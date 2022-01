18 of the most iconic celebrity couple looks of all time

Sonny and Cher wowed with their style throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Known around the world for songs like “I Got You Babe” and “It’s the Little Things,” Sonny and Cher are one of the most famous musical duos in the world.

Their trailblazing did not stop at music. The couple was emblematic of every beloved trend associated with the 1960s and 1970s.

Cher’s gold two piece designed by Bob Mackie for the 1973 Oscars is just one of the many imitable looks she’s worn during her expansive career. Sonny often wore bright patterns and designs as well, but this night, he stood out in a velvet tux and a very ’70s mustache.

The iconic look has been repeated by many other celebrities over the years.