardashian West appeared in Kanye West’s music videos for “Bound 2” and “Closed on Sunday.”

caption Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and their kids in the music video for “Closed on Sunday.”

The NSFW video for “Bound 2” was released in 2013 as part of West’s “Yeezus” album. The “Closed on Sunday” video dropped six years later, featuring the couple and their kids.

Jason Derulo wrote the song “Marry Me” for then-girlfriend Jordin Sparks, who appeared alongside him in the PDA-filled music video.

caption Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo in the music video for “Marry Me.”

Derulo told “Nightline” that he penned the 2013 song “because I wanted her to know that when the time is right then it will happen.”

Unfortunately, Derulo didn’t get to propose. The couple seemingly started dating in 2011 and split in 2014.

You can watch the “Marry Me” music video here.

“The Vampire Diaries” star Candice King appeared in The Fray’s music video for “Love Don’t Die” with band member Joe King, who she’s been married to since 2014.

The Fray/YouTube Candice King and Joe King in the music video for ‘Love Don’t Die.’

Candice King and Joe King also have a daughter together named Florence. Watch the music video here.

Now-exes Ariana Grande and Big Sean collaborated on a few tracks together.

caption Ariana Grande and Big Sean in the music video for “Right There.”

Grande’s love interest in the 2013 “Right There” music video was actually portrayed by Patrick Schwarzenegger, not Big Sean. You can watch the music video here.

The following year, Big Sean whispered in the chorus of Grande and Iggy Azalea’s “Problem.” Only a portion of the rapper’s face appeared in the music video.

Grande also featured Big Sean on “Best Mistake,” from her second studio album. He featured the former Nickelodeon star on his track “Research.”

The pair broke up in 2015, but Grande went on to reference him on her hit song “Thank U, Next” and the accompanying music video.

Nick Jonas’ “Jealous” was inspired by a real-life experience with then-girlfriend Olivia Culpo and she appeared in the music video.

caption Olivia Culpo and Nick Jonas in the music video for “Jealous.”

“We were out somewhere and someone was staring at her for a little bit too long,” Jonas told Fuse of the song’s inspiration. “It was uncomfortably long. I kind of got in my head about it for a moment.”

The pair started dating in 2013 and split two years later. Watch the music video for “Jealous”here.

Bella Hadid joined on-again, off-again boyfriend The Weeknd in his gory music video for “In the Night.”

caption The Weeknd and Bella Hadid in the music video for “In the Night.”

The song was released as part of his 2015 studio album titled “Beauty Behind the Madness.”

Watch the music video for “In the Night” here.

Former couple Ruby Rose and The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso starred in the music video for “On Your Side.”

The Veronicas/YouTube Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso in the music video for ‘On Your Side.’

The “Orange Is the New Black” actress wrote, directed, and starred in the music video with then-girlfriend Origliasso. They revealed their split in April 2018.

Watch the music video here.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid put their love on display for Malik’s “Pillowtalk.”

ZaynVEVO/YouTube Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik in the music video for ‘Pillowtalk.’

On-again, off-again couple Malik and Hadid have never shied away from PDA, so it wasn’t surprising when they coupled up for this video.

The track appears on the former One Direction singer’s debut solo album, “Mind of Mine,” and was one of 2017’s most popular love songs.

Watch the music video here.

Ariana Grande and late rapper Mac Miller collaborated on “The Way” and “My Favourite Part,” and appeared in the music videos together.

caption Mac Miller and Ariana Grande in the music video for “The Way.”

“The Way” was released in 2013 as part of her first studio album titled “Yours Truly.” Three years later, they teamed up for “My Favourite Part,” from Miller’s album titled “The Divine Feminine.”

Grande and Miller started dating in 2016 and split in 2018.

You can watch the music video for “The Way” here and the video for “My Favourite Part” here.

Former couple Halsey and G-Eazy were affectionate in the music video for their duet, “Him & I.”

caption G-Eazy and Halsey in the music video for “Him & I.”

“Him & I” was released in 2017, the year that they stated dating. In July 2018, Halsey revealed via her Instagram story that the pair was “taking some time apart.” They got back together but ended their relationship in October of that year.

Watch the music video for “Him & I” here.

Kylie Jenner appeared as a golden goddess in boyfriend Travis Scott’s music video for “Stop Trying to Be God.”

caption Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in the music video for “Stop Trying to Be God.”

The music video was released in August 2018 and featured plenty of religious imagery. You can watch it here.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been in several videos together.

