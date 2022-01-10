18 of the most iconic celebrity couple looks of all time

Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot in 1999 and have been the pinnacle of marriage goals ever since.

Many things have changed since their nuptials, but their collective sense of style has not faltered in their 22 years of marriage.

Before Victoria launched her own womenswear line in 2008, the couple was known for twinning on and off the red carpet.

At the Versace Club Gala Party in London in 1999, the pair wore matching black leather Versace sets. The fitted outfits would go on to be a comical source of regret for the former Manchester United midfielder years later.

He reminisced on the moment in a 2017 Instagram post for Victoria’s birthday.

“Wow we really did this…Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman,” read the caption.

While it may be harder to find the two twinning these days, the former Spice Girl does reflect fondly on their carefree approach towards fashion in the past.

“I think there was naïveté there. We didn’t know about fashion, we were just having fun with it — which to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be,” she said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in October 2021.