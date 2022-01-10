18 of the most iconic celebrity couple looks of all time

- Celebrity couples have served as relationship goals for years.
- In the ’90s, David and Victoria Beckham were known for twinning on and off the red carpet.
- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have consistently wowed with their couple outfits.
Here are 18 of the best celebrity couple looks in recent history.
Their trailblazing did not stop at music. The couple was emblematic of every beloved trend associated with the 1960s and 1970s.
Cher’s gold two piece designed by Bob Mackie for the 1973 Oscars is just one of the many imitable looks she’s worn during her expansive career. Sonny often wore bright patterns and designs as well, but this night, he stood out in a velvet tux and a very ’70s mustache.
The iconic look has been repeated by many other celebrities over the years.
Seen here at a dinner in 1991, Bowie dialed up his basic black T-shirt and jeans with an eye-catching red blazer. Iman’s dress featured a corset bodice and partially sheer skirt.
Before Victoria launched her own womenswear line in 2008, the couple was known for twinning on and off the red carpet.
At the Versace Club Gala Party in London in 1999, the pair wore matching black leather Versace sets. The fitted outfits would go on to be a comical source of regret for the former Manchester United midfielder years later.
He reminisced on the moment in a 2017 Instagram post for Victoria’s birthday.
“Wow we really did this…Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman,” read the caption.
While it may be harder to find the two twinning these days, the former Spice Girl does reflect fondly on their carefree approach towards fashion in the past.
“I think there was naïveté there. We didn’t know about fashion, we were just having fun with it — which to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be,” she said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in October 2021.
At the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards in New York, the couple both wore leather and sparkle or, as Vogue put it, “The couple artfully mirrored each other.”
Pictured in a leather skirt and embellished halter top, the “Selena” star could wear the same outfit today without it looking dated, due to the resurgence of trends from the early aughts, while Diddy’s baggy leather pants and sweater vest are more signs of the time.
In fact, her navel-baring tank was from Sean Jean, Diddy’s eponymous brand, which he regained complete ownership of in 2021.
Diddy’s look was simple, but the tailoring, or lack thereof, makes it a notable 2000s fashion moment in its own right.
“It’s rare to see a couple that is so fashionably on each other’s level,” Vogue’s Liana Satenstein wrote of the look in 2021.
Spears’ patchwork denim gown was designed by New York City costume designers Kurt and Bart. Timberlake took the look a step further with his all-denim fedora.
The Queen B also rocked heeled Timberland boots and a New York Nets brim hat, while Jay- Z matched her fly with a denim jacket and jeans.
While there was speculation of their romantic involvement prior to this appearance, they officially made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2004.
Beyoncé wore an eye-catching gold short suit, complete with jewel-encrusted collar, which paired perfectly with Jay-Z’s cream suit and fedora.
She was in head-to-toe Yves Saint Laurent, while Pitt’s tuxedo was Valentino — choices that landed them on many “Best Dressed” lists that year.
Pharrell’s tuxedo featured shorts while his wife paired her jacket with skinny jeans and black pumps.
“To Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion,” she said during her acceptance speech for The Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.
Pictured at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Kardashian wore a Lee Alexander McQueen “Oyster dress” from his spring 2003 collection, which paired perfectly with West’s suede boots and thick gold chain.
According to Vogue, Kardashian’s dress — one of only two that made it into production — was a Christmas gift from West himself.
Fox’s two-piece was from Azzi & Osta and Kelly rocked an anything-but-basic Balmain silk set. The plunging torso design showed off his famous body art.
Fox showed off her physique in a cutout Mugler dress, while Machine Gun Kelly rocked a deconstructed Balmain tuxedo, once again baring his torso with an unbuttoned, untucked white shirt.
Probably the most shocking component of his look was his black tongue, which he barred for photographers and a tongue tap with Fox.
The look, reminiscent of Dorthy’s heels in the “Wizard of Oz,” was a major switch from the typical runway looks we see from male celebrities.
Fox also turned heads in her see-through beaded Mugler dress.
There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for their bold looks — or, as GQ called it, their “Sunset Strip rock’n’roll glamour.”
All-black does not mean all-basic: Kourtney wore a mesh cut-out top from Cup of Stars and a Rick Owens skirt, which paired perfectly with Barker’s zip-detailed pants and oversized sweatshirt.
Their ensembles were large, puffy: Rihanna’s coat-gown was designed by Balenciaga and she paired it with a matching Stephen Jones Millinery beanie and crystal headpiece.
ASAP Rocky’s quilt was from the brand ERL and offered a colorful contrast to Rihanna’s all-black moment.