Beyoncé/YouTube Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the music video for APE—-.

The two musicians met when Bey was 18, and they have starred in music videos since the early 2000s. This includes Jay-Z’s “03 Bonnie & Clyde,” Bey’s “Crazy in Love,”“Drunk in Love,”“Deja Vu,”“Upgrade U,”“Family Feud,” and most recently, “APE—-.”

They also released a joint album, “Everything Is Love,” in June 2018.

Lauv and Julia Michaels teamed up for a 2018 song called “There’s No Way” and had a short-lived romance.

caption Julia Michaels and Lauv in the music video for “There’s No Way.”

Michaels and Lauv (whose real name is Ari Leff) shared PDA filled photos on social media, but their relationship reportedly fizzled out shortly before the holidays in 2018.

On Twitter, Michaels spoke about their breakup writing: “I love that man more than words and I wish him nothing but happiness and light.” The “Issues” singer also implied that he broke up with her.

Watch the music video for “There’s No Way” here.

Cardi B and Offset packed on PDA in the music video for their song “Cloudt.”

caption Cardi B and Offset in the music video for “Cloudt.”

The song was released in 2019 and appears on Offset’s “Father of 4” album. Watch the music video here.

Offset also showed up in the 2018 music video for Cardi B and 21 Savage’s “Bartier Cardi.” In addition, the couple starred in the music video for their track “Lick.”

Halsey and Yungblud collaborated for the song “11 Minutes” and briefly dated.

caption Halsey and Yungblud in the music video for “11 Minutes.”

It’s unclear when the pair started dating, but they were photographed leaving a studio together (with Halsey carrying a bouquet) in November 2018. They split in late 2019.

You can watch the music video for “11 Minutes” here.

The Jonas Brothers and their wives starred in the band’s music videos for “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do.”

caption Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas in the music videos for “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018), Sophie Turner (who wed Joe Jonas in 2019), and Danielle Jonas (who’s been married to Kevin Jonas since 2009) appeared in the videos.

The “Sucker” video was released in early 2019 and marked the Jonas Brothers’ comeback after breaking up in 2013. You can watch the video here.

The music video for “What A Man Gotta Do” was released in 2020 and the couples drew inspiration from the iconic movies. Watch it here.

The music video for Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” starred the three musicians and their wives.

caption Shay Mooney, Hannah Mooney, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Dan Smyers, and Abby Smyers in the music video for “10,000 Hours.”

The video starred Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber; Shay Mooney and Hannah Mooney; and Dan Smyers and Abby Smyers. Watch the music video here.

“In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos and fiancée Jasmine Cephas Jones appeared in his video for “Mind Over Matter.”

caption Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones in the music video for “Mind Over Matter.”

“‘Mind Over Matter’ is about celebrating long-lasting love, and it doesn’t get more real than my fiancée, Jasmine Cephas Jones, starring in the video,” Ramos told Just Jared.

You can watch the music video here.

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn appeared in his music video for “Put It All on Me.”

caption Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn in the music video for “Put It All on Me.”

The famously low-key couple got married in 2019. Sheeran collaborated with Ella Mai for the 2019 track.

You can watch the music video here.

“To All the Boys” star Lana Condor collaborated with boyfriend Anthony De La Torre for a ballad called “Raining in London.”

caption Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre in the music video for “Raining in London.”

The music video included the couple, plus a cameo from “TATB” costar Madeleine Arthur. Watch the video here.

Hilary Duff played a pharmacist in a music video for husband Matthew Koma’s band.

caption Hilary Dufff and Matthew Koma in Winnetka Bowling League’s music video for “CVS.”

Koma is the front man of a group called Winnetka Bowling League and the band’s music video for “CVS” was literally filmed at one of the company’s stores, with Duff appearing as part of a “mandatory celebrity cameo.”

Duff and Koma confirmed their relationship in 2017 and welcomed a daughter named Banks Violet the following year. In December 2019, the couple wed in a low-key ceremony.

You can watch the music video for “CVS” here.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dunn of Twenty One Pilots featured their families in the music video for “Level of Concern.”

caption Tyler Joseph and Josh Dunn make up the musical duo Twenty One Pilots.

The song was written and recorded amid the coronavirus, with the lyrics heavily referencing the pandemic. The video for “Level of Concern” was filmed at their separate homes and shows Joseph with wife Jenna Joseph and daughter Rosie and Dunn with actress Debby Ryan (his fiancée since 2018).

Watch the “Level of Concern” music video here.

